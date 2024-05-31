Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Throughout most of 2024, and especially of late, whether you're an astute market observer or simply an engaged market participant, it is really easy to work out that momentum is the key theme, at least year-to-date through May 2024. I'm not sure if this is a function of how the algos, quant funds, or hedge fund pod shops are positioned, because it has been very lucrative, but many stocks that are in a nice 'beat and raise guidance' cycle are being bid into the stratosphere – valuation be damned!

If you believe what you're seeing on the screens is sustainable and this is the way forward, then you can almost throw out everything they taught you in B school, including some of the greatest works of the past fifty years when it comes to understanding fundamentals and how to value publicly traded businesses. Well, Cava Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is Exhibit A, when it comes to a wildly overvalued stock.

In two very simple charts, I will show readers why its current valuation is absolutely insane.

What They Do

Cava Group's first restaurant was opened in 2011 and as of December 31, 2023, the company operates 309 fast-casual restaurants in 24 states and Washington D.C. The company serves Mediterranean cuisine, including customized bowls and pitas. The company believes they have a unique offering, given the untapped Mediterranean style cuisine menu and the healthier food options compared to other fast-casual and dine-in concepts. Per its 10-K, the company believes they can grow to 1,000 CAVA restaurants, in the U.S., by 2032. In 2024, at the mid-point of guidance, the company is pointing to 52 new units.

Valuation

Per CAVA's May 29, 2024 10-Q, the company's fully diluted share count is 117.9 million shares. On March 30, 2024, CAVA shares closed at $93.15, giving the company a $10.98 billion market capitalization!

At the mid-point of FY 2024 guidance, of $102.5 million of Adj. EBITDA, CAVA shares are trading at an astonishing Market Capitalization to Adj. EBITDA ratio of 107X!

Seeking Alpha

Yes, the company has $329 million of cash on its balance sheet, from its IPO capital raise, but these funds are earmarked to fund the Capex required to rapidly grow its new restaurant units.

The Bullish Narrative

The bullish argument is straightforward. CAVA has fantastic AUV (average unit volume – or the average annual revenue per restaurant for readers unfamiliar with this sector), and has strong restaurant-level profit margins, guided to 24% (at the mid-point) in 2024. Therefore, the sell side, arguably the masters of recency bias, loves to take the current set of numbers and extrapolate this into 2032. The sell side models assume an AUV, a comparable sales growth rate, and a restaurant-level profit margin. Next, the model will assume that the concept can easily build at least 50 new restaurants. Ipso facto, with a waver of a magic wand, the sell side will somehow justify today's $11 billion market capitalization.

The Bearish Arguments

I'm going to provide three really simple, but compelling arguments that explain why I think Cava Group, at its current $11 billion market capitalization ($93.15 per share) is wildly, wildly overvalued.

1) Cava Group is no Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For the market to award Cava with such a rich valuation, we have to then go back in time and look at the trajectory of best in class, Chipotle Mexican Grill's comp growth. Don't worry, I spent forty-five minutes digging through CMG's 10-Ks and created this chart (see below).

CMG currently has 3,500 restaurants and is out comping CAVA in 2024, but I digress. Therefore, for our purposes, if you go back and look at the trajectory of CMG's comps, in the early days, back when the company only had 401 to 573 restaurants (FY 2004 - FY 2006), the company was consistently comping up low double digits!

Author's Chart

The big fly in the ointment for Cava is 5.5% FY 2024 comp group and declining traffic in Q1 FY 2024. At least to me, this screams out, CAVA is no CMG! Remember, Cava Group's baseline of restaurants is so much smaller, and when there is a new and hot concept that captures the imagination of the American public, you get this word of mouth buzz or halo effect that can drive curiosity visits and comp growth. The fact that CAVA isn't comping positive double digits in FY 2024, as this is a very new national concept, is troublesome.

2) Posting High Comps Was Easy In 2022 & 2023 given the record food and labor inflation, as almost all restaurants were passing through this inflation

In retail, it is super obvious that off-mall and off-price store concepts have done exceptionally well, because consumers love buying name brands at big discounts, as well the treasure hunting experience of planned scarcity. Just see the long term stock charts of The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). Well, in the restaurant space, 'fast casual' is all the rage and has been for well over a decade. This is because Americans are time constrained and want to dine out, but also want to save money. Therefore, generally speaking, dine-in concepts are too slow for the fast-paced lives of many Americans. Not to mention, dine-in restaurants are more expensive when including tips, etc.

