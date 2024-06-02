Eyes On The ECB

Henrik Sorensen

U.S. equity and bond markets staged a late-week rebound, erasing early-week declines prompted by disappointing Eurozone inflation data, after the crucial PCE inflation gauge posted its smallest increase of the year. Posting a second week of modest declines following four-straight weekly gains, the S&P 500 finished lower by 0.4% on the week, but still notched its best month since February. High-flying technology stocks dragged on the downside this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sliding 1.4%. Closing some of their historically wide underperformance spread relative to their larger-cap peers, the Small-Cap 600 posted gains of 0.8% on the week, while the Mid-Cap 400 advanced 0.8%. Real estate equities also rebounded following steep declines in the prior week as a handful of REITs provided positive business updates ahead of the annual REITweek industry conference. The Equity REIT Index advanced 1.7% on the week, with 13 of 18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.2%.

Consistent with the theme last week, disappointing inflation data in Europe sent benchmark yields higher across developed markets, as hotter-than-expected German CPI data raised some concern that the European Central Bank may reconsider its anticipated plan to begin easing rates beginning next week. Bonds staged a late-week rally, however, as commentary from Eurozone officials - combined with cooler-than-anticipated U.S. inflation and spending data on Friday suggested that the ECB will indeed become the first major central bank to cut interest rates since the late-pandemic inflationary surge in 2021 and 2022. The 10-Year Treasury Yield briefly jumped to as high as 4.63% before closing the week at 4.50% - higher by just 3 basis points on the week. The policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield declined by 7 basis points on the week to close at 4.88%. Importantly, WTI Crude Oil declined another 1% on the week - closing back below the closely watched $80/barrel threshold following an early week rally over on the heels of further Israel-Hamas escalations. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 14% probability that the Fed will cut rates in July - up from 10% last week. Markets expect 1.4 rate cuts in 2024 - up from 1.2 cuts anticipated last week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Following lukewarm Consumer and Producer Price Index data earlier this month, PCE Price Index data was generally a "sigh of relief" for investors fearing another Fed-spooking setback in the April report. Headline PCE rose 0.3% for the month - in-line with expectations - which lowered the year-over-year increase to 2.65% from 2.70% in March. Core PCE - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - rose 0.2% in April - below expectations for a 0.3% increase - which pulled the annual increase down to 2.75% from 2.81%. Goods prices increased 0.2% from the prior month - up slightly from the 0.1% increase in March - while services prices rose 0.3% increase - a welcome moderation following the worrying 0.6% increase in March, an increase that is still being overstated by the delayed recognition of housing inflation seen 9-18 months ago. We've noted that real-time shelter inflation - as measured by a half-dozen private market data providers - is closer to the 0-2% range, far below the 5.6% increase reported in government data. Substituting the Apartment List National Rent Index (ALNRI) for the PCE Housing component shows that Headline PCE would have posted a 1.7% year-over-year increase - still below the Fed's 2% inflation objective.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Apartment: A handful of REITs published updated investor presentations ahead of the REITweek industry conference in the week ahead. Updates from apartment REITs this week showed a continued rebound in multifamily fundamentals in early 2024, with blended rent growth inflecting higher following an eighteen-month cooldown that had briefly pushed rent growth into negative territory in late 2023. Equity Residential (EQR) reported that it expects to deliver full-year FFO and NOI that are "towards the higher end" of its existing guidance ranges, citing sustained high demand, pricing power in East Coast markets, and lower-than-anticipated expense growth. AvalonBay (AVB) reported that its blended rent growth accelerated to 3.7% in May, up from 3.2% in April and 2.0% in Q1. Suburban markets have driven the recent rent reacceleration, with AVB recording 4.0% blended rent growth within its suburban portfolio versus 3.2% in its urban segment. Notably, AVB expects to deliver renewal increases in June and July of 6%, on average. Sunbelt-focused Camden (CPT) reported that its blended rent growth improved to 1.0% in May, up from 0.6% in April and -0.9% in Q1. Despite record levels of supply growth in recent quarters - especially in Sunbelt markets - CPT recorded comparable occupancy rates of 95.2% - down slightly from 95.5% in May 2023, but still at the upper-end of historical ranges. Apartment REITs were among the Winners of REIT Earnings Season, as five of the eleven REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance raised their outlook - led by coastal-focused REITs - while the remaining six maintained their prior outlook.

