Microsoft Is Going To Win The AI War

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft is competing with other tech giants to provide the best AI services, and recent stock gains show the market's interest in AI.
  • Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform is a major revenue generator, and they are rolling out AI-as-a-service features on it.
  • Microsoft is making strategic investments and acquisitions in AI, including acquiring a part of OpenAI and investing in AI companies globally.
  • They are also investing abroad, looking to secure AI customers from across developed and emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere.

Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

Introduction

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is engaged in a bitter war with its mega-cap tech rivals Alphabet Inc (GOOG/GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) and Amazon.com Inc (

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.74K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long stock position in shares of GOOGL.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News