Background

Welcome back to the seventh edition of Bank Buzz, where we cover the community bank sector, with a specific focus on mutual conversions, our favorite niche.

It’s a fun space. Many of these little banks are inexpensive and possess multiple catalysts to increase shareholder value.

Our approach is to identify conversions trading below tangible book value (TBV) with overcapitalized balance sheets, solid asset quality, and shareholder-friendly management teams.

And then wait for leadership to unleash the catalysts.

In today’s article, we'll provide a handful of quick observations and then revisit our NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) investment thesis.

Comp Table & Quick Takes

Earnings season is officially over. All 21 of our little banks have reported 1Q results, here’s where they stand.

Buybacks

On Wednesday, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) announced a new share repurchase program, which allows the company to buy back the lesser of 2.2M shares (approximately 5%) or an aggregate cost of $20M. Given the stock is trading around $10 per share, we would expect HONE to pick-up roughly 2M shares, or ~4.8% of shares outstanding under the program. Currently valued at 81% of TBV, the announcement makes a great deal of sense.

With a June 6, 2024, expiration right around the corner, Richmond Mutual (RMBI) extended its stock buyback program by 12 months. With 782k shares repurchased to date, the company has only utilized a little over half of the total authorization (723k shares remaining). Trading at TBV, we are not expecting a great deal of activity in the near-term, but like the flexibility to be opportunistic should the stock drop.

Although RMBI (4.6%) distributes a larger dividend yield than HONE (3.2%), we believe the latter is the better total return option as it offers a stronger capital position, cleaner loan portfolio, and less expensive valuation.

Catalyst Watch

William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) marked its three-year conversion anniversary in March and can be acquired at any time. Management is excellent, and a sale is just a matter of time.

In addition, four banks become acquisition targets in July, including: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY), Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB), TC Bancshares (TCBC), and Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS).

Due primarily to loan quality concerns, BVFL is down 22% in 2024 and now trades at just 62% of tangible book value. However, we are only two months away from its one-year conversion anniversary, which creates the potential for a share repurchase announcement.

On a market cap basis, NB Bancorp, Inc. is the largest company in our coverage universe. Piper Sandler believes the bank will be added to the Russell 2000 Index (RTY) during the June rebalance. This should enhance visibility going forward and likely bolster the share price of this well-run bank. With that in mind, let's revisit our NBBK investment thesis.

NBBK: We Remain Bullish

Introduction

NBBK is the holding company for Needham Bank. Founded in 1892, the bank is headquartered in Needham, MA, and serves the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities, including eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

The bank's footprint is illustrated below.

In December 2023, NBBK completed its mutual conversion, making it a fully public institution.

Investment Thesis

We are maintaining our buy rating on NBBK due to the following:

Attractive Portfolio: Asset quality is excellent, with a 1Q non-performing to total loan ratio of 0.3%. To put that into context, the average NPL/TL ratio for our coverage universe is roughly double, or 0.6%.

Robust Balance Sheet: With a tangible capital to asset (TC/A) ratio of almost 16%, NBBK possesses substantial liquidity to drive shareholder value via loan growth, dividends, and share repurchases.

Inexpensive Valuation: As illustrated in the comp table above, the stock trades at less than 90% of TBV ($17.18 per share). That's inexpensive, given the quality of the business. And insiders seem to agree, with several recent purchases (see table below).

Shareholder / Employee Alignment: Insiders own about 2% of the bank and the Employee Stock Ownership Plan holds another 8% - everyone wins with a rising share price.

Valuation & Risks

Looking ahead over the next 3–5 years, we anticipate that management will adhere to the established, shareholder-friendly "thrift game plan," prioritizing conservative organic growth, dividends, prudent buybacks, and eventually, a sale.

In the past, thrifts have been acquired at approximately 130% of TBV on average. To remain conservative, our approach models an exit multiple of 120% of TBV.

For NBBK, we forecast TBV per share of ~$20 by the end of 2026, indicating an acquisition price of ~$25 per share or a ~70% return.

Potential risks to our thesis include:

Quality of the loan portfolio deteriorates. As a community bank, NBBK is significantly exposed to the economic conditions within its regional footprint.

Material change in the local competitive environment could slow growth or reduce profitability.

Leadership changes course and elects to hold excess capital (versus returning to shareholders via dividends and buybacks) or pursue a buy side acquisition.

Final Thoughts

Despite boasting a hearty capital position and appealing credit profile, NBBK trades at only 87% of tangible book value. For patient, long-term investors, we view the company as a relatively low downside holding, which offers a total return of approximately 70%.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.