Hotel: One of the more active "buyers" in recent quarters, Host Hotels (HST) announced this week that it reached a $680M deal to acquire the Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii from Blackstone (BX). The 450-room resort on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii - which includes a 49-acre land parcel entitled for development - was purchased by Blackstone for $332M in 2018, and underwent an extensive renovation from 2020 to 2021. Host intends to transition management to Marriott and flag the hotel with The Ritz-Carlton brand. Host stated that it expects the rebranded resort to be "one of its top assets" and noted that the acquisition price represents a 16.3x EBITDA multiple or a cap rate of approximately 5.3% on the resort’s 2024 estimated results. The second major acquisition of the past month, Host announced a $530M deal in early May to acquire a two-hotel complex in Nashville at a 12.6x EBITDA multiple or a cap rate of approximately 7.4%. Meanwhile, Chatham Lodging (CLDT) announced a $43M deal to acquire the 148-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in downtown Phoenix at approximately $293,000 per room. Upon stabilization, the acquisition is expected to produce RevPAR of over $150 and generate an estimated NOI yield of over 9 percent. We noted in our Earnings Recap that hotel REITs have lagged over the past month despite delivering another rather impressive quarter of upward FFO guidance revisions, as concurrent industry data and earnings commentary indicated a modest downshift in leisure demand trends following a banner year in 2023.

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) rallied another 8% on the week - extending its rebound to over 75% from its 2024 lows in late January - after it maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.15/share (12.0% dividend yield), which it will pay according to its typical second-quarter timeline. The announcement resolved uncertainty over whether MPW had effectively "skipped" its first-quarter dividend payment - which was announced two months later than in prior years amid Steward-related turmoil - but MPW is now caught up with its ordinary dividend schedule. MPW also filed its quarterly 10-Q report this week, which had been delayed by two weeks due to "additional review procedures required in light of the voluntary bankruptcy petition filed by Steward" in early May. While the report was consistent with its preliminary metrics reported earlier in the month, the 10-Q did note that, because of the delayed filing, that MPW is "currently ineligible to file a new short-form registration statement for sales of securities, including under our at-the-market ("ATM") program, until June 1, 2025, which may impair our ability to raise necessary capital." Each of the other half-dozen REITs that declared dividends this week held their payouts steady with current levels, including InvenTrust (IVT), Douglas Emmett (DEI), Alpine Income (PINE), and CTO Realty (CTO).

Industrial: Southern California-focused Rexford Industrial (REXR) rallied 4% this week after it provided an encouraging business update showing a reacceleration in rent spreads - pushing back on some concern of moderating logistics fundamentals on the heels of a relatively downbeat first quarter earnings season for the sector. REXR reported that it has executed 1.125M square feet of new and renewal leases so far in the second quarter, achieving an average rent increase of 51% on a cash basis - a reacceleration from the 33.6% rent increase recorded in Q1. REXR noted that its occupancy rate also has increased by 10 basis points from the end of Q1 to 96.5%. REXR commented that its recent activity "demonstrates the health of our underlying tenant demand fundamentals." In May, REXR also completed two acquisitions for an aggregate price of $143M and completed the sale of three properties for an aggregate sales price of $27M. The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand and 1031 exchange disposition proceeds. Year to date, Rexford Industrial has completed $1.3 billion of investments and $37 million of dispositions.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs wrapped up a relatively solid month of May with modest gains - with the Mortgage REIT ETF (MORT) advancing 1.2% - led by a rebound from many recently lagging commercial mREITs. Seven Hills (SEVN) and AG Mortgage (MITT) each rallied 2% after index provider Russell announced their inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index upon its annual rebalance at the end of June - which grants automatic placement in the widely-tracked small-cap Russell 2000 Index. MITT commented that the "milestone highlights the success of our growth initiatives, expands our investor base, and will provide increased visibility and exposure to the investment community." Residential mREIT Ellington Financial (EFC) advanced 1% after it provided a business update showing that its Book Value Per Share stood at $13.86 at the end of April - up about 1% from the end of March. The indexes tracking RMBS (MBB) and CMBS (CMBS) valuations - which generally correlate to mREIT book values - posted a strong rebound in May after a rough April, and are now roughly flat quarter-to-date. Elsewhere, ARMOUR Residential (ARR) gained 2% after it maintained its monthly dividend of $0.24/share (15.1% dividend yield).

