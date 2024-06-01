Passive Income From Investing: Ideas For Retirees

Jun. 01, 2024 3:28 AM ETPDI, OXLC, ASGI, OCCI
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • Income investing can be a viable strategy for generating passive income in retirement, depending on individual goals and risk tolerance.
  • Closed-end funds (CEFs) can offer high-yield income and unique buying opportunities when mispriced by the market.
  • PDI, OXLC, OCCI, and ASGI are four CEFs that have consistently delivered high-yield distributions and potential for capital appreciation.
Senior couple enjoy sea water

AleksandarNakic

As someone who enjoys investing in the stock market and playing the game of behavioral finance, I find it amusing how some of my fellow analysts, authors, commenters, and even pundits who are supposedly experienced investors often dismiss the notion of income investing. They claim

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.45K Followers
Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI, OXLC, OCCI, ASGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
OXLC--
Oxford Lane Capital Corporation
ASGI--
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
OCCI--
OFS Credit Company Inc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News