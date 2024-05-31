Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a web security and network protection services company that has underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. I initiated a “hold” rating on the stock on March 4, and my investment thesis was predicated on my belief that the valuation reflected no incremental upside despite the company’s improving fundamentals.

Cloudflare reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue and earnings grew 30% and 118%YoY,Y respectively, as it continues to penetrate in the enterprise customer segments, with customers spending at least $100K contributing 67% of Total Revenue compared to 62% a year ago, as it deepens adoption through robust product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding its sales capability.

For the full FY24, the company is expected to grow its revenue and earnings by 27% and 32% YoY, respectively. Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that the recent price correction of more than 30% has created a unique buying opportunity for long-term investors. Although there could be short-term volatility given the high beta nature of the stock, coupled with macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, I believe that the stock is attractively priced from a risk-reward standpoint, making it a "buy.”.

The good: Strong revenue performance in the enterprise segment, Growing Sales Productivity, Partnership with CrowdStrike and Improving Profitability

Cloudflare reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where it generated $378.6M in revenue, growing 30% YoY. I believe this was driven by a combination of the company’s success in driving deeper adoption of its solution suite among its existing enterprise customer base and acquiring new enterprise customers at the same time, as it builds out its robust sales organization while benefiting from vendor consolidation trends.

The company ended the quarter with, 2900 large customers with at least $100K in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), which grew 33% YoY, where it added 122 of them in this quarter. Plus, the revenue contribution from their large customers now accounts for 67% of Total Revenue, which has grown from 62% a year ago as the company successfully penetrates across its enterprise landscape with a growing product attach rate among customer cohorts. During their 2024 Investor Presentation, the company estimated that it has potentially $5.6B in whitespace within its existing customer base, and I believe it can unlock the whitespace as it deepens its product adoption for solutions across its Zero Trust, Network, and Developer Services.

2024 Investor Presentation: Revenue contribution by product attach rates across customer cohorts

During the earnings call, Matthew Price, CEO of Cloudflare, discussed their ongoing efforts in hiring new members, where they have already added several senior go-to-market leaders, a new chief partner officer, a new head of global sales and renewal, and several regional strategic account sales leaders as they get ready to gain deeper market share by attracting larger enterprise customers. During their 2024 Investor Presentation, the management shared the slide below that demonstrates that they are still scratching the surface when it comes to their $1M+ size customers, relative to some of their competitors, such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), which has 4x more large customers.

2024 Investor Presentation: Number of $1M+ customers

Meanwhile, the company is also seeing improvement in their sales productivity from existing team members, where new pipeline attainment exceeded the management’s expectations in Q1, with a growing Average Contract Value (“ACV”) per Account Executive. I believe that this is giving them the confidence to further invest in expanding sales capacity as they focus on different customer segments while leveraging data analytics to make informed decisions on prioritizing high-value opportunities, successfully driving repeat business and upsell opportunities, and closing deals more efficiently.

2024 Investor Presentation: Growing Sales Productivity

Turning our attention to product innovation, the management discussed that they have crossed over 2M active developers who are building applications on Cloudflare Workers, which sits in their Developer Services solutions and allows developers to build serverless applications on the network without spending time on infrastructure and operations, thus improving overall productivity. In April, the company launched Workers AI into general availability, which will help developers run and tune their AI models across Cloudflare’s global network. During the earnings call, the management also outlined that they will begin to roll out their next generations of servers in Q2, which will have GPUs built in to support faster inference and larger models, making it the most widely distributed AI Cloud. Furthermore, the company also announced their partnership with Hugging Face, where developers can choose one of the popular open source models that are optimized for Cloudflare’s global serverless inference platform and then simply click to deploy the model instantly across task categories that include text generation, embeddings, and sentence similarity.

