J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) (formerly Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund) provides investors with exposure to the healthcare sector. Generally, this sector is defensive and provides overall investment portfolios some stability. With THQ, it is a closed-end fund, and they are leveraged. The leverage is quite modest, but any leverage is going to add further volatility and risk than would otherwise be there.

In our prior update, we were looking at abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW), and I explained why I leaned toward preferring THQ based on valuation.

Today, the valuation still favors THQ, but the discount for this fund has narrowed considerably. That update article also happened to be posted at the exact bottom of last October's market correction. With the discount narrowing and bouncing off those lows, the fund performed incredibly well during this period.

THQ Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

While I am a big fan of the healthcare sector for its defensive nature, providing stability due to its fair predictability, THQ is getting a bit more pricey relative to its historical trading discount level. That would give me pause from adding too aggressively at this time, but certainly, I have no plans to relinquish my position. I view THQ as more of a long-term buy-and-hold type of CEF in my portfolio, so I'd need to see a premium first before considering selling out of my position.

THQ Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.48

Discount: -7.55%

Distribution Yield: 10.51%

Expense Ratio: 1.47%

Leverage: 19.6%

Managed Assets: $1.1 billion

Structure: Perpetual

THQ's investment objective is "to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation." The fund employs a versatile growth and income investment strategy, investing across all healthcare sub-sectors and across a company's full capital structure."

Performance - Discount Narrows

In our last October update, I favored THQ over THW but admitted that the valuation for THW had become incredibly attractive. For a number of years, I believed THW was trading too richly at a premium. It is once again back at a premium, while THQ presents investors with a relatively shallow discount. That said, since that update, each of these funds has performed almost identically in terms of total NAV returns. Each also had incredibly strong total share price returns thanks to seeing the discount narrow for THQ substantially and, in the case of THW, going back to a premium.

YCharts

Over longer periods of time, THQ has been the winner in terms of total returns on both share price and NAV.

YCharts

Of course, I don't base what I'm investing in on past performance. I place much more weight on the current valuation and can consider the current environment. In fact, the global positioning of THW is one of its stronger selling points currently, in my opinion.

However, at present, I'd still favor THQ but would consider being more patient before adding too materially even to that name. The 1-year z-score of 2.07 for THQ also suggests we've moved too far, too fast. For some further perspective, the 1-year z-score was at -3.27 in our previous piece.

Data by YCharts

The distribution was raised on THQ, which I believe was completely due for an increase. Increasing a fund's distribution is one of the main levers that can be used to narrow discounts, so seeing a narrower discount going forward could be the new normal for this fund. Still, I think if we get some added volatility in the market, we could get a better opportunity to pick up shares at a cheaper valuation.

Distribution - Gets A Bump, A Bit Aggressive

I believed that THQ was way overdue for a distribution bump. This helped to push the fund to a 10.51% distribution rate currently.

THQ Distribution History (CEFConnect)

I'll admit, though, that the increase was a bit aggressive as it takes the NAV distribution rate up to nearly 10% currently; it is 9.84%, to be more specific. With that and the fund's operating expenses of around 1.5%, that is what the underlying portfolio will have to deliver in order for it to be considered sustainable. It isn't an insurmountable task, but it is a daunting one.

One thing that is starting to become quite clear is that abrdn does not focus on whether a distribution is sustainable over the long term or not. This isn't an immediate negative because total returns can still be attractive even if a fund's NAV is declining. A benefit of a higher distribution rate tends to also be seeing relatively shallower discounts or even funds that trade at some wild premiums, such as abrdn Global Income Fund (FCO), which is on the path of self-liquidating but trading at a wild ~55% premium. With a premium comes the ability to sell new shares into the market, which is accretive and actually helps to slow down the erosion of the NAV. But I digress.

Another way to look at THQ and see if it could potentially deliver the results needed could be by looking to see if they could in the past. The long-term 5-year annualized total NAV returns delivered 9.21% (it will be reaching its 10th anniversary this year.) With that track record, that can help provide some context on expecting the fund to be able to achieve double-digit returns regularly going forward. Of course, the caveat is always that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

To deliver the distribution, the fund will require capital gains. That isn't unusual for any mostly equity focused fund. However, for THQ, there has historically been very little in net investment income to help support its distribution. In fact, last fiscal year, NII was negative as costs of leverage rose and took what little NII there was down.

THQ Financial Metrics (abrdn)

Rates are not expected to be cut aggressively anytime soon or even cut at all at the rate inflation is going, so I would suspect that NII should continue to be pressured on this fund.

On the other hand, the fund does incorporate an options writing strategy that helps to generate option 'income' to distribute to investors. Writing covered calls and collecting those options premiums can be a more regular source of capital gains flowing into the fund. That also means, though, that it can put a cap on the upside potentially if we do end up getting some strong runups in the underlying names of the portfolio.

THQ Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (abrdn)

For tax purposes, the fund's distributions had generally tended to be characterized as long-term capital gains. However, going forward with a now higher distribution rate, we could expect to see some return of capital. ROC isn't bad by itself—it can even have its own tax advantages—but I do suspect we will see some of the 'destructive' ROC in the future.

THQ's Portfolio

One benefit of investing in THQ is that you gain broader exposure across the healthcare capital spectrum. Although it is primarily an equity-focused fund, it also offers a smaller fixed-income component. We also have some REIT exposure in this name as well.

THQ Asset Allocation (abrdn)

In terms of the subsector exposure within the healthcare sphere, we have a fairly diverse basket as well.

THQ Sector Allocation (abrdn)

The portfolio turnover rate has come in at an average rate of 53% for the past five years. With fairly active management, we can see some gyration in the fund's subsector allocations. However, a year ago, the pharma subsector was also the largest weight in the fund and at a pretty similar weight, 29.3%.

Shifting to the fund's top ten, we see several of the most prominent names in the healthcare space. Of course, that's for good reason, as these are the names that not only are the largest, but they became some of the largest thanks to their success.

THQ Top Ten Holdings (abrdn)

Eli Lilly (LLY), in particular, has a promising future due to its weight loss drug.

Last year, LLY was a 5% weighting for THQ and the fifth-largest holding. Its share price has rocketed higher, driving the name up to the top spot. That is ahead of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which was formerly in the top spot.

The performance has been so strong for LLY that during the last year, THQ had been reducing its holdings in LLY from 158,691 shares to 136,846 shares at the end of December; the value of the went from ~$54.5 million to nearly $80 million.

We should get a new quarterly holdings breakdown before too long. With that, making the assumption that they didn't add to their position in 2024, the performance was strong enough that it still propelled it to the top spot despite the reduction in the number of shares.

YCharts

For LLY, analysts are expecting earnings growth to come in at nearly 120% this year over last year. Over the following three years after 2024, earnings growth is expected to come in at 37%, 30% and 22%. With that type of earnings growth expected, we've seen the share price react rather appropriately.

Conclusion

THQ provides investors exposure to a basket of healthcare names. The fund's discount has narrowed materially since our prior update and is now narrower than its historical level. The fund bumped up its distribution, so that was certainly one catalyst that helped to drive this discount narrowing. This could even start to become the new normal level for the fund thanks to the higher distribution yield. However, I'd be more patient here before adding too aggressively.