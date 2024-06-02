Sixth Street Specialty Lending: A Top Notch BDC To Buy On A Pullback

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending has shown strong performance during the challenging economic backdrop, resulting in the BDC trading well above its NAV.
  • The BDC has a high-quality portfolio with strong fundamentals and stable earnings, growing their Nll, Tll, and total investments year-over-year.
  • The company has strong dividend coverage and a solid investment grade balance sheet with well-laddered debt maturities and ample liquidity.
  • But with interest rates likely to drop in the near to medium term, I suspect TSLX's share price to decline as a result of its 100% floating rate debt portfolio.
  • Management also anticipates Nll to decline as interest rates fall, which will likely lead to them eliminating the supplemental dividend.

Wooden blocks with "STREAM" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi

Introduction

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is one of the few BDCs I haven't had the chance to cover here on Seeking Alpha, so I felt an analysis was long overdue. I keep tabs on most BDCs but

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.35K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News