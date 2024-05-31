Solskin

As a value investor, I prioritize valuation above pretty much everything else. But every so often, there is a company that may not look cheap, but that could still warrant an investment. One such prospect, in my opinion, is none other than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), a REIT that focuses on markets where the medical, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical industries represent a major source of economic activity. Leveraging this niche, the company has been successful in achieving rapid growth recently. Unfortunately, shares, while not exactly expensive, are not cheap either. And relative to other REITs, you could even consider units to be expensive.

My overall history with the company is somewhat mixed. Since my last article about the business, wherein I rated it a "Buy," shares are actually down by 0.4%. That pales in comparison to the 11.2% increase seen by the S&P 500 (SP500). For context, that article was published in January of this year. On the other hand, since my first bullish article on the company back in October 2023, shares are up 27.6%. That's marginally above the 23.8% increase seen by the broader market over the same window of time.

Even though I acknowledge that shares are relatively pricey compared to what else is out there, I believe that this premium probably makes sense to buy into. The company has little in the way of leverage compared to other firms that are out there. In addition to this, it is showing no signs of ceasing its growth spurt. Even though the market has turned sour on the business lately, I would argue that continued growth should push shares up even more. Because of this, I believe that my decision to keep it rated a "Buy" earlier this year still makes sense.

Keep believing

Since I wrote about Alexandria Real Estate Equities in January, we have seen some additional data come out about the business. The most recent data covers the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During that time, revenue came in at $769.1 million. That's 9.7% above the $700.8 million generated just one year earlier. Only a small portion of this growth, about $7.9 million, came from properties that the company previously owned. This seems to have been driven in large part by rental increases. Most of the growth, meanwhile, $55.1 million in total, came from acquired properties. It is worth noting that another $5.3 million worth of revenue growth came from tenant recoveries for properties that were previously owned. But in the grand scheme of things, that's only a small piece of the overall pie.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, things are going swimmingly well. Operating cash flow managed to grow from $305.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $341.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the increase was more modest, from $397.8 million to $406.8 million. There are, of course, other profitability metrics that investors should pay attention to. One of these is FFO, or funds from operations. This metric jumped from $308.7 million to $418.1 million. On an adjusted basis, it managed to rise from $373.7 million to $403.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I wrote my prior article on the business, we did only have data through the third quarter of 2023. So it might be beneficial to understand how the company finished the 2023 fiscal year and how that compares to results from 2022. In the chart above, you can see precisely that. Revenue of $2.89 billion beat out the $2.59 billion generated one year earlier. Naturally, profits for the company increased over this window of time as well. Each cash flow metric saw rather attractive growth on a year-over-year basis.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management has provided a great deal of guidance. We don't yet know what revenue should look like. However, FFO per share is expected to be about $9.55 at the midpoint of guidance. This would imply FFO of about $1.64 billion. That's an increase of 33.6% over the $1.23 billion generated one year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it should be about $9.47 per share. That should be about $1.63 billion, for an increase of 6.3% from the $1.53 billion generated one year earlier. Other profitability metrics are up in the air, since management has not provided guidance for them. But if we scale those up at the same rate that adjusted FFO should climb, we would expect adjusted operating cash flow of $1.73 billion and EBITDA totaling $2.12 billion.

This growth year over year should be driven by a couple of factors. Some of this growth should come from acquisitions. Management is forecasting spending between $250 million and $750 million on these particular activities. This will be funded in large part by asset sales of between $900 million and $1.90 billion. But the biggest growth should be attributable to the construction of new properties. Management pegs this at between $1.95 billion and $2.55 billion for the year. This all combined should result in incremental debt compared to what the company had at the end of 2023 of around $900 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we use these estimates to value the company, shares don't look particularly pricey. But they don't look cheap, either. In the chart above, you can see exactly what I mean. I then decided to compare the enterprise to five similar firms as shown in the table below. That table looks at only two of the four valuation metrics. But the overall data is telling. On both a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis, four of the five enterprises are cheaper than our candidate.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Alexandria Real Estate Equities 13.3 18.7 Boston Properties (BXP) 7.7 15.4 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) 7.8 16.8 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 6.7 11.9 Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) 9.7 12.2 SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) 21.7 33.2 Click to enlarge

With numbers like these, you might wonder why I remain bullish on Alexandria Real Estate Equities. If anything, this kind of pricing disparity would typically warrant a "Hold" rating. Part of my optimism, however, stems from the fact that management has done a phenomenal job growing the company recently. In the chart below, you can see revenue over the last five years compared to the revenue generated by the same five companies that I decided to compare it to. Hands down, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has outpaced its competitors.

Data by YCharts

Of course, just because revenue has grown rapidly in the past does not mean that it will continue to do so. However, I would argue that there is reason to believe that it will continue for the foreseeable future. As management pointed out in an investor presentation when they announced financial results for the first quarter of this year, global research and development spending in the biopharma space totaled $296 billion. This represents a 78% increase over the $166 billion spent 10 years ago in 2013. That works out to an annualized growth rate of roughly 6%. From 2019 through 2023 as a whole, global research and development spending on biopharma, as well as all other aspects of the life science market, was above $2.1 trillion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Of course, revenue growth is not the only thing that matters. In fact, I would argue that even more important would be the per-share increase in profitability for the company. Fortunately, management makes this simple. As the first image below illustrates, from 2014 through what is estimated for 2024, annualized adjusted FFO per share has grown at about 7%. That number is expected to be a bit slower, at about 5.6% this year relative to last year. But that is still a respectable increase in my opinion.

As the second image below illustrates, the company has, recently, also consistently raised its distribution per share. So management has a good track record of creating per share value growth and returning that capital to investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

\

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

You would think that a company that is paying out a respectable distribution and that is experiencing this kind of rapid expansion would also be heavily indebted. But that's not the case. As illustrated by the chart below, the net leverage ratio for the company, using results from 2023, stands at 5.75. Only one of the five companies that I compared it to has a net leverage ratio lower than it. So, in addition to having a better growth track record and an interesting market in which it operates, Alexandria Real Estate Equities is less risky from a leverage perspective than four of the five companies I am comparing it to.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

In my opinion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities is most certainly not a value investment. Rather, I would describe it as a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) candidate. The company is doing quite well, and I see no reason to believe that trend will change in the near term. Someday, growth prospects will slow down. But until that does occur, with how shares are currently priced, I would argue that the enterprise should definitely be considered for investors that want a quality business and aren't afraid to pay a bit of a premium for it.