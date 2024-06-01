VV Shots

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is one of the largest fashion retailers in the US. The company has more than 2,500 directly managed stores and 1,000 licensee-operated stores.

This article covers the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The company posted 3% comparable sales growth, close to 600 basis points of operating margin expansion, reaching EPS of $0.41, compared to a loss last year. More importantly, the company showed significant margin recovery and improved comparable sales across all its brands. The market liked the results, with the stock rising close to 30% the day after the release.

Given this is the first time I write about The Gap, I also provide my assessment of the positive and negative characteristics of the company. The Gap is a company with significant potential, undergoing a successful turnaround process, with a lot of brand equity, and investing in growing those brands. At the same time, it is a company that has faced TAM limitations in the past and has struggled to grow for more than ten years.

Finally, I evaluate the company's stock as an opportunity. Despite some of the company's positive characteristics compared to peers, its valuation is high for an apparel retailer which has shown limits to growth. For that reason, the stock is not an opportunity and I rate it a Hold.

Positive 1Q24 results

The Gap's earnings were very positively received by the market, with the stock jumping 30% in a single day. The reason behind this excitement is that the company was able to post revenue and margin growth across all of its brands.

At the aggregate level, the company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, showing a 3% comparable growth rate. This is the second consecutive quarter of revenue growth after almost two years of consistent revenue losses (the chart below ends in 4Q23).

More importantly, the company posted comparable growth across all brands. In particular, Banana Republic and Athleta posted revenue growth, coming from high single-digit falls in 4Q23.

Another important data point was the cost leverage the company posted. Gross margins expanded close to 400 basis points, with 300 basis points coming from merchandise (about 2/3 of which are explained by falling costs) and another 100 basis points coming from occupancy leverage. SG&A levered another 140 basis points. The company is managing merchandise correctly, with inventories down 15% YoY and growing sales, meaning higher inventory turnover.

Finally, the company updated its guidance for FY24 from flat to growing sales and at higher margins. We will treat this separately in the valuation section.

A turnover story

The Gap is undergoing a significant transformation process, trying to recover its glory days from the late 1990s and early 2000s. In this area, I cover this process plus some introduction to the company's history and current operations.

The king of retail: The Gap is one of the largest US apparel retailers and probably the largest branded apparel retailer (the largest being general retailers like Walmart or TJ Maxx).

Brand portfolio: The Gap participates in four apparel markets with differentiated brands. GAP (the brand) serves young adult customers with on-trend basics; Old Navy serves the whole family with value-priced products; Banana Republic offers an aspirational luxury lifestyle to young consumers; and finally, Athleta operates in the women's athleisurewear market.

Reached a limit: As can be seen from the revenue chart above, the company reached a limit in the early 2000s, at around $16 billion in sales, that it has been unable to cross since, despite having four large brands. Many retailers face this problem at some point because of the complexities of managing a large supply chain and because fashion requires certain segmentation to attract customers, which limits the company's potential TAM.

US saturation, international opportunity: The company seems to have the US market well covered, with about 2,500 stores between the US and Canada. However, the international markets are way less covered today, with only 1 thousand licensee-managed stores. International sales only represented 13% of revenues in FY23.

New CEO: After repeated failures in the post-pandemic market, The Gap replaced its CEO in early 2023. The company brought the CEO of Mattel, which had gained success by revitalizing the Barbie brand after it had lost its cultural relevance. The new CEO brought a strategy focused on more disciplined operations, higher marketing expenditure, and a renewed culture.

Strategy is delivering: The jump in the stock after the 1Q24 results was probably caused by the market assigning a higher probability to the company actually performing on this new strategy. As mentioned, the improvement in merchandising (higher gross margins, lower inventories) and the improvements in SG&A leverage are very positive.

Intangible investments: One of the things I like the most about The Gap's new strategy is the focus they give to intangibles and brand building. This is something that is relatively absent in the calls from other fast fashion retailers like Abercrombie (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), or Urban Outfitters (URBN). Last year, the company brought in its first creative director (Zac Posen). It also invested in several heavy campaigns, including model Taylor Hill for Banana Republic; top-tier athletes Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and a dozen more for Athleta; the Linen Moves campaign for GAP (which reached almost 1.5 million views on YouTube, something very unusual for a brand campaign); and smaller campaigns for Old Navy.

The importance of creativity: The Gap can have a more defensible position than other retailers (like the ones mentioned above) by having a more fashion-forward assortment. The brand was famous for popularizing several styles in the past and building a strong following via creative advertising. In contrast, other retailers tend to be more passive, following trends. This ends up commodifying their products.

Manageable leverage: My final point is on the company's balance sheet. The Gap closed the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash. The company also has very attractive $1.5 billion in senior bonds, yielding a low 3.75% fixed-rate maturing in 2029 and 2031.

Valuation

Now it's time to evaluate The Gap, comparing the business qualities with the price asked for its stock. I'll start by listing the company's positive and negative attributes.

On the positive side, I put the company's strong balance sheet, enormous size, diversification in terms of brand and pricing, successful strategy (so far), and higher focus on intangibles (vis a vis other retailers).

On the negatives, I put the company's previous challenges to breach its TAM, which probably signals market saturation. I also include that The Gap is an apparel retailer, a competitive category where trends must be matched yearly for the company to perform profitably. Apparel is also a discretionary category, meaning it suffers more from recessions. This means that, despite The Gap's positive characteristics, the company faces a relatively constrained and volatile market.

Looking at the valuation, at the close of Friday's market, The GAP posted a market cap of $11.1 billion ($29 by 383 million diluted shares). The company's EV is basically the same, given that cash is matched by senior bonds.

We can compare this against the company's guidance for FY24. The guidance is relatively conservative on the top line, with the company expecting slight growth (maybe 1/2%). It is much less conservative on the bottom line, seeing operating income expand 45% to $879 million from last year's $606 million. This increase is driven by leveraging higher gross margins with a fixed SG&A base. The operating income guided implies an operating margin of 5.7%, which is below the Q1 levels (6.1%) but within the level at which the company was operating before the pandemic. Finally, applying a tax rate of 28% leads to NOPAT of $660 million for the year.

Therefore, at current prices and using management's guidance as a neutral to optimistic forecast, The Gap trades at an EV/NOPAT multiple of almost 17x. Generally, for a company growing (The Gap is not and has TAM limitations) and with a defensible business (The Gap operates in a very competitive market), I believe a multiple of 15x is fair. In this case, the company does not meet the requirements and has a higher multiple. After today's rally, the company is among the most expensive large retailers (based on our calculations above, The Gap has an EV/EBIT multiple of FY24 guidance of 12.6x).

Conclusion

The Gap presented very good results in 1Q24. These results showed that the company's turnaround strategy is working, and its investments are paying off.

I like The Gap's position as a large, diversified apparel retailer. Particularly, I like that the company focuses on intangibles much more than direct competitors.

However, I also believe that the company's valuation is a little excessive now, leaving little upside opportunity and more risks if it fails to materialize growth or higher margins over time. For that reason, I believe The Gap's stock is not an opportunity at this point and is a Hold.