Co-authored by Treading Softly

In the poem The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost, he penned:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I-I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

I've always enjoyed that poem because it highlights the benefit at times of taking the road that is less trod on. That doesn't necessarily mean that people haven't tried to walk on that road, found it difficult, circled back, and taken the more popular or easier path. The ability to take the road less traveled and succeed can change everything for you. If you are on Seeking Alpha, reading the articles that are written here, you're already walking down a very different path than most investors who use passive market ETFs - For that, I commend you. If you are an income or dividend investor, instead of trying to buy things at a discounted price and sell them at a premium to somebody else, you're already taking a road less traveled. You can take various paths on the road less traveled, leading to narrower and narrower paths with fewer individuals.

When it comes to the market, many companies will try to take a road less traveled and find out that the niche path may not be good for them. They may not be successful, so they divert back to a more traveled path that, in their mind, has better potential for a successful outlook. When I worked in the banking sector, very few banking institutions wanted to be the first innovator. They loved innovation, but they didn't want to be the ones to pay the money to research, test, and see if it was successful. Many banks were happy to be the adopters of the successful initiatives of others. The last time I wrote about this BDC or business development company that we're going to review today, I discussed how it was becoming a potential future leader in its sector.

Today, I want to examine its most recent quarterly results to see if it has continued to be on the path to becoming a future leader in this sector.

Let's dive in!

Walking The Road Less Traveled

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), yielding 9.1%, is a BDC (Business Development Company) that specializes in the lower middle market companies that are at the small end of businesses that BDCs will invest in. CSWC focuses on companies with $3-$25 million in annual EBITDA. To help mitigate the risk, CSWC focuses heavily on first-lien senior secured debt. This underserved niche of the market can provide significant upside potential, as has been demonstrated by CSWC's older peer, Main Street Capital (MAIN). MAIN proved this segment of the market could outperform, even through the difficult times of the GFC. CSWC is following the trail paved by MAIN and is doing a great job.

CSWC reported a solid quarter, leading it to announce the dividend unchanged at $0.57 and the payment of yet another supplemental dividend of $0.06. This is in line with what CSWC paid last quarter. It is easily covered by CSWC's pre-tax NII of $0.68 for the quarter.

CSWC has done an excellent job in recent years increasing its regular dividend, while also paying frequent supplements and specials. (Source)

CSWC Q4 Presentation

The dividend is important because, for BDCs, dividends will tend to be the primary source of an investor's long-term total return. Since 2015, CSWC has paid out $16.16/share in dividends. Within the next three quarters, CSWC will have distributed more in dividends than its 2015 NAV.

CSWC Q4 Presentation

CSWC's NAV has been slowly trending upward. While it is down from March 2019, it is worth noting that in December 2019, CSWC's NAV was $16.74 as it paid a large special dividend due to a large asset sale.

In terms of credit quality, CSWC continues to see non-accruals as a small portion of its portfolio at approximately 2.3%.

CSWC Q4 Presentation

Considering that BDCs lend using floating rates, it is quite common for borrowers to start showing signs of stress as interest rates remain high. It is "good" for the BDC in that the BDC is the one receiving interest payments. However, if the borrower ends up filing for bankruptcy because it can't afford interest payments, that doesn't help anyone. It is good to see CSWC's portfolio holding up relatively well in this environment.

CSWC has taken advantage of the excellent conditions for BDCs, and the fact that its common shares have been trading at a significant premium to book value. Trading at a premium to book value is an advantage for a BDC because they can issue common shares at a price high enough that the capital can be invested into opportunities that produce earnings high enough to pay for the new shares, with some excess for prior owners to see per/share earnings and dividends rise.

Additionally, this growth has allowed CSWC to decrease its operating costs relative to the size of its portfolio.

CSWC Q4 Presentation

As this metric drops, incremental improvement becomes harder to find, so this benefit to CSWC's growth likely won't play as important a role as it has in the past. However, CSWC's low operating costs are a competitive advantage and a big positive for shareholders.

Looking forward, we expect CSWC to continue expanding opportunistically. Dividend growth won't be as aggressive as we saw from 2021-2023, but we will continue to see supplements as long as interest rates are high, and we expect the "regular" dividend to continue growing at a slower pace.

CSWC is maturing into an established BDC. It tends to trade at a premium to book value, and it should continue to do so. For existing shareholders, this is an unmitigated positive, as trading at a premium reduces risk and allows a company to create a "circle of virtue" where raising equity allows for growth that improves earnings for everyone. This, in turn, reinforces the market's confidence that the BDC should trade at a premium.

Conclusion

CSWC has shown its ability to move rapidly into the premium tier of BDCs and is well-positioned to eventually be held in the same regard as other BDCs like MAIN. When it achieves this status, early investors will be the greatest winners because they will be the ones who will have locked in higher yields and be sitting on significant unrealized gains. This is the biggest reason I like to invest in companies others do not know about. I'm willing to invest in companies that pay a high yield as they incrementally prove themselves. That way, when others clamor in after they've been proven, I can exit if I feel the need to, or I can simply sit back and continue to cash those wonderful dividends as they pour in.

When it comes to retirement, it's good to be paid. For decades, you've been collecting employment income by pursuing the career of your choice or the company you founded. Regular income poured into your bank account that was meant to extinguish the flames of your expenses. In retirement, you don't have a full-time job anymore. You need to find a new source of income to battle those flames, lest they overtake your life and make your golden years the most miserable years of your life. This is why I use my unique Income Method to invest in the market, to have an abundant stream of income flowing from the market into my account, extinguishing those flames and providing me with a reservoir of additional capital. Financial freedom is found when you have excess wealth compared to your expenses. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.