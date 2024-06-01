Insurance Premiums And The Rising Cost Of Homeownership

Summary

  • While the U.S. Consumer Price Index has seen a significant decline from its 2022 peak, the shelter component remains somewhat stubborn.
  • As mortgage rates remain high and as property values hover at their peaks, many continue to wonder when this piece of the inflation picture will roll over.
  • Homeowners’ insurance has increased nearly 34%, on average, in the U.S. in the last five years.

By Siena Sheldon, CFA

While the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) has seen a significant decline from its 2022 peak, the shelter component remains somewhat stubborn. Shelter, a notoriously lagging indicator, represents a substantial piece of the U.S. CPI bucket at 36.2%.

