AI Ethics And Regulation: How Investors Can Navigate The Maze

May 31, 2024 3:35 PM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Artificial intelligence poses many ethical issues that can translate into risks for consumers, companies and investors.
  • The AI regulatory environment is evolving in different ways and at different speeds across jurisdictions.
  • A good rule of thumb for investors trying to assess AI risk is that companies that proactively make full disclosures about their AI strategies and policies are likely to be well prepared for new regulations.

Businessman with neuron ai circuit link with brain, Artificial intellegence futuristic human brain robot concept

Danai Jetawattana

By Saskia Kort-Chick & Jonathan Berkow

From potentially brand-damaging ethical risks to regulatory uncertainty, AI poses challenges for investors. But there is a path forward.

Artificial intelligence (AI) poses many ethical issues that can translate into risks for consumers, companies

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.68K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News