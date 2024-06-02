Investors Look Forward To Annual Dividend Increases From Target, Caterpillar In June

Caterpillar should announce its 32nd year of annual dividend growth in June. narawon/E+ via Getty Images

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. In the middle of May, I provided predictions for 11 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the second half of the month. In this article, I’ll look at another 9 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in June.

Before I get to this article’s predictions, there was one long-term dividend growth company that announced its next annual dividend increase: Chubb (CB) announced a 5.8% payout boost to an annualized $3.64. This is Chubb’s 31st year of dividend growth; the new payout gives the company a forward yield of 1.34%.

Here are the results from my predictions from the second half of May (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I’m expecting to be announced in June:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 31st.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from the Second Half of May

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) – 26 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 0 - 5.2% increase to $0.76 - $0.80

Actual: 5.2% increase to $0.80

Forward yield: 4.14%

The financial company begins its 2nd quarter century of dividend growth with a 5% boost.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) – 7 years

Prediction: 0 – 2.6% increase to $1.54 - $1.58

Actual: 5.2% increase to $1.62

Forward yield: 1.62%

Despite a 40% drop in adjusted EPS, the specialty chemical company rewarded investors with a decent dividend increase.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) – 38 years

Prediction: 8.0 – 10.0% increase to $1.08 - $1.10

Actual: 8.0% increase to $1.08

Forward yield: 1.47%

The filtration company announced another year of 8-cent annual dividend growth.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) – 22 years

Prediction: 2.2 – 4.3% increase to $0.94 - $0.96

Actual: 4.3% increase to $0.96

Forward yield: 4.13%

This is the 8th consecutive year of 4-cent annual dividend growth from the baker.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) – 15 years

Prediction: 15.0 – 16.8% increase to $5.06 - $5.14

Actual: 4.5% increase to $4.60

Forward yield: 0.92%

I had expected the HVAC company to resume its pattern of 10%+ dividend growth, but Lennox came in at roughly a third of my projections.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – 63 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 3.6% - 5.5% increase to $4.56 - $4.64

Actual: 4.5% increase to $4.60

Forward yield: 2.08%

It’s another year of 5% dividend growth for the home improvement retailer.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) – 13 years

Prediction: 4.0 – 5.6% increase to $5.20 - $5.28

Actual: 7.2% increase to $5.36

Forward yield: 5.39%

Dividend growth accelerated from the 5% range for the specialty chemical company this year.

Medtronics plc (MDT) – 47 years

Prediction: 1.4 – 2.9% increase to $2.80 - $2.84

Actual: 1.4% increase to $2.80

Forward yield: 3.44%

It’s the second year of minimal dividend growth from the health care company.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – 21 years

Prediction: 8.0% - 9.1% increase to $8.08 - $8.16

Actual: 10.2% increase to $8.24

Forward yield: 1.83%

The defense contractor rewarded investors with a 10% boost to start its 3rd decade of dividend growth.

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) – 14 years

Prediction: 8.8 – 11.4% increase to $2.48 - $2.54

Actual: 5.3% increase to $2.40

Forward yield: 2.53%

Dividend growth continues to slow at the human resources company as earnings fall.

TowneBank (TOWN) – 13 years

Prediction: 4.0 – 8.0% increase to $1.04 - $1.08

Actual: 0% increase to $1.00

Forward yield: 3.68%

The regional bank held off on its annual dividend in the face of falling earnings. TowneBank has until the end of 2025 to boost its dividend to keep its growth streak alive.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in June

There are 9 long-term dividend growth companies I expect to announce their annual increases in June. First, here is my prediction for two featured companies:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) – 31 years of dividend growth

Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar had a good 2023, as adjusted EPS was up more than 50% to $21.21. The company reported that sales volume grew 13% last year and that it was able to pass on increased input costs to its customers. The good news continued in the first quarter of 2024, as adjusted EPS grew another 14% on flat sales.

As Caterpillar begins its 4th decade of dividend growth, past investors have reason to be happy about owning the stock. The company has had a good 5-year dividend growth rate of 9% and an even better growth rate of 11% over the last decade. Last year’s dividend increase of 8.3% outpaced inflation and the company repurchased 3.3% of its outstanding shares last year, part of the more than 9% the company has bought back since 2019.

What can investors look forward to this year from Caterpillar? I doubt that the company will boost its dividend by the 50% EPS growth it saw in 2023, but I expect the company to accelerate its growth as well as continue to buy back shares. Look for this year’s increase to be around the decade-long compounded growth rate of 11%.

Prediction: 10.0 – 13.1% increase to $5.72 - $5.88

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.69 – 1.74%

Target Corporation (TGT) – 56 years

The retail giant reported quarterly earnings on May 22nd, and the market did not like what it heard – Target’s stock closed down nearly 8% on the day. The company reported a 3% year-over-year drop in sales and 1% drop in EPS and noted that it was tracking to a “return to growth” in the second quarter of the year and gave guidance of flat sales for the full year, along with adjusted EPS growth in a range between a drop of 4% and an increase of 7%.

Prior to this growth slowdown, which is likely due to the economic stress that consumers are now feeling, Target had navigated the transition in the retail economy well, seeing fast growth in its online business in addition to (albeit slower) growth from its box stores. For example, adjusted EPS were up nearly 50% in 2023. This rapid growth has powered good dividend increases, with a decade-long compounded growth rate of more than 10%.

So, will the earnings stresses cause this year’s payout increase to be small, or will Target’s adjusted EPS growth last year cause dividend growth to accelerate? Target has held off on any share repurchases in the last quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, preserving cash flow, and operating expenses are growing – which means investors can expect a slowdown in the dividend growth rate to the low-to-mid single digit percentage range, around last year’s 2% boost.

