Investment summary

My previous investment thoughts (published in February this year) were a buy rating because I believed Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) would be able to beat its FY24 guidance given the recovery in demand and positive traction in moving upmarket, and these should drive a positive valuation rating. I downgraded my rating from buy to hold as I no longer believe PYCR can grow at the rates I modeled previously. The difficult macro backdrop and slowdown in headcount hiring are going to put pressure on growth.

3Q24 results update

Released 3 weeks ago, PYCR reported disappointing revenue growth of 14.1% to $187 million, a decline of 370 bps vs. 2Q24 17.8% y/y growth. This is a major disappointment because I thought 2Q24 was the start of a recovery as 2Q24 y/y growth accelerated by 160 bps vs. 1Q24. That said, adj EBIT came in as a surprise, improving from 14.6% in 2Q24 to 25.5% in 3Q24. This was an outperformance compared to the consensus expectation of $45.72 million (PYCR reported $47.73 million). As for guidance, management revised recurring & other revenue growth downwards from the prior midpoint of $653 million to $651 million, implying a 30bps growth downgrade (from 18.1% to 17.8%).

I was too early in determining a recovery.

I made a big mistake in assuming 2Q24 strength was the start of a recovery. The macro conditions appeared to have worsened, and PYCR is not going to get away unscathed. After reviewing my thoughts on the US macroeconomy, I believe rates are going to stay higher for longer, and it will continue to be a hurdle to PYCR’s growth ahead (i.e., growth is unlikely to recover back to >20% anytime soon). The three main factors that I believe will prevent the Fed from aggressively cutting rates are that: (1) Inflation rates remain sticky; (2) The US housing undersupply problem is not going away anytime soon, so lowering interest rates will only make the problem worse (more demand for homes due to lower mortgage rates, which pushes up CPI); (3) There is little reason for the Feds to lower interest rates as the US economy seems to continue being strong.

The impact of rates staying higher for longer is that businesses are going to continue experiencing high costs of capital, which limits their budget to grow the business—and in this case, hiring new employees. This has a direct impact on PYCR because part of its growth equation is the number of employees in a business using its product. PCYR is already feeling this pain as same-store sales growth continued to slow, contributing less than 50 bps of revenue growth in 3Q24, and notably, management explicitly called out that this weakness has continued and could potentially get worse.

Slower headcount growth suggests slow growth ahead

Here is another problem with PYCR that I believe is going to put a lid on how fast topline can grow—a slowdown in headcount growth. Management commented that they have made structural changes to parts of its sales team, and this has led to elevated sales rep churn, but they are not going to hire back these lost headcounts. In the TMC conference organized by JP Morgan, they mentioned headcount growth is going to end in the low-to-mid-teens range, which is lower than the targeted 20% growth. The important point to note is that they expect this trend of slowing employment growth to continue unless changes in the macro occur, such as a decrease in interest rates.

I mean, we've seen just like others have seen and you see in the broader market, the same source sales has seen a steady downward trend for a while now. And as of late, we've seen some more early signs of potential negative growth. 3Q24 earnings call

Management’s logic for not stepping up in hiring is because they believe they are able to grow topline at >20% with a lower headcount. While this could be true, I have learned my lesson not to be overly confident in expecting a recovery unless there is solid evidence (proven over a few quarters). Until this evidence surfaces, my view on this slowdown in hiring is that it shows that management is not confident enough that there is enough demand to justify hiring. Remember that a typical sales rep requires 36 months (according to the JP Morgan TMC conference) before they can reach maturity. Not hiring today would mean management is not confident in the near-term (<1 year) to medium-term (more than 1 but less than 2 years) outlook.

Moreover, looking at PYCR’s historical data, this is also a negative indicator for revenue growth. Plotting the y/y growth in the number of sellers, we can see there is a close relationship with PYCR y/y growth, at least directionally. Hence, with PYCR now slowing headcount growth, I think it is a very clear data point that growth is not going to return to >20% anytime soon. I also reiterate that it takes 3 years for new sellers to fully mature, so it also means that medium-term growth is not going to be as great.

Valuation

Given my refreshed view of PYCR’s growth outlook, I no longer think this is an attractive investment. I model PYCR using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe PYCR is worth ~$13. I no longer think that PYCR can recover to >20% growth in the next 2 years. Instead, I am inclined to believe that growth will see mid-teen percentage growth, given the macro backdrop and slowdown in hiring. The lower growth outlook also meant that PYCR deserved a lower valuation. While PYCR is trading at a discount (PYCR is at 3x vs. peers at 4 to 5x) to other human capital management and payment peers like Workday, Paylocity Holdings, Dayforce, and Paycom Software despite having a similar growth outlook (mid-teens), I don’t think there is a catalyst to push close this gap. As such, I am assuming PYCR will continue trading at this current valuation.

Risk

If the economy recovers and management decides to ride on this recovery by accelerating the hiring of sellers, it could drive growth back to >20% earlier than I expected. This would change the entire narrative around PYCR, as the growth outlook is a lot better than the current mid-teens percentage. I will not be surprised to see valuations surge to peers’ levels.

Conclusion

My view for PCYR is a hold rating. I was wrong in believing that a turnaround was in place. I now believe the tougher macroeconomic environment, particularly higher interest rates staying for longer, will continue to impact PYCR's customer base. Additionally, PYCR's slowdown in headcount growth suggests a lack of confidence in the near-term and medium-term demand. While PYCR trades at a discount to peers, I don't see catalysts to close the valuation gap given the revised growth expectations.