PDO: Leverage Is Now On Your Side

Most Improved PIMCO Fund of 2024

When I last wrote about the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) in January, history showed that it was the worst performing closed end fund in the PIMCO taxable family since its inception in 2021. The fund had a headwind from the start, as the Fed began raising short-term rates to fight inflation in March of that year. This increased the fund's cost of leverage. Thanks to the leverage ratio around 40%, which is one of the more levered funds in the suite, PDO had a tough first three years of existence. In the last article, I wrote that I expected PDO to "go from bad to mediocre" in a soft-landing scenario where interest rates moderate while the economy avoids a recession.

Since the start of 2024, PDO did much better than mediocre. It has been the most improved of the PIMCO taxable CEFs, with a 13.9% total return that is second highest of the group, behind only the PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS).

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Taking longer-term performance into account, PDO has done well enough lately to catch up to the common fixed income benchmark, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) on a 3-year total return chart. While still negative on an absolute basis, it's encouraging that PDO has caught up to AGG even before the long hoped-for decline in interest rates.

Seeking Alpha

With the yield curve starting to uninvert, PDO's high leverage is now a tailwind, helping to enhance returns. After a rocky start, investors are now being rewarded for their patience with this fund. Looking forward, if the yield curve slope becomes positive, levered fixed income funds like PDO should strongly outperform unlevered ETFs. In the absence of a recession, I also expect PDO's two largest holding categories, high yield and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, to hold their value and help generate the income needed to cover PDO's 11.6% yield. PDO has risks if the yield curve stays negative or there is a significant economic downturn. However, in a soft landing environment, I expect PDO to outperform as it has done so far in 2024.

Leverage

PDO has the second highest leverage in the PIMCO Taxable CEF family, and that has translated to the second highest performance in 2024.

Author Spreadsheet Author Spreadsheet

PIMCO primarily uses reverse repurchase agreements to create leverage. Until recently, several funds (but not PDO) also employed auction rate preferred shares. PIMCO recently bought back over 90% of these preferreds in their respective funds to help bring down leverage costs. These funds (PTY, PHK, PFL, PFN, PCN) currently have unusually low leverage in the 13%-21% range. They also appear to have increased their shares outstanding more than the other funds. The lower leverage and higher share count appear to have been headwinds to performance in 2024, allowing PDO, PDI, and PAXS, which did not have any preferreds outstanding, to rise to the top of the pack.

If we look at the fund holdings of PDO, we see that as of 3/31/24, the maturity dates on the reverse repos were nearly all within 3 months. While many people often think of the 2 - 10-year treasury yields when talking about the yield curve, the slope more appropriate for predicting PDO leverage impacts is the 3-month - 10-year differential. So far in 2024, that curve has uninverted more quickly than the 2-10 curve, helping explain the outperformance of PDO. The 3-month - 10-year slope is now around -0.8%, compared to -1.4% around the start of the year.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Looking forward, the market is forecasting about 1 percentage point worth of cuts in the Fed Funds rate by September 2025, according to the CME FedWatch tool. I expect 3-month treasury yields to follow the Fed Funds rate closely. This should provide further reductions in leverage cost for PDO, while the fund's holdings coupon payments are less affected. This should be a continuing tailwind for PDO's income-generating capability.

Holdings

Half of the holdings of PDO are in the Residential Mortgage Backed Securities and High Yield categories. An additional 14% are Commercial MBS, however on a duration-weighted effective basis the CMBS are lower weighted due to the shorter maturity compared to the residential MBS holdings.

PIMCO

When we look at the respective index ETFs, we see that PIMCO is adding value with its active management. Both the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and iShares MBS ETF (MBB) have a negative YTD total return, while PDO is performing much better.

Seeking Alpha

PIMCO's active management allows them to pursue measured risks in order to earn higher returns than the index ETFs. For example, in the MBS space, nearly all the fund's holdings are non-agency. Within the high yield category, PDO was active in loan participations and assignments. This category had an average coupon around 9% based on the March 31 holdings report. As another example within High Yield, PDO had positions in Carvana (CVNA) notes with coupons of 12%-14% maturing between 2028 and 2031. The company has been doing better as we can see from the stock performance. Also, on the latest earnings call, Carvana management noted they would begin paying the interest on some of these notes in cash, rather than payment in kind as they had been doing previously.

Distributions, Premiums, and Expenses

Here is the fund facts table I rolled out in my last PDO article, updated with current data:

Author Spreadsheet

PDO pays a monthly dividend of $0.1279 resulting in a yield of 11.56%. This is near the median of the PIMCO taxable CEF family. As of April 30, PDO had the best fiscal YTD dividend coverage, earning 97.22% of the dividends paid since July 2023. The fund has been a regular issuer of Section 19a notices, indicating that a portion of the distribution was return of capital based on current estimates. A 19a notice was issued each month of the fiscal year except December. For year-end tax purposes, however, PDO has never issued a Form 8937, which is the final determination of ROC vs. income.

PDO has a modest premium to net asset value of 4.57%, although this premium has been widening. One bright side to the wider premium is that when it hits 5%, investors are able to reinvest or DRIP dividends at the maximum discount to market. (If the premium is 0% - 5%, dividends are reinvested at NAV, and if the fund is selling at a discount, dividends are reinvested at market price.) Note that not all brokers automatically reinvest dividends via this program. In my experience, Fidelity does, but with Schwab, you have to call and specifically ask for it. Otherwise, they will simply reinvest at market price.

Many people have expressed the view that the term structure of PDO with its scheduled dissolution date in January 2033 is a limiting factor on the premium going too high. (PAXS is also structured this way, except 1 year later.) I am not sure about this. These funds can become perpetual if they conduct a tender offer prior to the dissolution date and enough shareholders elect not to tender their shares. Still, I would not buy PDO with the expectation that the premium could widen to absurd levels like 28.7% for PTY or 38.3% for RCS. As I showed in the last article, it is hard to find any fundamental drivers that determine a fund's premium or discount. Within the PIMCO family, a few always happen to be valued at a higher premium than others, and it seems the older funds are more favored.

One unfortunate characteristic of PDO and other newer funds like PAXS and PDX is a higher expense ratio. These three funds all have expense ratios excluding interest above 2%, while older funds are closer to 1%. This is a permanent 1% headwind, requiring PDO's holdings to outperform its older brothers before expenses to provide the same net return to shareholders.

Conclusion

PDO has had an excellent 2024 so far, as its higher leverage allowed it to outperform most other PIMCO taxable CEFs as the 3 month - 10 year yield curve began to uninvert. Eventual Fed Funds rate cuts are expected to lower the interest expense of reverse repos that PDO uses for leverage. MBS and high yield fixed income securities, which make up a large part of the PDO portfolio are also expected to perform well in a soft-landing scenario.

PDO is subject to risk of short-term rates remaining high, as well as credit risk in the event of a recession. In the absence of those problems, however, PDO should continue to outperform as it has done so far in 2024. Based on that benign economic outlook, I am upgrading PDO to Buy.