Introduction

Utilities have been out of favor for a while now. In a recent article, I looked at another utility with a growing renewables portfolio and pitched my reasons for why I believed Northland Power (NPI:CA) was a compelling buy in the space. Today, I'll look at a smaller company, Avista (NYSE:AVA), and highlight why I'm bullish on the name. While the long-term thesis on renewables is the same, Avista in particular has experienced growth in margins and ROE and the rate base over time should generate incremental growth in earnings per share. With a strong balance sheet and a safe dividend, Avista presents an attractive investment in the utilities sector.

Company Overview

Avista is primarily a regulated utility that owns an interest in regulated utility operations in the Pacific Northwest where it provides electric distribution and transmission to eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to this, it also does natural gas distribution in Oregon and has electric generating facilities across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Avista also supplies electricity to a small number of customers in Montana. Finally, through its subsidiary, Alaska Energy and Resources Company, Avista provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau.

One of the reasons to like Avista is for its renewable energy business. Of its total operations, 48% is hydro, 9% is wind, and 2% is biomass. But the company also has 33% natural gas and 8% coal, which does provide some diversification. As for its generation properties, Avista has 1,049 MW of present capacity in hydroelectric and 860 MW in thermal capacity.

Shares of Avista have been underperforming over the last year, delivering a total return of -8.1%, compared to the S&P500’s return of +27.2%. With a 5.3% dividend yield, the decline has been cushioned due to dividend distributions to shareholders. In addition, Avista's negative total return over the last twelve months also trails behind the Utilities Index ETF (XLU) at +12.9%.

So why the underperformance? Avista, like most utilities, have been under pressure lately as higher interest rates to combat inflation weigh on utility companies. Two effects drive this trend.

Firstly, utilities are generally levered companies, opting to take on debt given the low return on assets that their facilities generate. They’re able to take on leverage because demand from electricity transmission and distribution tends to be very stable and predictable, with not much variability in cash flow year to year. When interest rates rise, the cost of debt when refinancing means that their interest expense goes up, despite often making the same revenues, so rising expenses versus stable revenues has a net negative impact on them.

Secondly, when rates rise, from an investor standpoint, it often becomes more attractive to purchase safer, fixed income investments as opposed to buying utilities, which are generally seen as riskier (equities). Given this, as rates have risen, investors have been selling utilities.

Financials and Outlook

One of the reasons I like Avista (and something I think is underappreciated by investors with respect to the company) is its track record of steady dividend growth over time. Over the last 21 years, the company has paid a growing monthly dividend to shareholders; a track record that is quite rare in the utility space. With a growing dividend, you might have expected that the company would being paying out nearly all of its EPS as a dividend, however, the payout ratio sits at 76%, so the dividend appears to be well covered. This should provide some insulation to the dividend as well as comfort to investors, knowing that the company could likely continue increasing its dividend, even if EPS were to stay flat for a few years.

But in my view, I don't think EPS will stay flat. In fact, Avista has been pretty clear about why this won't be the case. Given around a half billion capital spend per year, rate base growth should continue to grow at 5% to 2026. With strong allowed ROEs across its four geographies (10.4% in Washington, 9.4% in Idaho, 9.5% in Oregon, and 11.5% in Alaska), particularly in Alaska, the regulatory environment is surprising favourable with multi-year rate plans that insulate the company's cash flows.

We can also see that the company has been proactive in keeping its resources ahead of requirements to meet demand, regardless of operating conditions. The average hourly load was 1,115 aMW in 2023, 1,142 aMW in 2022 and 1,113 aMW in 2021.

With a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, long-term debt of $2.60 billion, and cash of $12 million, the implied enterprise value for Avista is around $5.42 billion. Debt to Enterprise Value of 48%, which is line with other peers. Trailing twelve months EBITDA is $550 million, so Total Debt to EBITDA of 4.7x, down from a high of 6.3x two years ago (source: S&P Capital IQ). As leverage continues to drop along with further earnings growth into 2026, leverage should come down a bit, barring no new growth capex.

On the earnings call, management noted that they were able to take advantage of a financing of $83.7 million of tax-exempt bonds at 3.875%, around140 basis points lower than the taxable market. This cost savings should also support EPS growth. In addition management also doesn't foresee further debt issuances during the year, just an equity issuance of around $70 million later in the year to fund capex.

Valuation and Wrap Up

When looking at the 4 sell-side ratings on Avista, there are 3 ‘hold’ ratings and just 1 ‘buy’ rating. The average price target is $40.00 which implies about 10.6% upside, not including the dividend yield of 5.3%. With total return potential of 15.8% upside over the next year, despite the majority hold ratings, analysts do see upside with Avista.

Avista trades at 9.9x EV/EBITDA and 14.8x P/E (or 14.5x forward earnings) (source: S&P Capital IQ). Compared to comparable companies, it trades at a 1-turn premium on both EBITDA and earnings, so the company is roughly in line with the peer group.

However, when comparing the company to its historical P/E, the company is trading at more than a 5-turn discount compared to its historical ten-year average P/E of 20.1x P/E. In my view, this is likely due to the interest rate environment, which has knocked down peers alongside it.

But if history has been any indication, it's historically been a great time to buy in this range, as Avista has rarely been this cheap. In my view, the current valuation provides investors with an opportunity to pick up discounted shares. With rate base growth, a growing renewables portfolio, strong financials, and a balance sheet that provides the company with flexibility, I believe that Avista offers a combination of both growth and income. There's still weakness in the sector, and that might not go away for a while until sentiment changes, however I think that as the company continues to execute its growth plans and capitalize on its diversified energy portfolio, shareholders may benefit from both capital appreciation and consistent income generation, especially considering the track record of steady dividend increases. I'm bullish on Avista's prospects and will be adding to shares.