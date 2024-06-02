Kyryl Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has reported three quarters of financials after my previous article on the machinery retailer. The company has continued posting good growth driven by bolt-on acquisitions, but margins have seen pressure and are guided to show a significant decrease in FY2025.

My previous article was published on the 27th of October in 2023 with the title “Titan Machinery: Markets Are Pricing An Earnings Crash”. In the article, I initiated Titan Machinery at buy since I believed the market to price too large of an earnings crash into the stock. Since, as signs of a very significant earnings crash have risen, the stock has had a negative return of -20% compared to an S&P 500 appreciation of 28% - it seems that I overestimated the company’s earnings level sustainability in the previous article, and that significant estimate adjustments are due.

My Rating History on TITN (Seeking Alpha)

Recent Financial Performance: A Margin Crash Is Coming

As Q2/FY2024 results were the most recently reported quarterly result at the time of my previous analysis, Titan Machinery’s trailing operating margin stood at 6.6%. Since, the margin has now been pushed down significantly into a current trailing level of 5.5% with more decreases to come. Revenues have continued to grow due to previous and new acquisitions with a most recent Q1 growth of 10.4%, but a weak operating margin of 3.6%.

The FY2025 guidance points towards more dramatic upcoming earnings declines. Titan Machinery lowered the fiscal year’s guidance with the Q1 report, and now sees quite flat revenues excluding effects from acquisitions. The EPS guidance saw the most dramatic drop from $3.00-$3.50 to $2.25-$2.75, with the middle point now representing a wide year-over-year decrease of -49.3%.

Titan Machinery's FY2025 Guidance (TITN Q1/FY25 Financial Report)

The guidance points towards weakening sales and especially weaker margins. Titan Machinery’s margins have been extraordinarily high from FY2022 to FY2024 from a historically very thin margin, and the company now seems to see some signs of a reversal back. I previously estimated some margin deleverage going forward, but the weak guidance now points towards a significantly weaker performance than I expected. The margin is still expected to be well above the pre-FY2022 level, though. The margin decline has been caused partly by temporarily soft demand, and I don’t necessarily expect margins to reverse back too much. The future margin visibility is now incredibly low and requires extreme caution from investors, especially looking from FY2026 forward.

Recent Growth is Carried by Acquisitions

Titan Machinery has continued to post high revenue growth, but the main driver is acquisitions. The previous acquisition of O’Connors, announced in August 2023, still contributes into year-over-year growth. More recently, in January 2024, the company announced the acquisition of agricultural and construction equipment retailer Scott Supply for an unmentioned consideration. The Scott Supply acquisition looks to add around $40 million to total revenues.

With the acquisitions, Titan Machinery’s growth is going to seem strong for the next few quarters. The underlying organic performance is still poor, and investors should take the acquisitions’ effect into consideration.

Titan Machinery’s Inventory Is Worryingly Bloated

Titan Machinery’s inventory has bloated significantly from FY2023 forward. While increased sales from acquisitions, inflation and overall organic growth account for a sizable growth in the company’s inventory level requirement, the current inventory seems to be unsustainably high. The inventory is currently at 50.7% of trailing revenues, compared to an average of 39.4% from FY2015 to FY2024.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Bringing down the inventory level is critical. Titan Machinery has drawn a current amount of $1025 million in short-term borrowings to finance the inventory, and interest expenses for the floorplan borrowings were $7.1 million in Q1 covering a significant amount of the company’s operative earnings. Cash flows have also been incredibly poor as inventories have tied up capital.

Titan Machinery’s management has noted the issue, as the company seems laser focused on bringing down the inventory level. The Q1 earnings call focused intensively on the inventory level, where CEO Bryan Knutson communicated about the company’s intent to bring inventories down. Inventories are currently at the significantly bloated level due to timing of OEM deliveries and weaker-than-expected demand leaving excess inventories, and the company now expects to start churning the inventory after Q2 into a more normalized level at the end of FY2026.

Some of the recent and expected margin pressure was related to inventory management, too. The eventually reduced inventories should temporarily increase cash flows with working capital decreases, and bring up earnings as interest for short-term borrowings against the inventories decreases. I suggest shareholders to keep a close eye on the inventory management going forward, as it has a critical effect on the investment case.

Updated Valuation: A Cautious Buy

I believe that as short-term borrowings are increasingly bloated, they are more fairly represented by factoring the borrowings’ interest expenses into cash flows instead of classifying the borrowings as debt – I now don’t add short-term borrowings into Titan Machinery’s enterprise value, but factor changes as working capital and subtract interest expenses from the borrowings from cash flows. The investment case is represented more fairly in this manner in my opinion.

My sales estimates have stayed similar from my previous DCF model, and have been slightly increased due to quite good growth and the acquisition of Scott Supply into revenues of $3625 million in FY2033 compared to a previous estimate of $3470 million. The estimated CAGR from FY2024 to FY2034 is now 3.0%. Due to the guided margin crash, I estimate a sustained EBIT margin of 3.3% instead of the previous 5.1%. I estimate more dramatic pressure in FY2026 due to inventory management and potential continued pressure, too.

As I classify short-term borrowings’ interest expenses into cash flows, the company’s cash flow conversion from EBIT has been pushed down considerably. Still, I estimate quite good cash flows in FY2025 and FY2026 due to inventory management.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Titan Machinery’s fair value at $23.85, around 27% above the stock price at the close price on the 31st of May but -25% below the previous fair value estimate of $31.76. While the DCF model still estimates upside due to the lower stock price, high caution is needed from investors – the already thin margins could be pressured further than I currently anticipate, making the investment case sour. For example, with a 2.5% EBIT margin instead of 3.3%, the stock would have a downside of -21%.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.07% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Titan Machinery had $2.5 million in interest expenses related to the company’s debt intended for corporate financing, making the company’s long-term debt’s interest rate an estimated 8.24%. As I now don’t estimate short-term borrowings related to floorplan inventories as debt, I have lowered by debt-to-equity ratio estimate into 30% in the long term.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.50%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance now estimates Titan Machinery’s beta at a figure of 1.41, down from a previous estimate of 1.70. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity of 11.24% and a WACC of 10.07%. The WACC is up from a previous estimate of 9.82% due to my reclassification of the short-term borrowings, but underneath, the estimated cost of capital is down significantly – the CoE is at 11.24%, down from a previous estimate of 15.29% due to a significantly lower equity risk premium, a lower risk-free rate, a lower beta estimate, and a slightly lower liquidity premium.

Takeaway

Titan Machinery has started to report wide margin decreases after my previous article. While growth has continued due to recent acquisitions, the organic sales performance is flat, and the FY2025 guidance expects a weak performance to pressure earnings down closer to the weak pre-pandemic performance. The company’s inventory is also currently at a bloated level, increasing borrowings’ interest expenses and decreasing margins, ultimately making successful inventory management crucial. Due to the expected margin deterioration, the investment case now seems worse than I anticipated previously, Still, the valuation still seems to leave upside if margins can maintain at near FY2025 levels from FY2026 forward – while I suggest extreme caution, I keep my rating at buy.