PFFD: Sell In May, Go Away, Don't Come Back

Summary

  • Preferred shares have underperformed the wider market due to asymmetric returns and asymmetries of information and market power that disadvantage preferred shareholders compared to common equity and debt holders.
  • Retail investors are often misled about the downside protection and safety of preferred shares, which is not historically accurate.
  • The annual Federal Reserve Stress Tests have caused seasonality. PFFD has suffered from substandard, and often negative, second half returns.
  • The S&P 500 has exhibited the exact opposite pattern. Over the last 10 years, its second half performance has been substantially better than the first half of the year.
  • Investors who are risk adverse should go to cash in advance of June's release of the stress tests results. Bullish investors should sell PFFD and buy common equity. There is no benefit to holding PFFD.
Businesswoman hand Stopping Falling wooden Blocks or Dominoes. Business, Risk Management, Solution, Insurance and strategy Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

I intensely dislike Preferred Shares as an asset class, and I have written the two articles on the subject. Never Buy Preferred Shares - A Lesson From Baseball, The NBA, And The CDO Market (hereafter referred to as Article 1), and,

Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

