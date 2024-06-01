ARKK - Risky Does Not Equal Reward

Jun. 01, 2024 12:39 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)VOO, QQQ
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
277 Followers

Summary

  • ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) which invests in themes such as fintech, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and genomics has fallen on hard times after a few stellar years.
  • The fund's high turnover rate and questionable decision-making raise concerns about its analysis and filtering process.
  • Investors should consider higher quality funds such as VOO and QQQ which provide less risk and better returns.

Worried man with head in hands sitting in front of stock market graphs on computer screens at desk

SimonSkafar

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has been around since 2014. I wasn’t aware of the fund until Cathie Wood, the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, started showing up on CNBC touting the results of her fund.

As

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
277 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARKK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News