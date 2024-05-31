Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Rogers - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

[abrupt start]

CEO and Chairman, Bill Rogers. Bill, thanks for joining us again this year.

Bill Rogers

Great to be here, John.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

So Bill, I'll start off with the recent events. You recently completed the sale of Truist Insurance, simultaneous securities positioning. Maybe for starters, give us a little background on the thought process that led up to those transactions. And then we'll shift to how that positions you for the future.

Bill Rogers

Yes, John, this has been a part of a overall strategic framework. If you think about some of the merger, the first part of the merger was to put everything together, do no harm, get our clients through in a really great fashion. Reinstate sort of great client experience. Every client had to go through a change. Every teammate had to go through a change.

And then so for the last couple of years, we've been on a really good framework with the Board on sort of overall strategically, what do we want Truist to look like. How do we want the company to be capitalized. Where do we want to invest.

And what we saw on the insurance side, great business, by the way, a great long history. Just from the merger, we've invested probably 90-plus basis points of capital in the growth in the insurance business.

And what we saw is similar, actually, a lot of industries, banking, similar is insurance business was growing really quickly for different reasons, but consolidating different -- really quickly, consolidate a lot with private equity. And what we saw is as we look towards the future is we're

