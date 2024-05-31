S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2024 5:19 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.12K Followers

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Peterson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We'll get started here. So, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the final day of the SDC. Our first session here will be with S&P Global. I'm very pleased to once again welcome back Doug Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. Welcome back, Doug, and thank you very much, as always, for participating in the conference.

Doug Peterson

Thank you, Christian. It's great to be here today. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. Doug, I thought we'd just maybe sort of a big picture and talk about the macro backdrop. Your business touches so many different end markets, financials, energies, autos, et cetera. Can you just briefly talk through how you're viewing the macro backdrop and any implications for your business?

Doug Peterson

Well, let me start -- first of all, thank you for having us here today, and it's great to see everyone. When we think about the macro backdrop, let's take one step back for a second and discuss how important it is that we're involved in that macro backdrop and that we see so many tailwinds coming out of it. Right now, clearly, there's a lot of volatility in the market. There's a couple of wars. There's a lot of questions about interest rates, but we're watching interest rates quite closely. And because of these big macro trends, they're impacting things like the sustainability environment, what's happening with the energy transition. We see private markets starting to have an influence in how markets are coming together. There's much more of a flattening of the markets.

Within the backdrop, we expect our house view is

Recommended For You

About SPGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPGI

Trending Analysis

Trending News