Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Wall Street will be zeroed in on the May jobs report this week, which hits Friday. The update on nonfarm payrolls will be the last one before the Federal Reserve meets on June 11-12, amid growing uncertainty on the timing of rate cuts. The April PCE inflation report released Friday showed the Fed's official target, the 12-month Core PCE, came in at 2.8%, steady from March's reading. Things are a little bit different across the Atlantic, where the European Central Bank is expected to cut on June 6. June 6 is also the 80th anniversary of D-Day.



The earnings schedule for next week includes reports from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), lululemon (LULU), and NIO (NIO). The event calendar is loaded with conferences, including Nareit REITweek and COMPUTEX Taiwan. Walmart (WMT) will also be in the spotlight with a shareholder meeting and its traditional Associates Celebration scheduled on separate days.



Investors will also be watching Nvidia (NVDA) just ahead of the 10-for-1 stock split that becomes effective after the close on Friday.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 3 - GitLab (GTLB) and Science Applications (SAIC). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 4 - CrowdStrike (CRWD), PVH (PVH), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 5 - Lululemon (LULU), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Brown-Forman (BF.A), Campbell Soup (CPB), and Five Below (FIVE). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 6 - Samsara (IOT), DocuSign (DOCU), J.M. Smucker (SJM), and NIO (NIO). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume has moved higher on Robinhood Markets (HOOD). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Global Ship Lease (GSL), UL Solutions (ULS), and Danaos (DAC). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Leggett & Platt (LEG), DLocal (DLO), and Coursera (COUR). Short interest is still sky-high on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO).

IPO watch: Aluminum recycler Novelis (NVL) and Israeli glass film manufacturer Gauzy (GAUZ) are expected to price their IPOs and begin trading in the week ahead. The analyst quiet period ends on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) to free up analysts to post ratings. Zeekr traded more than 20% higher than its IPO pricing level at the time of publication.

Investor events: The conference calendar is loaded for the week ahead. The four-day Nareit REITweek conference will begin in New York City. The list of executives due to participate includes Digital Realty (DLR) CEO Andy Power, Safehold (SAFE) CEO Jay Sugarman, Tanger (SKT) CEO Stephen Yalof, Invitation Homes (INVH) CEO Dallas Tanner, VICI Properties (VICI) CEO Edward Pitoniak, Public Storage (PSA) CEO Joe Russell, Realty Income (O) CEO Sumit Roy, SL Green Realty (SLG) CFO Matthew DiLiberto, and Equinix (EQIX) CFO Keith Taylor. The three-day Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will also be on the radar of investors. The long list of participating companies includes Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), Savara (SVRA), Agilent (A), and Gilead Sciences (GILD). Meanwhile, the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris will include presentations or fireside chats from Kraft Heinz (KHC), Kellanova (K), Sysco (SYY), Procter & Gamble (PG), Starbucks (SBUX), and Philip Morris International (PM). The conference has led to share price moves in the past based on the updates on management expectations. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), Cisco (CSCO), Precigen (PGEN), and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) will also hold investor events that could provide a jolt to share prices.