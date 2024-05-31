westphalia/E+ via Getty Images

In mid-May, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) reported yet another solid quarter. Production was inline with expectations but oilier than expected, helping to generate a 5% EBITDAX beat. The two rig, one frac crew program continues to widely under spend cash flow. The balance sheet can only be described as fortress-like, and they continue to pay their modest Base-only dividend while repurchasing about 1% of their shares each quarter.

After quarter end, their prior sponsor finally sold another decent sized lot to move along the path of winding down a once looming overhang of a position. Below is our brief summary table, which is pro forma for two post quarter items (a share repurchase from that seller and an acreage bolt-on, both described in more detail below).

Z4 Energy Research

The shares are essentially unchanged since the 1Q24 report. Our view is that as the seller winds its position down, this will allow Magnolia to store less "ready cash" on the balance sheet for potential "spot" sale repurchases. Management doesn't want to hold cash for cash’s sake, and this should mean we see a shift in the return program from favoring buybacks to more of a lean-in to the dividend. These buybacks have done their job, greatly reducing the share count to create a more sustainable denominator for dividends, allowing the dividend yield to eventually shift into a higher gear.

Production was in line in aggregate but oilier than expected, yielding EBITDAX and FCF beats

1Q24 volumes were in line with consensus, down 1% sequentially on a BOE basis but up 5% YoY and 6% sequentially on an oil-only basis, resulting in a higher than Street expected oil cut of 44%. Volumes were oilier due to better than expected Giddings well performance and more Karnes wells in the quarter. While the oil/NGLs/natural gas mix always moves around a little from quarter to quarter depending on where they are drilling within Giddings and how much activity (operated and non-operated) they have in Karnes, management reminded everyone on the call that they previously telegraphed 2024 would see them lean into oil a little more, at least early in the year, and that this quarter's numbers reflect that. We note that this was actually the most oil the company has produced in a quarter since 2019 when they were more Karnes focused.

Z4 Energy Research, company data

In line volumes, the higher than expected oil cut, and strong commodity price realizations yielded a nearly 5% beat on EBITDAX, while Free Cash came in at $117 mm in the quarter, well above consensus as spending remains disciplined. You can see more on our modeling in the cheat sheet below, but we expect Free Cash Flow generation well exceeding $400 mm this year.

2024 Guidance Was Reaffirmed

The company reaffirmed their 2024 capital spending guidance of $450 to $480 which equates to less than 45% of our 2024 Base Case ($80 oil and $2.75 gas) EBITDAX estimate. Magnolia plans to maintain their 2 rig / 1 frac crew program focused on Giddings development, with about 80% of the budget headed to Giddings this year. Wells will be on generally bigger pads with fairly consistent lateral lengths in their derisked development areas. The company will also continue to drill the occasional new area test as they look to expand upon the 150,000 net acres now labeled as in development. The balance of spending will be in oilier but lower average return Karnes.

On our Base 2024 case, they are spending < 45% of EBITDAX. We show the evolution of their program from 2016 forward in the Budget section of the cheat sheet below. Even on our Sub Case for 2024, their current program falls below their designated max spend of 55%.

Production guidance was also reaffirmed. In February, with the 4Q23 update, management established a growth expectation of high single digits over 2023's 82.3 MBOEpd level or about 90 MBOEpd (we've been using 90 for our estimates for months now and the Street has been drifting up to meet us). For 2Q24, management guided for 89 MBOEpd and given faster completion cycles and better than expected well results, our sense is that some conservatism is, as usual, at play here.

After quarter end, Magnolia announced a Giddings bolt-on with minimal associated production in the core of the play, where they already operate most of the position. Paying $125 mm for 27,000 net acres, or under $3,500 per acre when you back out the volumes, is a good deal in our view given they were able to acquire rock they know well while not paying up for someone else's PDP. This expands their Giddings footprint to 555,000 net acres, representing one of the largest, liquids-rich, highly contiguous Austin Chalk / Eagle Ford positions out there.

While management are not ones to throw sticks on a map in a quarterly presentation, we are confident that their methodical construction and delineation of the Giddings play has created well over a decade of drilling for them at the current pace. We also note that ConocoPhillips' (COP) acquisition of Marathon (MRO) this week highlighted the attractiveness of Marathon's Eagle Ford position.

Core of Giddings Bolt-On (Magnolia Oil & Gas )

Return of Capital:

After the quarter, a long-awaited selling shareholder secondary was announced, with EnerVest selling 12 mm shares at $25.58. Magnolia took a quarter of the deal in the form of B shares, which don't count against their buyback authorization. They've done this before and were prepared with cash on hand to facilitate another deal where the float is increased while the share count is reduced. In general, management has repurchased +/-1% of their outstanding shares quarterly for a long time now, and this takes care of that for 2Q (though they could do more). The cheat sheet below takes into the share count reduction as well as the balance sheet impact.

Magnolia has consistently repurchased shares recently, taking down 67.3 mm shares, or over 20% of the outstanding count, since 2019. Management has viewed the company as undervalued relative to what they can often pick up in the A&D market, and the reduction makes future dividend growth more sustainable. At current prices, we would expect to see the company to continue to somewhat methodically and occasionally opportunistically chip away at the share count, but there will come a time when they lean away from this strategy.

www.zmansenergybrain.com & company data

Magnolia maintained their modest $0.13 per quarter dividend with the 1Q24 report. The implied yield of 2% isn't best in class, but we view it as having significant long-term upside. Management has guided to an expectation of a 10% CAGR for their base dividend. The company doesn't employ a variable component, opting to instead sustainably grow the dividend through commodity price cycles. Our sense is that as sources of potential selling shareholder sales like EnerVest's are eroded, management will shift more free cash flow from repurchases to dividend yield.

Balance Sheet: Rock Solid

The balance sheet remains in very good shape at 0.2x net debt to TTM EBITDAX even after coming out of pocket for the post quarter bolt-on and B share repurchase. They have long had no revolver balance, and liquidity is more than ample for any deal needs we foresee. In the past, they've joked that they could reduce the commitment level but that that would probably send the wrong message to analysts. They simply have no plans to add debt and have only the single 2026 senior $400 mm tranche in place now. Is $0 debt at some point the right level? Most likely not. But we do expect them to be back to a net cash positive stance, barring acquisitions or a larger than expected buyback, by the end of 3Q24.

We also note that management has often commented that they are not a bank and having a big cash pile is inefficient and not their goal. So we could see less cash held in the future as they return even more to shareholders.

Nutshell:

MGY trades at a TEV/EBITDAX multiple of 5.1x our 2024 Base Case and 4.5x our 2025 number. This is not overly cheap within the group, but we would note that the consistency of results and wide underspend of cash flow and the nearly debt-free balance sheet is uncommon in the Mid-Cap upstream group. Given management's handling of the company, the increasingly delineated acreage footprint, the solid margins, the fortress balance sheet, and their reinvestment in the company via the buyback, we see the name as deserving of a higher multiple. As we look to 2025 our view is that the name becomes more glaringly underpriced.

We also see them as a target. Increased scale, demonstrated repeatable success, significant free cash flow generation, recent acquisitions of Silverbow (SBOW) and Marathon, with positions in the play, and the strong balance sheet promote this view.

The reduced ownership by EnerVest should eventually yield more of a lean in to the dividend vs their historical habits, all other things being equal.

We sold some MGY in the spring of 2024, up 104% in one set and up 108% in another, above and just below current levels. We had some tax losses to offset, and the timing made sense to us. MGY remains as our 6th largest holding, and we have a cost basis, excluding dividends, of $16.45. We plan to increase the position again, back into our top 5, probably in June or July.