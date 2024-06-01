Siemens Energy: Not A Buy Anymore After The Recent Rally (Downgrade To Hold)

Summary

  • Since my contrarian Buy recommendation last August, Siemens Energy shares are up more than 80%.
  • Earnings for the recent quarter were above consensus, but Siemens Energy is still barely profitable.
  • There is a possibility that the stock will go up further, but for me, the risk-reward/ratio starts looking not so good.
  • Siemens Energy has striking similarities with GE Vernova, but GE Vernova has a much higher valuation. GE Vernova investors should be cautious.

Construction of a rotating phase shifter system for grid stabilization by Siemens Energy at the Würgassen substation grid connection point

Karsten Leineke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Notes: Amounts in the article are in EUR unless indicated otherwise. At the current exchange rate, 1 EUR is around 1.085 USD.

Investment Thesis

Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF, OTCPK:SMNEY) had a terrible

I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

