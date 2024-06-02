Seiya Tabuchi

Introduction

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is one of the few BDCs I haven't had the chance to cover here on Seeking Alpha, so I felt an analysis was long overdue. I keep tabs on most BDCs but keep a closer eye on the ones I hold within my portfolio. The BDC has performed well since the start of rate hikes like most of its peers, and as a result trades at a significant premium to its NAV.

A big reason for this is its growth and strong performance since that time period. Moreover, with interest rates likely to decline sometime this year, I think TSLX is the perfect BDC to buy on a pullback. And in this article, I discuss the company's latest earnings, fundamentals, and why investors should consider adding on a pullback.

Brief Overview

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, like most of its peers lends capital to middle market companies located here in the U.S. The BDC is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers and IPO'd roughly 10 years ago. Most of their portfolio is concentrated in the Business Services, and Internet Services. They typically focus on companies with durable business models with solid fundamentals, and distressed businesses with strong underlying assets.

TSLX investor presentation

High-Quality Portfolio

With interest rates remaining higher for longer, this has fueled growth for many BDCs because of their business structures. Many have seen record quarters in their top & bottom lines as a result of their predominantly floating rate portfolios. Moreover, their borrowers have also felt the impact of the FED's financial tightening policy in the process.

And while many BDCs have been generously rewarding shareholders with specials and/or supplementals, some BDCs' credit quality has started to show signs of deterioration. However, some like Sixth Street Specialty Lending have performed well. On an annualized basis, TSLX saw their net investment and total investment income show strong growth as a result of an increase in total investments. This impressed me about TSLX because some BDCs have seen declining financials and fundamentals as a result of the macro environment.

During their Q1 earnings last month, the BDC showed solid numbers, with net investment income coming in at $0.58 on an adjusted basis. And while this declined quarter-over-quarter, this grew from $0.55 the same quarter a year ago. Nll for the prior quarter was $0.62. Management attributed the decline to tighter credit spreads on investments and $0.14 unrealized losses from portfolio-specific events.

So, the FED's tightening policy is starting to be felt throughout the economy, which should be expected as this usually has a lagging effect. But looking on an annualized basis, Sixth Street showed solid, stable earnings. This is impressive considering investors have been reluctant to make investments as a result of higher interest rates.

Total investment income of $117.8 million also grew double-digits year-over-year to $117.8 million from $96.5 million. One reason for this is the company invested a higher amount in commitments and fundings at $264 million and $163 million respectively. This was in comparison to Q1'23 where they committed $176 million and $134 million, respectively. Furthermore, this propelled their total investments to roughly $3.4 billion, up more than 17% from $2.9 billion in Q1 of the prior year.

Q1’23 Q1’24 Net Investment Income (In Millions) $0.55 $0.58 Total Investment Income (In Millions) $96.5 $117.8 Click to enlarge

So, despite a challenging economic backdrop that saw slower growth for a lot of businesses, TSLX continued impressively growing their portfolio. This also speaks to the quality of their borrowers. During the quarter, their weighted-average internal credit risk rating was 1.15 out of 5 with 1 being the strongest. This is in comparison to another BDC that I consider to be of high-quality, Hercules Capital (HTGC) whose weighted-average credit risk rating stood at 2.16.

TSLX investor presentation

One reason for this strong portfolio performance rating is likely the BDC's high concentration in first lien loans. At quarter's end this stood at 92%. This is higher than one of my favorites within the sector, and strongest performers Capital Southwest's (CSWC) 88.7%. This is also significantly higher than their largest peer Ares Capital's (ARCC) 64.8%.

They've also managed to keep their non-accruals low with only two companies on non-accruals status. One company was added during the quarter bringing the total to just 1.1% of the total portfolio's fair value. This ticked up slightly from a year ago when this was just 0.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

Strong Dividend Coverage

With net investment income of $0.58, this gives TSLX solid dividend coverage of roughly 112%. This is without the supplemental of $0.06, making their coverage even stronger if included. For comparison purposes, this is slightly lower than ARCC's 114% during their Q1.