Prediction: 1.8 – 2.7% increase to $4.48 - $4.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.87 – 2.89%

Here are my predictions for 7 other long-term dividend growth companies which should announce annual increases in June:

Company # Yrs Industry Prediction (%) New Annual Rate Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 25 Consumer Cyclical - Specialty Retail 8.1% - 10.5% $1.86 - $1.90 The convenience store chain is based in the mid-western United States, with more than 2500 stores across 17 states. The company has grown quickly over the years, mostly by opening new stores – Casey’s opened 69 stores in 2023 and expects to open at least 150 stores in 2024. While 16% revenue growth in 2023 powered 30% EPS growth last year, the company is expecting operating expenses to outpace revenue growth by a factor of two this year. This is reflected in the company’s more modest 6% EPS growth in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. Investors can expect a slowdown from last year’s 13% increase, but still around the company’s long-term dividend growth rate of 8 – 9%. Predicted Forward Yield: 0.56 - 0.57% The Kroger Co. (KR) 17 Consumer Defensive - Grocery Stores 6.9% - 10.3% $1.24 - $1.28 The grocer chain is experiencing revenue and profit pressures as consumers deal with the effects of inflation and a decrease in real wages. After adjusted EPS fell 8% in 2023, the company is offering guidance of another drop of up to 6% in 2024. Last year’s dividend increase of 11.5% was below the company’s long-term growth rate of 14%, and investors can expect dividend growth to continue to slow to the high single digits. Predicted Forward Yield: 2.37 - 2.44% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 10 Industrials - Marine Shipping 0% - 3.1% $1.28 - $1.32 Shipping and logistics company Matson focuses on routes in the Pacific. The bulk of the company’s revenues comes from the transport of shipping containers to and from China, Guam, and Hawaii. Earnings collapsed in 2023, as Ocean Transportation segment revenue fell 30% while the company’s costs remained fixed, driving EPS to fall 70%. The best that investors can look for this year is a third straight year of 4-cent annual dividend growth. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.00 - 1.03% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 53 Energy - Oil & Gas Integrated 2.0% - 4.0% $2.02 - $2.06 National Fuel Gas’ earnings guidance has decreased over the first two quarters of fiscal 2024 as the company is under pressure from decreasing natural gas prices. With a payout ratio of 40%, the company has room for continued dividend growth, but investors can expect the next boost to be in the range of the company’s 3% long-term dividend growth rate. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.53 - 3.60% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 21 Basic Materials - Specialty Chemicals 10.3% - 13.4% $1.28 - $1.32 Oil-Dri provides sorbent products to businesses in a variety of industries, including agriculture and filtration systems. The company also manufactures the raw materials for cat litter. The company’s seeing increased demand for all of its products, with sales and margins up across all business segments. The company’s EPS more than tripled last year and is on track to double again in 2024. And while I’d normally say that the company will announce a 4-cent annual increase in June, just as it has done since 2007, the explosion in earnings means that the company is likely to reward investors with a larger increase this year. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.53 - 1.58% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 14 Healthcare - Healthcare Plans 10.1% - 11.7% $8.28 - $8.40 The healthcare insurer and provider has built an envious dividend growth record, compounding its dividend by more than 24% over the last decade. Dividend growth is slowing – simply because the bigger a company gets, the harder it becomes to continue to grow at the same rate – but is still regularly in the double-digit percentages. Unfortunately, the company is dealing with the aftereffects of a cyberattack in late February. The associated costs, along with losses incurred from the sale of its Brazilian business, resulted in EPS loss in the first quarter of 2024 after posting EPS growth of 13% in 2023. So what will this mean for the company’s dividend increase this year? Well, adjusted EPS growth (which ignores the costs of both the cyberattack and Brazilian operations sale) is still expected to be around 10%. So, despite the difficulties the company is dealing with, I think investors can still expect a dividend increase in the double-digits. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.67 - 1.70% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 24 Communication Services - Publishing 0% - 0.7% $1.40 - $1.41 Wiley’s been dealing with troubles in its core business, as the company had to deal with compromised articles being published in its Hindawi chain of peer-reviewed scientific journals. The company pulled nearly 1700 articles from 4 journals in 2023. This, along with other issues with the company, pushed the company to announce the planned sale of several of its businesses. After posting a drop of 88% in EPS and 8% in adjusted EPS in 2023, Wiley is projecting another 33% drop in adjusted EPS this year. The best that investors will see is a 5th year of a 1-cent annual dividend increase. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.84 - 3.87% Click to enlarge

Summary

Most of the dividend increases in the latter half of May were modest. Despite defense contractor Northrop Grumman’s 10% boost, most of the increases ranged from Flower Foods' 4% boost to chemical company LyondellBasell’s 7% increase. Healthcare company Medtronics extended its dividend growth streak to 44 years with a 1.4% boost. Among the good news was home improvement mega-retailer Lowe's, Alerus Financial’s and Ashland Global’s 5% increases despite pressure on earnings.

With the start of the traditional summer season, the number of dividend increases will slow down. I’m expecting annual increases from only nine long-term dividend growth companies in June. Among these will be the widely-held heavy equipment company Caterpillar and the retailer Target. While Caterpillar is seeing good earnings growth and should reward investors with a double-digit boost, Target is feeling the impacts of the economic stresses on consumers as sales and earnings fall.

Other companies expected to announce annual increases include healthcare insurer UnitedHealth and materials company Oil-Dri, both of which should announce increases larger than 10%. Convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores should announce an increase right around 10%, as will grocer Kroger’s.