REIT Capital Raising & Index Changes

Several REITs were busy on the capital-raising front this week. Easterly Government (DEA) announced that it entered into a master note purchase agreement to issue $200 million of 6.56% (ICUR9 + 210 basis point spread) 9-year fixed rate senior unsecured notes. DEA commented that its "ability to obtain competitive pricing in the unsecured debt market is a reflection of the superior credit quality of our tenant and our investment grade balance sheet." Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed a $120M mortgage loan secured by eight properties within its medical office and life science portfolio. The loan is an interest only 10-year mortgage with a 6.864% all-in fixed interest rate, and DHC intends to use 50% of the loan proceeds to redeem a portion of its outstanding 9.750% senior notes due 2025. DHC will use the remainder of the loan proceeds to fund capital investments and improve liquidity.

A handful of REITs rallied more than 4% this week after Russell announced their inclusion in the rebalanced Russell 3000 Index as part of its annual reconstitution, effective on July 1st. Four equity REITs will be added to the benchmark, including two of the newest REITs - Strawberry Fields (STRW) and American Healthcare (AHR) - along with Franklin Street (FSP) and Industrial Logistics (ILPT). One REIT was dropped from the index: Office Properties Income (OPI). The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies - representing approximately 96% of the investable US equity market - and components included in the index are automatically included in the widely-tracked Russell 1000 or Russell 2000. Real estate equities comprise just 2.6% of the Russell 3000.

2024 Performance Recap

Through five months of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag behind the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -4.9%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -3.3%. This compares with the 11.3% gain on the S&P 500, the 7.8% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 1.4% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Speciality, Healthcare, and Apartment REITs - while Industrial and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.50%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 62 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 45 basis points to 4.88%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.6% this year, and within the bond sector, credit has significantly outperformed duration. Fueling renewed inflation headwinds, WTI Crude Oil is higher by 12.3% this year, lifting the Commodities complex by 7.6%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Employment data highlights the critical week of economic data, as the Federal Reserve enters its "quiet period" ahead of its June 12th policy decision. The busy slate is headlined by the JOLTS report on Tuesday, ADP Payrolls on Wednesday, Jobless Claims data on Thursday, and the BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for job growth of roughly 190k in May, which follows a weaker-than-expected report in April in which 175K jobs were added to the payrolls - the smallest gains in six months. The Household Survey - which is used to calculate unemployment metrics - showed even weaker trends last month with just 25k jobs added, which led to an uptick in the unemployment rate to 3.9% from 3.8%. The Average Hourly Earnings series within the BLS payrolls report - which is the first major inflation print for May - will also be closely watched, and is expected to show wage growth continuing to moderate to a 3.9% annual increase - steady with last month but down sharply from the peak of nearly 6% in 2022. We'll also be monitoring PMI metrics from S&P Global and ISM throughout the week - which include the final May metrics for both their services and manufacturing surveys - and will be parsing the Construction Spending report on Monday.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.