Another metric that impressed me about Sixth Street is their willingness to pay extra in supplemental dividends. And while these will likely go away once interest rates decline, it speaks volumes to their management team. Externally managed BDCs are required to pay out capital to (external) managers and these fees can get pretty expensive, resulting in a more fiscally conservative BDC. This is similar to Ares Capital who hasn't paid a special or supplemental dividend in 2 years.

And this is one reason investors prefer internally-managed structures when it comes to BDCs and REITs. Comparing them to another shareholder-friendly BDC, who has rewarded investors with special dividends, TSLX's dividend coverage was higher than CSWC's 108%. Both companies paid a supplemental of $0.06.

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

TSLX also sports a solid balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings from all 3 major agencies. Additionally, they were upgraded from a stable to positive outlook by Fitch. In the chart below, you can see the BDC's debt maturities are well-laddered, and they had ample liquidity available on their revolver with $1.1 billion. They do have $347.5 million in debt maturing this upcoming November. Most of their debt is unsecured at 83% and their interest coverage strong at 2.0x.

TSLX investor presentation

Valuation

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has had a strong performance in the past year, up more than 21%. As a result, this has led to the BDC trading at a P/NAV ratio of 1.28x. This is in comparison to two BDCs up roughly 41% and 23% respectively, Capital Southwest and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL). Both have P/NAV ratios of 1.52x and 1.17x at the time of writing. But with interest rates expected to decline sometime in the next 3-6 months, I think the BDC will see its share price decline, giving a better entry point. Furthermore, aside from limited upside, their premium sits well above their 3-year average of 23.15%.

Seeking Alpha

On the flip side, if inflation remains sticky and the FED decides to keep interest rates elevated for longer, I think TSLX's current share price offers investors a decent entry for those in search of safe, higher-yielding investments. As seen by their portfolio quality, paying a premium is warranted as a result of their strong performance in a challenging economic backdrop.

Additionally, I also expect the BDC to continue that performance as a result of their solid fundamentals and overall portfolio credit quality. And if rates do remain elevated, I suspect their share price may trend higher from here, as the BDC's 3-year average high premium is more than 44%.

Risks & Wrap Up

With the recent PCE report in-line with analysts' estimates, it is believed that inflation is moderating, and interest rates are likely to be cut sometime in the foreseeable future with CME FED Watch Tool pricing in a 47% chance of rates being 25 bps lower in September.

In my opinion, I think we get at least one cut sometime in the fall. And if so, this will likely impact TSLX's net investment income as 100% of their debt investments are floating rate. Moreover, for BDCs with higher exposure to floating rate debt, their financials will be adversely impacted from lower interest rates.

The BDC's management touched on the impact from lower interest rates during their Q4 earnings call:

Assuming our balance sheet remains constant as of quarter end, we expect every 25 basis points decrease in reference rates to lower net investment income by $0.03 per share on an annualized basis. Based on the forward curve, this framework illustrates that our base dividend of $1.84 per share remains well protected through 2026.

And as previously mentioned, I expect the BDC and many of its peers to eliminate their specials and supplemental dividends, albeit slowly as rates continue to decrease, offsetting this surplus of cash. But the BDC did have $1.06 in spillover income, so even if their Nll is impacted more than they anticipated, the dividend will likely be safe going forward.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending also performed well before the start of rate hikes, comfortably out-earning its current base dividend with average net investment income of roughly $0.53 in the year prior to rate hikes.

Moreover, as the company eliminates their supplemental and Nll falls, their share price will likely experience a pullback. And this is the reason for my hold rating, as I think investors will get a better entry price, giving them a margin of safety in the process. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has proven they are one of the best BDCs with their strong performance in a challenging macro environment.

In a worst-case scenario where rates are not cut as expected and raised, TSLX could see their non-accruals rise as borrowers face downward pressures on their financials as a result. If so, this will likely impact their Nll, potentially putting their dividend safety at risk.

Additionally, their portfolio is well-positioned to navigate any unexpected downturns with their high exposure to first lien loans and strong balance sheet. They've also managed to keep their non-accruals low, with only two companies with non-performing loans. But as a result of lower anticipated rates in the near to medium term and their anticipated drop in Nll, I rate Sixth Street Specialty Lending a hold for now.