Dear readers/followers,

I've been following ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) for a few years now, and have been invested for a little over a year, not really getting much "bang for my buck" - at least not as of yet. Still, there is a lot to like about the company, and plenty of expected upside depending on where the company could go from here. ArcelorMittal is one of the most significant global players in the cyclical steel segment. I have previously characterized it, at the right price, as a must-own sort of investment - and I follow my own advice.

In today's tech-heavy and, as I see it, inflated market, we don't find many investors or analysts espousing the positives of these legacy players, despite the fact what sort of market need they fill.

That is fine by me. I know that in the short term, the market is a "voting machine". I think that the way the market moves and what trends we're seeing today make this very clear - but in the long term, the market is a "value machine". Whether this takes 1 year, 5 years, or even longer - eventually a positive company's value and positives are recognized and the market prices it where I would consider it more "correct" overall.

Let's see what ArcelorMittal has done since my last article, which you can find here, and where it might go from here.

ArcelorMittal - Let's find and work with the upside in Steel

With almost 100M tonnes of annual output of Steel, ArcelorMittal is a specialist in a world of specialists. In the automotive sector alone, MT works with over 200 grades of steel - and you can imagine what sort of total specialization this brings to the table in other sectors as well. The move from commoditization to specialization has been a big thing for MT.

Arcelor was a Western European steel business, and Mittal was an Indian steel business. ArcelorMittal is a combination of those, and I'm grateful for the fact that the merger was this way, instead of the then-proposed merger between Arcelor and the geographically closer Russian Severstal - and looking at what sort of nightmare scenario that would have been today given the Russian invasion of Ukraine and where Russia seems likely to end up in terms of EU/Russian economic contacts in the next few years, this could have de-railed the entire business.

MT has spent the last decade or so improving fundamentals and working "smarter & better" - more efficiently, as opposed to just "larger".

1Q24 for the company is what we have to work with here, and ArcelorMittal shows a strong continuation of the previous trends which caused me to invest here in the first place. We're seeing strong organic growth in EBITDA, with a $1.8B uplift in potential by the end of 2026E. The company is disposing of non-core and substandard assets that are not a fit for the company's portfolio, such as Erdemir, following the sale of KAZ in 4Q of 2023, and at the same time purchases specialty players.

This quarter it was a purchase of Vallourec, 28% of a stake, for around $1.1B - this is a clear marking towards the company's strategy of higher premiumized, better margin, cash-generative businesses.

ArcelorMittal is in a stronger sort of consistent return process, including further repurchases of over 22M shares in 1Q for as much as $600M, which brings the total equity repurchased in less than 4 years to a 35% ratio.

This is beyond most levels I have seen, and one of the reasons for the strong returns we're seeing here.

Results are improving slowly here - that's the keyword, even though it might look quick when you see a 32% EBITDA improvement sequentially.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

A couple of reasons for this though, as you can see. There's an ongoing destock, that as of this latest quarter has more or less ended. The apparent demand is improving, but for those of you following industry commentary and journals, this reflects a generally lackluster economic environment - because customers are not restocking as of yet.

A big part of this is China. It would not be wrong as I see it to call those domestic margins "horrible" - they're low at a degree where they are pricing significantly below US domestic and European levels, which is leading to unfair Chinese advantages in exports that at the very least Europe is moving against to provide fair competition on the global steel industry. The EU and NA margins meanwhile are slowly stabilizing - again, the key word here is slowly.

The EBITDA improvements the industry is seeing are reflecting price-cost expansions as well as slightly higher shipment volumes. Mining is actually down due to ore prices, and of course freight costs are up due to logistics and inflation generally pushing things up.

Foundationally and fundamentally, nothing is in danger with ArcelorMittal. With a net debt of around $4.8B, the company has been below $5B for over a year now - significantly higher than during 2023, but this was due to both repurchases and investments.

Important to remember is that MT's working capital needs are very varying in nature, which means that this seasonality needs to be taken into consideration.

A good measure is also liquidity - the company had almost $11B in liquidity at the end of last year, and I don't see any issue for the company to fund anything for the near term.

The company is pushing forward with its XCarb program, which is really an umbrella term for ArcelorMittal for its decarbonized steel, something which other steel businesses are also in the middle of, including investments I also have like SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY).

