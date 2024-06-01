Sundry Photography

Small and mid-cap growth stocks have seen tremendous strength this year, setting them up for very high expectations and big disappointments this earnings quarter. That's what happened to Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), the infrastructure software vendor that specializes in hybrid and private cloud deployments.

Nutanix had been rallying all year long on hopes for AI tailwinds (as more and more enterprises look to deploy generative AI applications to automate more internal processes, one of the biggest initial outlays is on datacenter setup and backend infrastructure - which is what Nutanix specializes in). But despite strong fiscal Q3 (May quarter) results, a weak Q4 outlook has caused Netflix stock to drop more than 25% post-earnings, bringing the company's YTD gains to "only" 20%.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a cautionary neutral note on Nutanix in April, when the stock was still trading in the mid-$60s. At the time, I had argued that the stock's massive YTD rally had overreached relative to its actual fundamentals, and that its valuation was a major chink in the armor. In my view, the massive selloff post-earnings was in large part driven by that ballooning valuation unwinding.

But as usual in a volatile climate, investors have taken a very short-term mindset (ignoring, for example, the fact that Nutanix almost always beats its conservative outlooks by a wide mile). There's a chance that Nutanix's softer Q4 outlook is just a statement on when large deals will close (more on this in the next section). And while I still think Nutanix is decently expensive, I do think there is room for a short-term rebound. I remain neutral on Nutanix: I don't recommend entering a long-term position here, but I'd be comfortable picking up shares of Nutanix in the mid-low $50s for some shorter-term plays.

On the bright side for Nutanix: the company continues to grow ARR aggressively, as we'll discuss in the next section. Generative AI is quickly becoming the core catalyst driving workload expansion for Nutanix, and these deals bring recurring revenue at a very high margin. The company's shift in its sales compensation structures to reward maximizing annual billings rather than total billings has helped boost ARR with shorter contract durations, leaving more room for price increases and upsells upon renewal dates (though this also comes with higher risk for churn).

A number of risks still remain, however, of which the top of mind are:

Nutanix will always be competing against the public cloud, and how the dynamic between private and public cloud settles in the long run is still a question mark. Nutanix strives to create an efficient and cloud-like environment for IT infrastructure, but it is not the public cloud. More and more companies are shedding their datacenters in favor of fully offloading to public cloud services. How Nutanix will coexist with this long-term trend remains to be seen.

Nutanix strives to create an efficient and cloud-like environment for IT infrastructure, but it is not the public cloud. More and more companies are shedding their datacenters in favor of fully offloading to public cloud services. How Nutanix will coexist with this long-term trend remains to be seen. Slowing growth rates. Despite AI tailwinds, Nutanix is experiencing a slowdown across most of its top-line metrics, including revenue, ARR, and ACV billings. This may call into question the stock's more expensive valuation multiple.

Despite AI tailwinds, Nutanix is experiencing a slowdown across most of its top-line metrics, including revenue, ARR, and ACV billings. This may call into question the stock's more expensive valuation multiple. Valuation. AI fervor has pushed Nutanix's revenue multiples up to what I believe are very opportunistic highs, without much headroom for further expansion.

To flesh out the valuation piece further: at current share prices near $55, Nutanix trades at a market cap of $13.52 billion. After we net off the $1.65 billion of cash and $1.27 billion of convertible debt off Nutanix's latest balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $13.15 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25 (the year for Nutanix ending in July 2025), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $2.48 billion for the company, or 16% y/y growth. This puts Nutanix at 5.3x EV/FY25 revenue.

In my view: Nutanix will remain range-bound, trading between 5-6x revenue in the short term. Over the long haul, however, as growth continues to decelerate, I do think we'll see valuation multiples compress to <5x revenue in line with other software stocks that are only achieving single-digit growth (Box (BOX), Dropbox (DBX), and the like).

The bottom line here: a short term trade may make sense for Nutanix after its huge post-earnings dip, which I view to be a staunch overreaction to a conservative outlook (and an existing high valuation). But I wouldn't get too greedy here, as I don't think Nutanix can easily recover to the $70+ pre-earnings levels - this is a position that needs to be monitored closely.

Q3 download

Let's now cover Nutanix's Q3 results and its more disastrous Q4 outlook in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Nutanix Q3 results (Nutanix Q3 earnings deck)

Nutanix's revenue grew 17% y/y to $524.6 million, actually beating Wall Street's expectations of $516.8 million (+15% y/y) as well as its own guidance range of $510-$520 million. The company notes that in spite of the weaker macro environment, enterprises are still looking to prioritize digital transformation and AI projects, while also optimizing for data center costs - which is core to Nutanix's sales pitch.

It was, however, Nutanix's outlook that triggered investors' wrath. The company's guidance for Q4 calls for $530-$540 million in revenue, or a deceleration to 8% growth at the midpoint.

Nutanix Q4 outlook (Nutanix Q3 earnings deck)

There is an explanation here, however. Nutanix's management noted that its pipeline has filled with a higher mix of larger, strategic enterprise deals - which naturally are subject to more executive scrutiny and take longer to close. Per CFO Rukmini Sivaraman's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

I will now provide some commentary regarding our updated fiscal year '24 guidance, specifically the following four points: first, we are seeing continued and significant new and expansion opportunities for our solutions. However, we continue to see a higher mix of larger deals in our pipeline which is driving greater variability in our new and expansion business. The number of opportunities greater than $1 million in ACV in our pipeline has grown at higher than 30% for each of the last 3 quarters compared to the corresponding quarters last year. Relatedly, the dollar amount of pipeline from opportunities greater than $1 million in ACV has grown at well over 50% and for each of the last three quarters compared to the corresponding quarters last year. These larger opportunities often involve strategic decisions and C-suite approvals, causing them to take longer to close and to have greater variability in timing, outcome and deal structure. And as we mentioned previously, we have continued to see a modest elongation of average sales cycles relative to historical levels. Our fiscal year '24 new and expansion ACV and ARR performance year-to-date have been affected by these dynamics and have been below our initial expectations at the beginning of the fiscal year. We expect these dynamics to continue in Q4. As an example, for the eight figure ACV transaction in Q3 that Rajiv mentioned, we expect the billings and cash collection to be in Q4, while the associated subscription revenue is expected to be recognized over multiple years starting in fiscal year '25."

The fact that Nutanix's pipeline is full of large deals is a good thing: but we have to cast off short-term thinking and be willing to see the revenue materialize over the longer arc of time to get comfortable with this.

We note as well that Nutanix continues to exceed on profitability, with pro forma operating margins of 17.3% this quarter growing 1350bps y/y versus just 3.8% in the year-ago Q3.

Key takeaways

In the short term, I think Nutanix will overcome its guidance fiasco and outperform in Q4, especially if it continues to focus its messaging on a healthy pipeline. Longer term, however, I do think Nutanix's growth will moderate and that its valuation doesn't leave too much room for upside. I'm willing to make a short-term trade here, but I'm not holding on to this stock for the long haul blindly.