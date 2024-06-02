PDO: Leverage Is Now On Your Side

Jun. 02, 2024 7:29 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.51K Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has shown significant improvement in performance in 2024, outperforming other PIMCO taxable CEFs.
  • PDO's high leverage has become a tailwind, enhancing returns as the yield curve starts to uninvert.
  • PDO's holdings in non-agency mortgage-backed securities and high yield categories have contributed to its outperformance compared to index ETFs.

From worst to best

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Most Improved PIMCO Fund of 2024

When I last wrote about the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) in January, history showed that it was the worst performing closed end fund in the PIMCO taxable

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