MT's plan is for the growth to continue in the form of organic investments to support a $1.8B in EBITDA growth by the end of -26, as mentioned. This includes a full 11 strategic projects to realize this.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

The Vallourec stake to increase exposure to VAP downstream in the Americas is a key play here as well - among other things, due to the very attractive price at which the stake was acquired - zero premium to market, given current market conditions. MT is adept at "buy cheap" here.

Further Capital allocation strategic approaches include over 30% of CapEx being spent on strategic growth, and returns to shareholders are likely to continue being repurchase-centric here. The $0.5/share dividend base is a nice little bonus but does little to move the needle overall. I'm happy being part of the buyback program here - though I think that once the share price reaches a certain level, we don't necessarily want to see that much of this.

Going forward, I expect a steep change in profitability metrics, and with the slew of projects now slated for initiation in early 2024, I expect the company to drive further in an upward direction - we can also see this In the current set of estimates, which do in fact stretch to 2026E. The company's sustainable solutions segment is a big part of this.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

Let's look at valuation.

ArcelorMittal Valuation - Plenty of upside in the long term

Depending on how you view the company's future prospects, there are a wide range of possible upsides at this time. I choose to forecast ArcelorMittal at around 10-12x P/E, which is at the lower end of its 20-year average, which is closer to 14-15x P/E (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs Link).

Even at this relatively low overall valuation, this company still has a triple-digit upside at current forecasts - and it's mostly due to those forecasts.

ArcelorMittal F.A.S.T Graphs Forecast (ArcelorMittal F.A.S.T Graphs Forecast)

If you expect these forecasts, you're counting on the forward accuracy of those projections. Historically speaking, that has not been accurate though. But that is why I apply discounts to the company valuation - to make up for that. It's why I don't forecast ArcelorMittal at €55/share for the native ticker, but rather at the previously communicated $37/share - a significant discount for the company's US-based ticker, bringing this down to below 8.5x P/E even with these growth estimates.

The main issues with the company is really related to the yield and the cyclicality. Fundamentals are so-so, even if the company's rating is just a BBB- now despite only having a 12.95% long-term debt to capital.

The company doesn't spend much money on its dividend at this time - a sub-1.6% yield means that this payout really doesn't pose a problem here, but you're also only getting around half of what you could get even from a risk-free savings account.

If you accept the risk of cyclicality and ups and downs, then ArcelorMittal is at a very good entry position here. For the long term, if you "know your targets", this is a company you can look at. If I regret anything about MT, it's not buying it sooner when it was really troughing.

However, it's more than a good enough purchase here. Even in a very conservative scenario, where the company would not manage any sort of huge outperformance, the sheer EPS growth as expected from the over 10 new strategic growth projects delivers enough upside potential to keep my interest and keep me investing here.

Looking at other analysts covering the company, and the current share price of around €23/share, I can state with clarity that most analysts believe the company to be worth considerably more here. We're talking 10 out of 13 analysts considering this company to be a "BUY", with an average price target of €35/share, with a low of around €21 and a high of around €45/share. Given that we're at €23/share, that gives us a very generous margin of safety to the average price target here.

Overall, I expect ArcelorMittal to outperform - over time, at least. Given its combination of low debt, its growth projects, its focus on specialization as opposed to commoditization is something that I firmly believe will pay off- eventually. While the low yield is a steep price to pay in this environment, it's one I'm willing to pay for an eventual, triple-digit upside for the business which I, despite everything, consider to be likely.

For that reason, I give the company the following thesis for the US-based ticker here.

Thesis

My these is for ArcelorMittal is currently a positive one for one of the leaders in global steel. I view the company as investable on the basis of its sector-leading low debt and coverage and decent upside. There are "better" investments out there, meaning higher upside with decent safety, but if you want exposure in this sector, there aren't many companies that can measure up to ArcelorMittal.

Based on this, I go into the company with a "BUY" rating, and I'm planning to add to my current position in the business.

My PT for MT remains $37/share conservatively, with the company currently trading at less than $30/share as of early 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call the company "cheap" here, but it does fulfill all of my other criteria for investing, making it a "BUY".