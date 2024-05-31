jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our recent routine screening, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) stock showed up on our radar. In these screenings, we search for stocks with yields noticeably above the normal range either in comparison to their historical averages or in comparison to the sector median. You can easily see why Dow passed these filters by just glancing over the chart below.

The chart below shows DOW's dividend yield compared to its historical average and the sector median. As seen, DOW's current dividend yield is substantially higher than the sector median, which usually indicates undervaluation. Specifically, the TTM dividend yield is about 4.9%, which is more than 144% higher than the sector median of ~2%. Moreover, its four-year average dividend yield is 5.15%, which is more than 46% higher than its five-year average of 3.51%, a usual sign for rapid dividend growth and/or undervaluation.

When we see screening results like this, we feel obliged to dig in. In the remainder of this article, our goal is to share our research results. For those who cannot wait, our conclusion is that the stock is not as attractive as the dividend yield suggests on the surface.

DOW stock: closer look at dividends

We feel the best approach to present our results is by a comparison against a close peer, Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), a stock that was recently written about by Envision Research.

The following chart below provides a closer view of Dow's dividend yield compared to its historical average (top panel) and also APD's dividend yield compared to its historical average (bottom panel) in the past five years. As seen, Dow's current TTM dividend yield is 4.9%, which is actually slightly lower than its five-year average of 4.96%, indicating either fair valuation or slight overvaluation. Note that the five-year average yield (4.96%) shown in this chart is different from that shown in the chart above (5.03%), but the difference is quite small and does not change the essence of this comparison. The data above sent the opposite signal mostly because Dow’s amorally low payouts in 2020. The current Dow was the result of a merger in 2019. The dividend payouts reset after the merger, leading to the impression of a rapid growth implied in the chart above. Excluding this, the bias created by this reset, Dow growth is quite tepid as detailed in the next section.

In contrast, APD's current dividend yield is 2.71%, which is significantly higher than its five-year average of 2.21%, indicating undervaluation. Furthermore, APD (which is a dividend champion) also has stronger dividend grades across all categories compared to Dow (that is, except the lower dividend yield) as you can see from the next chart below.

DOW stock: growth outlook

As aforementioned, the dividend data severely exaggerated Dow growth in the past five years. Its growth is actually quite tepid once this bias is excluded. The comparison is very unfavorable for Dow both in terms of top and bottom lines as seen in the chart below. For instance, Dow's average revenue growth rate over the past three years is 2.31%, whereas APD's growth rate is much higher at 9.48%. Over the past five years, Dow's revenue has shrunk at an average rate of -1.96%, while APD's revenue has grown at an average rate of 6.26%. In terms of the bottom line, the picture is even worse. Dow's average net income has decreased over the past three years at a CAGR -15.38%, whereas APD net income has grown at a CAGR of more than 9%.

Looking ahead, we anticipate Dow to continue facing a challenging operating environment. The company reported weak comparisons in recent periods. In the December quarter of 2023 for example, Dow experienced declines in all operating segments due to slower global macroeconomic activity. Local prices fell 13%, owing to lower feedstock and energy costs. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure business was particularly hard hit, with local prices falling 17% and volume down 2% driven by reduced supply availability. We expect the softness in industrial and durable goods demand to continue in the next 1~2 years given the geopolitical conflicts ongoing and also the slowdown in China’s overall economy (especially in the real estate market and infrastructure front).

Furthermore, we're concerned about the margin pressure given the persisting inflation, energy cost, and labor cost. Dow’s profit margin is not that great to start with as shown in the next chart. Dow's profit margin ranged from as low as about 2% to a peak of around 12% in recent years. The average profit margin was about 7.34% in the past three years. Its current margin of 2.75% is both far below its historical average and also APD’s average margin of about 19%.

Investors unfamiliar with these stocks might be surprised by such stark margin comparison given that both companies belong to the material sector and both manufacture chemicals. However, these companies are quite different when examined more closely in their business model. The most important differential factor in our mind is that APD operates in niche markets with less competition (such as specialty industrial gases) while Dow is mainly a large and cyclical commodity producer. As a result, APD can command higher prices for its differentiated products and this focus on higher-value products translates to significantly higher profit margins.

Other risks and final thoughts

I have been mainly focusing on the negatives of Dow. There are some positive risks to consider too. First, Dow trades a sizable valuation discount compared to APD as seen in the chart below. As seen, Dow's P/E ratio is currently lower than APD's P/E ratio across all forward-looking periods in the next three fiscal years. In particular, Dow has a P/E ratio of 19.14x, which is about 10% discounted from APD's FY1 P/E ratio of 21.21x. Such a discount partially offset some of its disadvantages discussed above.

Second, Dow has several strategic growth investments, which could support operating results in the longer term. These investments also leverage its competitive advantages very well in our view, such as its geographic diversity, global scale, and differentiated feedstock flexibility. Two notable examples are the company’s Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies. We expect both to enjoy long term tailwind and grow into significant segments in the years ahead.

To conclude, Dow could be a good holding for income-oriented investors seeking a high dividend yield. At its current price, Dow offers close to 5% dividend yield, significantly exceeding its sector median, a sector that's well known for generous dividend payouts (for example, APD’s current yield is “only” 2.7%). However, we're not optimistic about the growth potential, especially when compared to other stocks in the sector with more differentiated products and higher margins. APD is a good example (and a stock that we do own).