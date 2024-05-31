Nazar Rybak

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is attempting to navigate a shifting macro environment across its core home warranty service offering through the "American Home Shield" brand. While sales volumes are down, higher pricing alongside cost savings efforts have worked to lift earnings.

Indeed, the financial trends look pretty solid, although the challenge for the stock remains the otherwise poor sentiment toward this market segment. Shares are down about 1% in 2024, missing a catalyst to break out higher. Overall, we expect FTDR to remain volatile until there is evidence of stronger growth trends.

Data by YCharts

FTDR Financials Recap

FTDR reported its Q1 earnings in early May, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 coming in well ahead of the $0.20 consensus estimate. Revenue of $378 million was up a modest 3% year-over-year, but also ahead of expectations.

The gross margin at 51% climbed from 46% in the period last year as average pricing was up 11% y/y balancing an 8% decline in total volume.

The company's cost improvements were evident as adjusted sales and marketing costs along with general and administrative expenses declined from Q1 2023. The result is that adjusted EBITDA reached $71 million, a 33% increase from the period last year.

source: company IR

The operating backdrop has been mixed. On one hand, a weak housing market has pressured demand for new home warranties which are historically correlated to real estate sales. Still, the company notes that retention rates among customers have performed well in terms of renewals, while the company is seeing strong heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sales.

A branding refresh for American Home Shield launched in April with a new marketing push is seen as helping to rebound growth through better market awareness going forward.

source: company IR

Frontdoor expects 2024 revenue between $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion, representing a 2.5% increase at the midpoint over 2023. A key development this quarter was the revision to the full-year adjusted EBITDA target to a range of $360 to $370 million, compared to the prior $355 million midpoint forecast. The new adjusted EBITDA outlook is around 5.5% higher than the $346 million result last year.

On the balance sheet, Frontdoor ended the quarter with $378 million in cash against $573 million in long-term debt. A leverage ratio of 1.1x is seen as stable and well-supported by underlying cash flows.

The company has also been active with share repurchases, buying back $33 million in stock this year through April, and $314 million since the initial 2021 repurchasing authorization.

What's Next For FTDR?

The attraction of Frontdoor as an investment opportunity is the company's leadership position in home warranties. Of the 130 million U.S. households and 86 million homeowners, only around 4% or 5 million have a home warranty with Frontdoor controlling approximately 40% of the market.

Naturally, the opportunity is to grow penetration by selling the value proposition of financial protection, convenience, and peace of mind. On-demand home services including through the subscription-based Frontdoor app highlight the number of monetization directions.

source: company IR

That being said, current market conditions make any expansion strategy tough. The latest data for U.S. pending home sales showed contract signings fell 7.7% y/y and were weakest since the pandemic.

The understanding is that a vibrant housing market with lots of activity is a key driver for company growth as home warranties are typically purchased when people move. Absent a meaningful move lower in mortgage rates, it's hard to see housing market conditions changing for the better anytime soon.

While Frontdoor's ability to push profitability has worked, the top-line outlook with revenue growth in the low single-digits this year isn't very confidence-inspiring.

As it relates to valuation, shares are trading at around 14 times the 2024 consensus EPS of $2.53 or 8 times management's full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance. While these multiples are reasonable, we'd say it also doesn't necessarily imply the stock is cheap given the number of uncertainties.

The big risk to consider is that economic conditions and the housing market deteriorate further which would be a major headwind for the company's outlook. Weaker than expected results over the next few quarters would force a reassessment of the earnings potential through next year.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Frontdoor has enough positives to maintain a bullish long-term outlook, but some near-term caution is also warranted.

We rate FTDR as a hold, implying a neutral view of the direction of shares over the next year from the current level. Monitoring points include the level of home warranties, the gross margin trend, and the adjusted EBITDA financial metric.