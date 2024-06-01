Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

After a five-week win streak, the S&P 500 (SP500) logged its first weekly decline on Friday, capping a holiday-shortened week and marking an end to an eventful May. Highlights of the week include the latest financials from Salesforce (CRM), which sent the enterprise software giant's shares sharply lower on weaker-than-expected results and guidance. On Friday, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE Price Index, met consensus for April despite a bigger than anticipated easing in consumer spending growth. However, major indices recorded sharp gains in May, with Dow Industrials (DJI) crossing the 40,000 mark for the first time. For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -0.5%, the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) fell -1.1%, and the blue-chip Dow (DJI) lost -1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

It is now nearly certain that the European Central Bank will lower interest rates before the Federal Reserve, bucking the trend of the U.S. central bank leading the way in terms of monetary policy. ECB officials on Monday pretty much confirmed that the first cut will happen next week, as inflation has moved closer to its 2% target. This contrasts with Fed officials' lack of confidence in easing any time soon. Markets are betting on a 25-basis point rate cut from the ECB, and then "to hold rates steady in July, before delivering another 25 bps rate cut in September," said Wells Fargo economist Nick Bennenbroek. (1 comment)

Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped 7% on Tuesday, taking the AI darling's market value to $2.81T, only $100B away from surpassing Apple (AAPL) - the second-most valuable listed company. The stock also topped Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) weekly list of most-active symbols and helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) past 17,000 points for the first time. Nvidia's shares have more than doubled in value this year, notching four monthly gains, as investors continue to bet on the company's prospects after its stellar earnings. In contrast, Apple has been underperforming other Big Tech players, with its shares slipping about 1% YTD. (26 comments)

The consolidation wave in the oil and gas sector continued, with ConocoPhillips (COP) agreeing to acquire Marathon Oil (MRO) in a $22.5B all-stock deal. The latter was already climbing on reports, but the deal's confirmation sent shares of MRO up 6% premarket on Wednesday. Energy-hungry companies have been snapping up important resources despite increased threats of antitrust scrutiny, with recent deals including Hess' (HES) $53B sale to Chevron (CVX) and Exxon's (XOM) all-stock transaction for Pioneer Natural Resources, valued at $60B, among others. In more energy news, the White House threw its support behind large-scale nuclear reactors, aiming to accelerate their development. (67 comments)

As the 2024 campaign cycle kicks into high gear, former President Donald Trump on Thursday was found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records in a hush-money trial. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 11, only days before the Republican National Convention, but don't expect any time behind bars. Trump Media (DJT), owner of social media app Truth Social, fell after the jury's decision, but pared losses shortly thereafter. Note that DJT has become a popular meme stock that has attracted attention without much regard to its fundamentals. (35 comments)

Everyone on Wall Street has been talking about the boom in private credit, and as investors want more of it, the warnings have grown louder. The latest to weigh in was JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon, who noted that "there may be problems here," but said the bank may still look into investing up to $200B in private-credit deals off its balance sheet. The emerging asset class has grown from around $250B in 2010 to about $2T today, and is set to expand by double-digit percentages in the coming years. Those in the private credit industry say their matched funding model is more secure compared to traditional banks, while it is also a source of credit creation that can support the U.S. economy. (55 comments)