Palo Alto: Deferred Billings Impact FCF Amid Growth Slowdown

Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has dropped more than 20% after disappointing earnings results, potentially due to high expectations on generative AI.
  • The company's 40-Rules are still holding up but are close to the edge of 40% as revenue growth is approaching single digit.
  • A significant slowdown in billings growth in 3Q and conservative forward guidance indicates a significant headwind in FCF growth.
  • The stock is currently trading at 53x of P/E FTM, while revenue and FCF growth may slow down in the coming quarters, suggesting that it's fully priced in AI tailwinds.
  • The company's margins remain resilient and continue to expand, indicating strong operating efficiency.

Unpaid bills

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)'s stock has tanked almost a 30% after the 3Q FY2024 earnings results. I believe that this massive selloff could be justified due to the high expectations on

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.84K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
PANW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News