Corsair Gaming: Q1 Weakness Expected To Subside

May 31, 2024 11:54 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
631 Followers

Summary

  • Corsair reported slow growth in Q4, which turned into negative growth in Q1 as component sales declined with a weak GPU sales cycle.
  • The peripheral segment showed great momentum in Q1 though, outpacing publicly traded peers in growth.
  • Corsair's 2024 guidance expects gradual improvements, relying on new product launches, retail expansion, and seemingly on continued peripheral segment momentum.
  • The long-term growth story still stands, but the continued thin margins and component sales worries slightly lower my anticipations. As such, the lower valuation continues to be balanced.

Esport RGB mouse and keyboard

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR), the gaming and streaming component and peripheral manufacturer, has reported several its Q4/2023 and Q1/2024 results after my previous analysis, and given the company’s 2024 financial guidance.

In my previous article, published

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
631 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRSR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRSR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRSR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News