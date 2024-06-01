Oil Update - May 2024

Jun. 01, 2024 12:25 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.45K Followers

Summary

  • My expectation for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices for June is unchanged from May. That is, WTI should range from $75 to $95 per barrel.
  • WTI is hovering around $77.25 per barrel, which is slightly below my narrower range. I expect WTI prices to strengthen in June.
  • A couple of months ago when oil was higher, many of the oil cognoscenti were suggesting that OPEC+, when it meets in the next few days, may need to add more oil into the market.

Oil wells and power lines on the side of the highway.

ugurhan

My expectation for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices for June is unchanged from May. That is, WTI should range from $75 to $95 per barrel. A narrower range is from $77.50 to $87.50 per barrel. This is the third month in a row where my expectations have

This article was written by

Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.45K Followers
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News