So, to prove to readers that it was really easy to comp well, due to the record food and wage inflation, because it was just passed through almost across the entire restaurant spectrum, let's look at the best in class, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), a Dine-In restaurant.

Lo and behold, in FY 2022 and 2023, TXRH posted +9.7% and +10.1% comps, respectively. Texas Roadhouse is 'Dine-In' and doesn't have the same tailwinds of 'fast-casual'. Yes, and no question they are great operators, but TXRH is much further along in its restaurant build out or the stage of its growth cycle. This is a concept that has been around for a much longer time period.

TXRH FY 2023 10-K

Moreover, in FY 2014 - FY 2018, back when there was very low inflation, TXRH's comps growth ranged from +3.5% to +7.2%.

See my point?

TXRH FY 2018 10-K

It is super duper obvious to anyone that thinks critically that a new and hot restaurant concept can easily post positive mid teens comps during a period of record food and wage inflation, as the sector needed to maintain operating margins, as a group.

And by the way, despite being exceptionally more profitable than Cava Group, TXRH's market capitalization was only $11.5 billion, as of May 30th.

3) High Comp Growth is really easy in the early phases

When Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) debuted its shares on the public market, there was a lot of fanfare. The company argued that its then very aggressive valuation was justified based on its high AUV, attractive restaurant level profit margins, and the fact that the concept could be rolled out nationwide. This is the same old playbook and narrative that every new and hot restaurant concept tells Wall Street. And if you have a nice bull market, you can get these extreme valuations and a period of irrational exuberance.

Lo and behold, the AUV was overstated (in the sense it couldn't be easily replicated, nationwide) because its early store base was populated in high density / high disposable income pockets of America. The stock spiked in the first year, and then it took a few years for SHAK shares to grow into its valuation multiple / justify its valuation. As of today, over nine years later, the company's market capitalization is only $4 billion (compared to Cava Group's $11 billion) despite a fairly good operating execution, at SHAK.

Seeking Alpha

Moreover, as I know Massachusetts extremely well, as I've lived here my entire life, if you look at where Cava Group's MA stores are located, almost all of them are located in uppity places. Real estate that has high population density and lots of disposable income. For example, see the Back Bay, Dedham (Legacy Place), Harvard Square, Hingham (Derby Street), Kendall Square, Mansfield Crossing, and the Prudential Center stores. Trust me, that is the easy part. Those are all 'A' locations, that again, have high population density and lots of rich people that live nearby.

Insider Selling

Cava has only been public for about a year now. So far, only some original investors have cashed out. That said, at much lower prices.

www.secform4.com

Risks

With any short idea, it goes without saying that markets can stay irrational for long periods of time. Secondly, perception is reality and if the sell side and investing public think that Cava is the next CMG, there is a possibility of further multiple expansion. Thirdly, there is the risk that FY 2025 comp growth can come in better than expected, although that is a way out.

Putting It All Together

Circa May 31, 2024, the U.S. stock market is (mostly) momentum driven. The playbook is bid into the stratosphere any stocks that play the 'beat' and 'raise' game, valuation be damned. Whether it is algos, quant shops, or pod shops that have learned this is the fastest way to make big money, it is hard to precisely pinpoint. Either way, Cava Group is Exhibit A when it comes to an extreme valuation disconnect to valuation gravity, and assumes no hiccups or missteps building out the next 700 restaurants. The company's market capitalization is neck and neck with best in class Texas Roadhouse, which, by the way, is comping better than CAVA, in FY 2024.

As I pointed out in today's piece, via three simple yet astute observations, CAVA's low comp growth, in FY 2024, this early in its growth phase (and declining Q1 FY 2024 traffic), proves / suggests it isn't the next CMG. Secondly, it was really easy to post mid teens comps for a new and hot concept during the record food and wage inflation periods of 2022 and 2023. Lastly, it will be exceptionally hard to maintain the $2.6 million AUV, as the first cohort of 300 stores are located in the class 'A' retail locations. Phase two, and the next 300 stores require similar real estate profiles marked by high population density and high disposable income, but there are only so many of these in located throughout America. The next phase is much harder, and Mr. Market isn't factoring in any of these risks, especially at CAVA's current valuation.

In closing, I rest my case.