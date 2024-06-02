Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the final quarter of 2023, Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) sold its stake in Televant in a $5.3 billion dollar deal to big pharma (which I wrote about here). Surprisingly, the stock sold off. Yesterday, the company reported earnings and I figured it would be a good time to update my view. Spoiler; I still think the stock is quite undervalued and I remain long.

The main reason I like it is that it seems so intuitive that it is undervalued. It's hard to argue with that idea when its market cap is around $8.37 billion.

It holds ~$6 billion in cash (mostly from selling a biotech stake it acquired less than a year before for a song).

Then it owns a number of large stakes in biotech companies:

Roivant equity stakes (Roivant 10-K)

The Immunovant (IMVT) stake is worth around $2.1 billion. The Arbutus (ABUS) stake is worth around $62 million.

Genevant isn't publicly traded, but it has an interesting litigation angle pursuing Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). There is a VIC write-up (platform where mostly professional investors share ideas) that Genevant claim could be worth something in the $5 billion - $10 billion range:

To not bury the lede: Genevant (and therefore ROIV given their ~65% economics) could be entitled to $5-10B in damages from MRNA and PFE/BNTX if they win in court.

The company actually shared an admittedly vague update on the call, which is rare when there's litigation ongoing (emphasis mine):

In April of this year, as many of you know, the court agreed with our proposed constructions for most of the distributed terms against Moderna in our Markman ruling, which sets us up with a clear set of favorable boundaries in the playing field as we get through the rest of the free trial disputes through the rest of the year, and we are in the midst of fact and expert discovery. We're expecting a filing of summary judgment motions late this year and a trial date less than a year from now. So looking forward to that.

I've written more about the valuation in my previous article. However, I have a bias to love these situations where the cash and a publicly traded stake add up to the market cap, and then I get a lot of other stuff for free. In this case, the free stuff has a lot of potential. There are 11 sizeable biotech stakes, then there are royalties (like on RVT-1301) and finally, there is the litigation that could result in sizeable cash inflows.

It is incredibly difficult to come to any sort of narrow valuation range when having to consider a broad range of 50/50's combined with long shots with great upside. Yet, the stock trades at a level where there shouldn't be that much downside. It is always possible it trades down, but does it make a lot of sense? As long as management manages the cash well, and they appear to do, I don't think so.

They've already announced a $1.5 billion buyback program. That's huge on an $8 billion stock. They've already executed over 1/3rd of that in one swoop by taking out a large block that wanted out. This reduced the share count by 9%. They took these out at a discount, $9.10 per share, to the prevailing market price, which is value accretive to the remaining shareholders.

Management said this on the call (emphasis mine):

And finally, one thing that we intend to do this year that I think we've made major progress on is to communicate about is to finalize and communicate about our plans to return some capital to shareholders. And as you'll know, within the last couple of months, we announced a buyback program of up to $1.5 billion and repurchased stock from Sumitomo what we think was an attractive price.

After probing by an analyst, CEO Gline expands on this in the Q&A:

On the capital allocation strategy point, I think, we've obviously made significant progress here with our share repurchase authorization and we expect to continue to use that authorization to be opportunistic and focused in returning capital. I'd say like, overall, the broad buckets that we had laid out before remain unchanged. So about $2 billion of the original total for our existing pipeline. A lot of that focused on Immunovant as of now. About $2 billion, these are really round rough numbers focused on mostly clinical development related to newly in-licensed programs and we see some great things on a racket and then the remainder subject sort of narrowing those error bars down available for return or share repurchase, et cetera, in the coming months and years.

Basically, he's saying the $6 billion is roughly earmarked as 1/3rd going towards the existing pipeline (capital raise at Immunovant a likely use), 1/3rd going to inlicensing and new programs (I assume this includes M&A) and then 1/3rd towards directly to shareholders through buybacks etc. The $1.5 billion likely represents around 3/4 of this bucket. It still means there could be another $500 million announcement coming somewhere.

Conclusion

Without fully grasping the upside potential that's available through a web of biotech stakes and litigation, I'm very comfortable here. Mostly because of the cash level and stakes in publicly traded companies relative to the modest market cap. There is tremendous upside potential through Arbutus and Genevant on the litigation front. Management deserves some credit for turning a small biotech investment into a $5 billion+ sale. They appear to carefully think about capital allocation and have a huge buyback program in place. 1/3rd they've already executed on by picking up a major block at a discount. It is possible they'll get another taker in a shareholder like SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) for example.