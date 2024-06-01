Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 2

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of Montreal (BMO) 7/30 8/27 1.51 CAD 1.55 CAD 2.65% 5.08% 9 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/17 6/28 0.25 0.27 8.00% 1.47% 38 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 7/24 8/7 1.1 1.15 4.55% 2.08% 62 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 7/25 8/23 1.38 CAD 1.42 CAD 2.90% 3.79% 9 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 0.19 0.04 -78.95% 50 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 6/17 0.92 234.49 1.57% 22 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 7/8 0.21 47.64 1.76% 12 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 6/20 0.88 227.59 1.55% 14 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 6/14 0.3 42.34 2.83% 22 Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 6/18 0.16 55.94 1.14% 5 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 6/18 0.33 31.37 4.21% 12 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 6/18 1.16 224.83 2.06% 23 Linde plc (LIN) 6/18 1.39 435.66 1.28% 31 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 6/18 0.28 23.64 4.74% 19 Enpro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6/20 0.3 153.26 0.78% 10 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 6/14 0.265 31.78 3.34% 43 Radian Group Inc. (RDN) 6/20 0.245 31.24 3.14% 5 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 6/18 0.81 87.17 3.72% 56 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jun 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 6/18 0.31 54.63 2.27% 11 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 6/18 0.27 55.64 1.94% 55 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 7/3 0.32 49.64 2.58% 8 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 6/20 0.21 30.93 2.72% 6 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 6/19 0.26 175.25 0.59% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jun 5 (Ex-Div 6/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/20 0.24 23.22 4.13% 23 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/21 0.35 33.05 4.24% 13 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6/19 0.35 38.31 3.65% 13 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 6/14 0.61 58.41 4.18% 15 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 6 (Ex-Div 6/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Albany International Corp. (AIN) 7/8 0.26 87.72 1.19% 6 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/21 0.6 253.33 0.95% 14 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/28 0.24 39.99 2.40% 10 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 7/1 0.2178 45.86 1.90% 39 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 6/24 5.1 772.03 2.64% 15 Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) 6/21 0.1 11.03 3.63% 5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/1 0.61 86.38 2.82% 25 CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 1.15 202.98 2.27% 14 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 6/28 0.845 127.33 2.65% 29 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 6/21 0.28 95.12 1.18% 12 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 6/21 0.13 21.25 2.45% 7 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 6/21 0.215 65.9 1.31% 8 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/1 1 144.14 2.78% 68 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 7/2 1.22 133.3 3.66% 52 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 6/28 0.9 185.5 1.94% 61 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/15 0.24 49 5.88% 14 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/21 0.6 94.72 2.53% 14 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6/28 0.6 75.76 3.17% 13 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/28 1.355 172.87 3.14% 52 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 7/9 0.095 22.48 1.69% 8 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/21 0.33 38.08 3.47% 12 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 6/21 0.13 27.98 1.86% 12 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 6/21 0.75 210.73 1.42% 21 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 6/24 0.475 41.51 4.58% 7 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.36 27.6 5.22% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 7 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 6/24 0.72 173.47 1.66% 20 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 6/25 0.27 18.31 5.90% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 6/28 0.95 231.97 1.64% 52 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.16 28.69 2.23% 13 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 6/25 1.63 538.48 1.21% 14 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 6/17 0.53 55.58 3.81% 14 Genpact Limited (G) 6/26 0.1525 33.06 1.85% 8 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 6/24 0.16 48.25 1.33% 5 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 6/28 0.62 68.27 3.63% 12 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/18 0.46 67.75 1.36% 33 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/28 1.05 215.7 1.95% 20 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6/20 0.175 12.04 5.81% 11 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 7/1 0.39 82.44 1.89% 31 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 6/25 0.37 52.04 2.84% 6 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 6/10 0.88 3.9% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 6/7 2.25 2.9% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 6/5 0.25 1.5% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 6/10 0.805 2.8% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 6/7 0.32 3.9% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 6/7 0.27 0.6% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/6 0.24 1.0% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6/7 0.975 6.6% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/6 1.68 2.4% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6/6 0.44 3.8% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 6/10 1.63 4.0% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/6 0.7 2.3% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 6/7 0.14 4.2% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 6/10 0.525 1.9% Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 6/10 0.24 2.3% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 6/10 0.28 2.0% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/10 0.38 3.3% First National Corporation (FXNC) 6/7 0.15 3.8% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.18 2.1% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 6/5 0.18 3.1% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/7 1.08 2.1% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 6/10 1.67 4.0% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/4 1.24 3.4% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 6/6 0.65 1.0% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 6/10 1.3 0.6% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 6/5 0.26 1.1% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 6/10 1.34 5.4% Masco Corporation (MAS) 6/10 0.29 1.7% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 6/6 0.32 1.0% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 6/5 0.452 1.9% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 6/7 0.85 0.9% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 6/5 0.74 1.5% MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 6/10 0.51 1.1% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6/7 0.135 0.5% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 6/4 0.68 1.2% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6/4 0.66 4.3% Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) 6/7 0.39 1.6% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 6/10 0.4675 2.1% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 6/7 1.63 1.2% Park National Corporation (PRK) 6/10 1.06 3.1% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 6/10 1.25 1.9% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/7 1.1 1.5% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 6/10 0.17 1.5% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 6/6 0.36 5.4% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 6/7 0.715 0.9% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 6/10 1.86 2.7% The Southern Company (SO) 6/6 0.72 3.6% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 6/10 0.52 3.4% Target Corporation (TGT) 6/10 1.1 2.8% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 6/10 0.54 1.3% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 6/7 0.46 0.7% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 6/7 0.26 3.7% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 6/7 0.22 0.2% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 6/6 0.5 1.2% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 6/10 0.95 3.2% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 6/7 0.67 2.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

