I'm Anchoring My SWAN Portfolio With These 2 REITs

Javier Ruiz

As many of you know, I’m a big proponent of stocks that pay monthly dividends.

Perhaps it’s because over the years, as a real estate investor, I’ve collected hundreds of rent checks.

I remember around thirty years ago when I was beginning to acquire rental properties, I would take one Saturday every month to go and collect the rent.

I owned a dozen or so duplexes that were all on the same street, and I remember the satisfaction of putting around $5,000 per month in my pocket.

Of course, I couldn’t keep the money because I had a mortgage, and I also had to set aside funds for taxes and insurance.

In addition, there were always ongoing expenses, such as fixing toilets and roof leaks.

I preferred collecting rent checks from tenants like Advance Auto (AAP), O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Dollar General (DG).

These rent checks were computer generated and much more reliable, usually I would receive them on the first of the month, and there were no ongoing expenses.

Over the years, I built over 100 freestanding buildings that generated revenues of over $4 million per year.

I sold most of these properties to a close friend of mine, and he now has over $200 million of net lease properties and, needless to say, he “sleeps well at night” (he has no debt).

I spoke with him a few days ago, and I told him that I had learned from his success, and I said that I now have over 17,500 monthly rent checks that help me sleep well at night.

He said to me, "how did you go from 100 monthly rent checks to over 17,000 as a financial writer?"

I told him that two of my largest stock positions are Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC). I explained to him that I have been gobbling shares this year and that I’m excited to have built a dominant position in these two net lease REITs.

O, O, O, It’s Magic You Know

Realty Income is a net lease REIT that owns over 15,000 properties in all 50 states and Europe (459 assets). With a portfolio of over 334 million square feet, 1,552 clients, and 89 industries, Realty Income is one of the most diversified REITs in the world.

The company is an S&P 500 constituent that boasts a market capitalization of $73 billion ad over $4.8 billion if annualized base rent.

Around 90% of total rent is resilient to economic downturns and/or isolated from e-commerce pressures. I’m excited to see the company enter new verticals including gaming and data centers, which proved the potential for increased consolidation within the broader global net lease universe.

Of course, as a landlord, you want to see strong leadership, and we rank Realty Income as a leader in the sector, mainly because of the A-rated credit ratings (from Moody’s & S&P) and stalwart reputation as a dividend grower – 30 years in a row of annualized dividend increases (and over 50 years in a row based on private and public time frames).

Realty Income IR

Now, as I told my wealthy investor friend, I’m increasing my exposure to Realty Income not only because of the strong fundamentals but also because of valuation.

As shown below, shares are now trading at $53.06 per share, with a P/AFFO multiple of 13.0x. That’s what I call cheap, as the company has a “normal” valuation of almost 19.x0. Even if you factor out the run-up just before Covid, shares traded at around 18x.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income is now yielding a whopping 5.9%, which includes a very healthy payout ratio of just 74%.

Consensus growth estimates in 2024 and 2025 are 4%. With a modest rate cut in 2024, we believe shares will begin to move back to normal valuation levels, which suggests a total return potential of 25% per year,

FAST Graphs

Do you Agree with me?

Agree Realty (ADC) is a net lease REIT that owns over 2,100 properties, of which 69% of the portfolio is leaded to investment grade tenants.

I used to build and lease-back stores to many of Agree’s tenants such as Walmart, Sherwin Williams, O’Reilly, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

ADC IR

I’m also a fan of Agree’s ground lease portfolio that includes 224 leases (11.6% of the overall portfolio) with a weighted average lease term of 10.3 years. Around 88% of the ground lease portfolio is leased to investment grade rated tenants.

Another strength of Agree is the balance sheet which solid credit ratings (Baa1 / BBB) with very low leverage (at or below 4.5x pro forma net debt to recurring EBITDA since 2018).

Although Agree did cut its dividend back in 2011, the company has done an excellent job of restoring confidence by way of 6% CAGR since 2013. The current payout ratio is a very solid 73%.

ADC IR

Much like Realty Income, I find Agree shares attractive – they’re now trading at $60.76 with a P/AFFO multiple of 15.1x (compared with a normal valuation of 17.6x).

Analysts estimate 4% growth (AFFO per share) in 2014 and 3% in 2025 and the current dividend yield is 4.9%.

FAST Graphs

As I told my wealth friend, I’ve been buying Agree “hand over fist” given the solid operating fundamentals and attractive valuation. As shown below (using FAST Graphs) we see Agree returning 25% or so over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

Having over three decades of experience in commercial real estate makes me somewhat of an expert when it comes to net lease properties.

And given the current pricing for Realty Income and Agree Realty, I’ve decided to make these two REIT anchors in my SWAN portfolio.

Given the power of around 17,500 monthly rent checks that power the blended 5.4% dividend (that’s paid monthly), I’m sleeping well these days.

How about you?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.