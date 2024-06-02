josefkubes

For many years, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), the hardware segment of the former consolidated HP that has since split into HP Inc. and HP Enterprise (HPE), has been a forgotten stock. Investors shunned the company for its slow growth, its lagging results in PCs, and the secular decline of the printing business, which is HP's cash cow.

Fast forward to this year, and that story may no longer hold true. HP enjoyed one of its best one-day gains in recent memory after reporting very strong Q2 results and citing tailwinds from AI, immediately pushing the stock's year-to-date gains above 20%. In spite of this lift, I think there's still plenty of upside to go.

Data by YCharts

A myriad of growth catalysts against the backdrop of a muted valuation

I last wrote a bullish note on HP in April, when the stock was still trading in the high $29 range. Now, despite a ~25% gain since then, I remain bullish on HP's prospects for the remainder of the year.

In a nutshell: the company appears prepared to return to growth mode again. Investors typically consider HP a legacy technology company that is waiting for its print business to die off. And yes, this is likely to be the eventual reality: with remote work, distributed/hybrid teams, as well as environmental consciousness - we just aren't printing things out the way we used to. But in Q2, HP gave us hope that incredible strength in the PC market may reduce the company's historical reliance on its printing business to drive results.

Though revenue was down -1% y/y in Q2 (we'll review the latest results in the next section), the company noted a number of areas in which the company is growing revenue in the mid/high single digits:

HP growth areas (HP Inc. Q2 shareholder deck)

Gaming, printing subscriptions, and enterprise office hardware are all strong highlights here. But above all, the company is citing that AI demand - from both consumers and enterprise - may be driving a PC refresh "supercycle" that will benefit HP this year and next.

Here is my full long-term bull case on HP:

Wide product lineup, especially in the PC space. HP makes a number of products across the desktop and laptop space. It has a well-heeled enterprise business, and it has products across the spectrum of price points. This long-lasting reputation for quality among different customer segments makes HP a durable brand.

HP makes a number of products across the desktop and laptop space. It has a well-heeled enterprise business, and it has products across the spectrum of price points. This long-lasting reputation for quality among different customer segments makes HP a durable brand. High margin printing business; new subscription model. Though certainly no longer growing, it’s worth noting that HP has a very high margin stream of recurring revenue from its printing supplies business. The company's new printing subscription offering may help to reduce customer churn in this space.

Though certainly no longer growing, it’s worth noting that HP has a very high margin stream of recurring revenue from its printing supplies business. The company's new printing subscription offering may help to reduce customer churn in this space. Aggressive shareholder returns programs and consistent cash flow. HP has long been a “cash cow” stock that has been aggressive in returning capital to shareholder via buybacks and dividends. HP’s dividend yield is competitive even in today’s high interest rate environment, making it a solid stock to hold onto as it strives to re-rate its P/E multiple.

Stay long here and hold onto HP post-earnings.

Q2 download

Let's now go through HP's latest quarterly results in greater detail. We'll start with the bad news segment first, printing:

HP Inc. printing results (HP Inc. Q2 shareholder deck)

Printing revenue of $4.4 billion declined -8% y/y (-7% y/y on a constant-currency basis, as the dollar's strengthening continues to be a drag for HP). Unfortunately, this decelerated three points versus -5% y/y in Q1. Management cited softer demand in both Europe and China as the key drivers. Also unfortunate is the fact that operating margins of 19.0% in this segment, while flat on a y/y basis, also declined 90bps versus a 19.9% margin in Q1.

Printing still supplied two-thirds of the consolidated company's operating profit in Q2. This is the major risk for HP: that this cash cow dries up and renders HP less profitable overall. Still, we note that comps will start to get easier for Print, and the company's growth in its print-as-a-service subscription offerings may help to stem the bleeding. Ultimately, we're not banking on HP's ability to resurrect its printing business back to growth mode: the best we can hope for here is a steady run-rate business that can still generate healthy operating profits quarter after quarter, and that HP can run this business on autopilot as a subscription offering without investing too much additional opex or R&D into it.

In spite of the print weakness, HP management believes it gained market share. Per CEO Enrique Lores' remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The pricing environment remains competitive in consumer with intensifying pressure in commercial. We continued to make progress on pricing and share gains in supplies with revenue results as expected. We delivered Print operating profit of 19%, in line with our guidance. Once again, we demonstrated disciplined cost management, improved mix and the benefits of the strong innovations we have brought to market. Our focus in Print remains on regaining profitable share and we are making progress. We grew share quarter-over-quarter in home and in office. Importantly, we gained share year-over-year and sequentially in big tanks and business ink. We also grew in key growth areas like consumer services. We saw growth in revenue and in subscriber numbers across instant ink and our new all-in plans."

On the Personal Systems/PC side of the business, however, we saw tremendously positive news as Personal Systems returned to 3% y/y revenue growth, versus a -4% y/y decline in Q1.

HP Inc. PC results (HP Inc. Q2 shareholder deck)

The company noted a recovery in enterprise demand as one of the key drivers here, partially offset by macro weakness in China. Also of note is the fact that unit sales grew 7% y/y, also accelerating versus 5% growth in Q1. HP is flexing its ability to capture customers at all price points here.

The company also noted a successful launch of its new AI-ready PCs, including its latest high-end HP Omen offering. Moreover, the PC segment's profitability surged, with operating margins of 6.0% up 60bps y/y driven by commodity costs and lower logistics/fulfillment expenses.

We note as well that HP continues to generate strong FCF, with free cash flow of $481 million in the quarter at more than sufficient levels to cover $309 million spent on dividends and buybacks within the quarter:

HP Inc. FCF (HP Inc. Q2 shareholder deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

For the year, HP has tightened its earnings outlook to $3.30-$3.60 in pro forma EPS, from a prior wider range of $3.25-$3.65 that had the same $3.45 midpoint.

HP outlook (HP Q2 shareholder deck)

We note that even at post-earnings rally share prices at ~$36, HP still trades at a very cheap 10.4x P/E ratio. Considering the growth drivers under HP's sleeve from an AI PC refresh, plus the attractive 3% yield that the stock is sporting at the moment, I'd say investors still have plenty of incentives to dive in.