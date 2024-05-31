Larimar: Stronger Buy Now More Than Ever After Partial Clinical Hold Completely Removed

onuma Inthapong/E+ via Getty Images

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) has had a few hiccups since I last wrote about this biotech. This was in a prior Seeking Alpha article I wrote entitled "Larimar: Friedreich's Ataxia Drug With Significant Potential". In this article, I noted that its drug nomlabofusp had already proven itself in being able to raise frataxin levels in patients with FA. However, since then, there have been a few developments which have set this company on track to have a better shot at receiving approval of this specific drug. One key development, which I believe greatly frees up this biotech, is that the FDA had completely lifted the partial clinical hold on this program. More about this below, but it all started off with a full clinical hold back in 2021 and until now, had been riddled with a partial hold, only being able to dose patients with 25 mg of nomlabofusp for FA.

With no restriction at all in place now from the FDA, Larimar is free to test up to 50 mg of dosing of this drug now to treat these patients. Interim data from an open-label study, using nomlabofusp for FA, is expected in Q4 of 2024 still. A second development, which should excite investors, is that the FDA had selected the advancement of this FA indication to be a part of its pilot program known as START. This program is going to only pick a total of 6 candidates across this country to be tested as part of this pilot program. This is a huge honor, and this program is specifically designed to accelerate development of candidates that target rare diseases with unmet medical needs. With several new key advancements for accelerated clinical development of nomlabofusp for FA, plus interim data from the open-label study expected in Q4 of 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Nomlabofusp For The Treatment Of Patients With Friedreich's Ataxia

This company is developing the use of nomlabofusp for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia. This program is currently being developed in a phase 2 study program for the treatment of this patient population. Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] is a type of disorder characterized as a rare and inherited neurodegenerative disease where the patients' nerves are greatly affected. Matter of fact, there are three parts of the body that this disease causes issues with, and they are: Spinal cord, peripheral nerves and cerebellum portion of the brain. One thing to note is that it greatly affects children and teens and cause them to have fatigue, fall frequently, plus inability to have coordinated movements. It is expected that the global Friedreich's Ataxia market could reach $2.06 billion by 2030. The thing is that the FXN gene, which these patients have defective forms of, is responsible for creating a protein known as frataxin. Without this frataxin protein being in place, the mitochondria that harbor it, can't produce energy or make the organs work. In turn, patients with low frataxin protein levels can't have voluntary movements or other necessary functions. This is where nomlabofusp comes in, in that it is a recombinant fusion protein that is supposed to deliver frataxin to the mitochondria. By doing this, it is believed that the disease course can be altered. In the prior article I wrote, entitled above in the beginning, I noted that a phase 1 study showed that this treatment was able to increase frataxin levels in a dose-dependent manner. If this theory holds true, then the removal of the partial clinical hold and subsequent testing of higher 50 mg dosing, means that frataxin levels should be increased substantially.

Speaking of testing a higher dose of 50 mg of nomlabofusp, this is only possible because of the first development I wanted to go over as part of this update. That is, it was announced on May 20th of 2024 that the FDA had removed the partial clinical hold of this drug for the treatment of this patient population. The reason why this is possible is because the company submitted phase 2 dose expansion data, which proved that both 25 mg and 50 mg of this treatment was shown to be safe and tolerable over a 4-week period. In essence, patients were given both of these doses of nomlabofusp every day for 14 days and then every other day until day 28. It was noted that there were no safety issues found at all. The only drawback that I see, is that higher 50 mg dosing won't be tested right away. The plan is to start off with long-term dosing of 25 mg of nomlabofusp and then if all goes well, move over to higher 50 mg dosing. Why is it doing that? That's because it wants to see how the pharmacodynamics of 25 mg dosing go first, before shifting over to higher dosing. Not only that, but albeit a small chance, it might be possible for it to move to a much higher dose past 50 mg. The problem is that it won't be able to do this until it sends new data to the FDA. From there, the agency will decide if higher dosing might be possible.

The second update I wanted to highlight, which is what I believe will truly move this program forward, is that the use of nomlabofusp for FA had been selected to be as part of the FDA pilot program known as START. What is this program, and why is this a key development? This START program is ideal, because it was only initiated in September of 2023. Not only that, but it is built on giving drugs an ability for an accelerated development pathway. This means more frequent interactions with the FDA and ability to set up applications that will be used to eventually receive regulatory approval of this candidate. I view the ability for Larimar to receive such recognition from the FDA as being very good. Especially, when you consider that there are only 6 companies in total to be selected as part of this pilot program. The stock had gained roughly 100% since the last time I wrote about this. However, I believe that further upside can be achieved since there are two important catalysts for investors to look forward to. The first catalyst of which involves the release of interim data from the phase 2 open-label study, using nomlabofusp for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia, expected in Q4 of 2024. Should the data from this study turn out to be encouraging, along with other positive developments from it, then it is expected that a Biologics License Application [BLA] of nomlabofusp for FA can be filed in the 2nd half of 2025. However, it is important to note that such timing of a BLA filing may only be possible if an Accelerated Approval pathway is given to Larimar for nomlabofusp.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Larimar Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $239 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because it was able to raise additional funds through an offering. This was with respect to obtaining $161.8 million in cash, after expenses, through a public offering of common stock. It sold a total of 19,736,842 shares of its common stock, along with the underwriters' option to purchase 2,574,370 shares of stock, at the very same offering price of $8.74 per share. Why was this offering back in February of 2024 an important event? That's because it has now extended its cash runway greatly. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2026. The cash burn per quarter is $16.7 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Larimar Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 2 open-label study, which is using nomlabofusp for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia. Interim data from this phase 2 study is expected to be released in Q4 of 2024 and there is no assurance that data will turn out to be good. In addition, the goal is to eventually expand to higher dosing of 50 mg for this treatment. There is no way of knowing whether or not higher dosing is going to result in increased frataxin levels for these FA patients.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the removal of the partial clinical hold of the nomlabofusp program for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia. While a 4-week study done showed that 25 mg and 50 mg of this treatment was safe and tolerable, this doesn't mean that there may not be any safety issues that could arise later on. Thus, it is quite possible that some kind of clinical hold could be placed again on this program if there is a major safety event noted from clinical testing.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to possible competitors in this space. As I mentioned in the prior article, Biogen (BIIB) paid a hefty sum to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals. There are three other companies in various phases of clinical development using other drugs to treat these patients with FA. Such other companies are as follows: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), Design Therapeutics (DSGN) and Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO). While all these companies may eventually be competitors, there is one thing they don't accomplish, which is to target the underlying cause of FA. Nomlabofusp is a potential first and only protein replacement therapy to help these patients. That's why the FDA may ultimately allow for the surrogate marker of increased frataxin levels to be used as part of an Accelerated Approval pathway for U.S. marketing approval of nomlabofusp. It remains to be seen if Larimar achieves this goal, but if it does, then it would have a significant competitive edge over all these other companies.

Conclusion

Larimar has had a bit of a bumpy road, especially when you consider that nomlabofusp for FDA had been placed on a full FDA hold and then partial clinical hold thereafter. However, the removal of the partial clinical hold now puts it on a smoother path to success. What remains an unknown though is if long-term data shows that these FA patients can tolerate higher 50 mg dosing of nomlabofusp without any undue toxicity. I'm still banking on the long-term prospects of this biotech, primarily because it targets the underlying cause of FA, not like the other therapies which don't. If the theory of increasing frataxin levels with nomlabofusp holds true with further testing, then it will be well on its way to capturing a large chunk of the FA market. Regardless of how long or how well Biogen's SKYLCARYS does in sales over the next several years.