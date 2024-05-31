Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.12K Followers

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Sperandio - IR
Lauren Basmadjian - CEO
Nishil Mehta - Portfolio Manager
Nelson Joseph - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann
Matthew Howlett - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carlyle Credit Income Fund Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Sperandio. Please go ahead.

Alex Sperandio

Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle Credit Income Fund second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today is Lauren Basmadjian, the Fund's Chief Executive Officer; Nishil Mehta, the Fund's Portfolio Manager; and Nelson Joseph, Fund's Chief Financial Officer.

Last night, we issued semi-annual financial statements and a corresponding press release and earnings presentation discussing our results, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Following our remarks today, we will hold a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website.

Any forward-looking statements made today do not guarantee future performance and any undue reliance should not be placed on them. These statements are based on current management expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of our semi-annual report on the Form and CSR. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Carlyle Credit Income Fund assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements at any time.

With

Recommended For You

About CCIF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CCIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News