Simultaneously, the company also announced a strategic partnership with CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to enhance security from device to network and stop breaches at scale by delivering a fully integrated solution to their customers from a single API. I believe the partnership combines the Zero-Trust protection and connectivity from Cloudflare One with AI-native cybersecurity from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which will play a strategic role in positioning Cloudflare as a winner as organizations increasingly consolidate their solutions on a fully integrated platform in order to gain pricing and efficiency advantages.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $42.4M in non-GAAP income from operations, which grew 118% YoY with a margin of 11.2%, an improvement of 450 basis points YoY. I believe that this was led by a combination of increasing sales productivity as ACV per Account Executive continues to grow, coupled with a higher share of Revenue contribution coming from large customers, which enabled the company to unlock operating leverage. At the same time, it also streamlined its operating expenses, whereby Sales & Marketing spend as a percentage of revenue decreased from 42% to 41% YoY, coupled with R&D and G&A spend that also declined by 200 and 100 basis points YoY, respectively.

2024 Investor Presentation: Long-term operating financial model

The bad: Management is cautious in the short term given geopolitical uncertainty, competitive threats remain.

During the earnings call, Matthew Prince continued to maintain a cautious tone when it comes to the state of geopolitics, especially in the short term with increasing tensions in the Middle East, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and potential signs of instability in Asia. Although I believe that the cybersecurity sector is generally well positioned in an environment of growing global geopolitical tensions, the short-term impact can be hard to predict. Furthermore, as the company is expanding its sales capacity while continuing to invest in robust product innovation, any slowdown in revenue growth will dampen investor confidence.

On the other hand, the competitive landscape for Cloudflare is also fierce, especially at a time when vendor consolidation is top of mind for all organizations to control their spending. Particularly when it comes to Zscaler, which has a stronghold on Zero-Trust architecture solutions, the company has a higher number of $1M+ customers and is poised to grow at approximately the same rate as Cloudflare with stronger margins. Although I am optimistic about the latest partnership of CrowdStrike and Cloudflare in the face of increasing vendor consolidation, I will be paying close attention to the net retention rate (“NRR”) metrics to assess how well it is being able to manage churn relative to acquiring new customers, which will give us an indication of whether or not it is losing market share to its competitors.

Revisiting my valuation: Cloudflare is a “buy”.

Looking forward, Cloudflare is projected to grow its revenue by 27.3% YoY to approximately $1.65B. Assuming it grows its revenues in the mid-twenties range over the next 2 years until FY26, followed by a slightly slower growth rate in the high teens until FY28, as it continues to acquire and deepen adoption of its solutions across Zero Trust, Network, and Developer Services among enterprise customers by expanding its sales capacity and driving product innovation, it should be able to generate $3.6B by FY28.

During this period of time, should the company continue to unlock its operating leverage per its long-term operating model that it outlined in its 2024 Investor Presentation, it should be able to grow its non-GAAP Operating margins from a projected 9.8% in FY24 to 20% by FY28, as it streamlines its operating expenses with improving unit economics from growing sales productivity and growing spend per customer. In that case, it should be able to generate close to $718M in non-GAAP operating income by FY28, which is equivalent to a present value of $508M when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Cloudflare should trade at 4.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings. This would translate to a PE ratio of 70, which results in a price target of $95, which represents an upside of 41%. This is my “bull” scenario.

Author's Valuation Model: Bull Case

In my “bear” scenario, I have compressed the PE ratio to 40, which represents a premium of 2.5x over the S&P 500 multiple. In this scenario, I expect short-term investor sentiment to further dampen from current levels should management fail to surprise on their earnings, like they have in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 42%. In this scenario, the price target of Cloudflare will decline another 17% to $54.

Author's Valuation Model: Bear Scenario

Although there could be short-term volatility in the stock, given its high beta nature and shifting nature of investor sentiment, I believe that the company is poised to win long-term, and its stock is attractively priced from a risk-reward standpoint with a net upside of over 20% over a 5-year investment horizon, making it a “buy”.

Conclusion

I am impressed by Cloudflare’s execution thus far in gaining market share among enterprise customers as it continues to acquire and deepen adoption of its solution suite with robust innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding its sales capacity. Simultaneously, the management is also committed to improving its profitability over the coming years. Although there could be short-term volatility, I believe that there is substantial upside over a longer time period given its growth levers, making it a “buy”.