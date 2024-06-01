Eli Lilly's Growth And Challenges: A Cautious Buy

Jun. 01, 2024 5:11 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock
Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
129 Followers

Summary

  • Eli Lilly announced impressive Q1 2024 financial results, with revenue surging by 26% YoY and exceeding expectations for earnings per share.
  • The company raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance and adjusted earnings per share guidance.
  • While facing challenges with the price of its stock and supply chain issues, Eli Lilly anticipates significant increases in shipment volumes in the second half of 2024.
  • Initiating coverage with a cautious Buy based on Eli Lilly expansion plans, strong management team, and high demand. However, near-term volatility is possible due to all time highs.
  • My analysis specializes in identifying companies that are experiencing growth at a reasonable price. Rating systems don't consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.

Female doctor showing medical report to patient

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), announced impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Revenue surged by 26% YoY, fueled by strong sales of not only obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound but also other

This article was written by

Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
129 Followers
With over 15 years of dynamic experience in the financial industry, I excel as a trader, portfolio manager, and equity research. As a CFA charterholder, I meticulously navigate the financial landscape, employing a comprehensive approach that blends top-down and bottom-up analysis. My investment philosophy centers on synthesizing Growth At a Reasonable Price (GARP) and value strategies, though I remain adaptable to market shifts. Completing an MBA has enriched my investment perspective, viewing equity investing also from a corporate strategy standpoint. Moreover, my extensive trading experience has honed my understanding of momentum factors, influencing my investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My analysis specializes in identifying companies that are experiencing growth at a reasonable price. Rating systems don't consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News