U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Launches And Large Filings Fill In The Short Holiday Week

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

There were no IPOs in the short Memorial Day week, but a few larger names joined the calendar for early June listings, and two sizable issuers submitted initial filings.

Notable launches included hospital billing platform Waystar (WAY) and aluminum company Novelis (NVL), with each planning to raise nearly $1 billion, as well as Israeli glass manufacturer Gauzy (GAUZ), which is targeting $75 million.

Five IPOs submitted initial filings this past week, led by two sizable issuers. Webcomic platform WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) filed for an IPO we estimate could raise $500 million, and oil land acquirer LandBridge (LB) filed to raise $100 million.

Four listings are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although smaller issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

Hospital billing platform Waystar (WAY) plans to raise $968 million at a $3.7 billion market cap. Waystar provides cloud payments software payments for healthcare providers. The company currently serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing approximately one million distinct providers practicing across a variety of care sites. In 2023, Waystar facilitated over 5 billion healthcare payments transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in gross claims volume, spanning approximately 50% of patients in the US. The company is operating in a large market, and commands a 109% dollar-based net retention rate, but is highly leveraged.

Aluminum company Novelis (NVL) plans to raise $878 million at an $11.7 billion market cap. Based in the US, Novelis is an aluminum roller and recycler owned by India's Hindalco. It states it is the world's largest recycler of aluminum, and boasts an integrated network of 32 facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For FY24, the company had total flat-rolled product shipments of 3,673 kilotonnes. The company has a leading share in certain aluminum markets, and boasts a higher EBITDA margin than its peers, although it is currently facing headwinds in its highly cyclical end markets.

Israeli glass film manufacturer Gauzy (GAUZ) plans to raise $75 million at a $357 million market cap. Gauzy provides a variety of PDLC and SPD films which are laminated or retrofitted onto glass. The films can dim light, or show transparent displays. Major end markets for Gauzy include the automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors. The company grew its revenue 59% in 2023 but remains unprofitable with a cash flow loss.

Electric bike retailer Fly-E Group (FLYE) plans to raise $14 million at a $113 million market cap. It sells its motorcycle, e-bike, and e-scooter products online and through retailers in the US and Canada. The company is profitable, and growing cast, but competes with larger and more-established players.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Fly-E Group (FLYE) Flushing, NY $14M $113M $4 - $5 3,000,000 Benchmark Makes and sells electric bikes, motorcycles, and scooters. Gauzy (GAUZ) Tel Aviv, Israel $75M $357M $17 - $19 4,166,667 Barclays TD Cowen Israel-based manufacturer of smart glass films. Novelis (NVL) Atlanta, GA $878M $11,715M $18 - $21 45,000,000 Morgan Stanley BofA US-based aluminum roller and recycler owned by India's Hindalco. Waystar (WAY) Lehi, UT $968M $3,698M $20 - $23 45,000,000 JPMorgan Goldman Provides cloud-based revenue management software for the healthcare industry. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for four companies in the week ahead, and lock-up periods will be expiring for three companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/30/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 5.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 10.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 2.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 5.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Wise.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.