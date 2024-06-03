PM Images

Citigroup (NYSE:C) (NEOE:CITI:CA) is getting its groove back as shares have climbed 40.59% over the past year. After reaching $80 back in June of 2021, Citigroup's shares fell to around $41 in October of 2022 and were traded sideways for the next year. Many didn't trust the book value or the quality of their loans, and the regional banking crisis seemed to have put JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on an even larger pedestal. Citigroup started 2024 out with a double beat as they generated $21.1 billion in revenue and produced $1.58 in EPS. Citigroup is forecasting that they will hit their medium-term targets and grow their revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4-5% while growing their loans by 6-7% in 2024. While shares of Citigroup are on the rebound, I still believe they are undervalued as they are transforming the business while driving higher levels of book value. Citigroup still looks undervalued compared to its peers, and I think that there is still room for shares to appreciate further in 2024. I am sticking with Citigroup, as I believe we could see shares approaching $80 by the end of the year.

Following up on my previous article about Citigroup

I have been long Citigroup for a while now and called it my top value idea on October 16th, 2023 when shares were trading for $40.95 (article can be read here). Since then, shares have appreciated by 52.16% compared to 20.67% for the S&P 500, and when the dividend is included the total return is 56.96%. Since my most recent article from February 21st, 2024 (can be read here) Citigroup has appreciated by 12.76% compared to the S&P 500, increasing by 6.34%. I am following up with a new article as Citigroup delivered strong Q1 2024 earnings, and I want to discuss why I am still bullish as senior leadership is delivering on its transformational efforts. I think that Citigroup's shares are still undervalued, and there is an opportunity for further appreciation while generating dividend income.

Risks to investing in Citigroup

Citigroup has $656.28 billion in net loans, while their exposure to mortgage-backed securities is $112 billion. If the Fed keeps rates higher for longer or reverses its message and takes rates higher, it could cause a credit crunch. Citigroup has seen its delinquency rates in branded cards and retail services increase over a 90-day period by 41 and 77 bps YoY in Q1. There is a growing risk that if the Fed doesn't cut, delinquency rates will continue to increase as the carrying costs on debt expands. This could severely impact Citigroup's margins and its top and bottom line. Citigroup is also dependent on the macroeconomic environment, and while we have avoided a recession so far, it's not completely off the table. If the country goes into recession, there is likely to be a loss of jobs, and businesses will spend less money. This could make investors question Citigroup's book value and lower expectations of their earnings potential.

Why I am still bullish on Citigroup after the recent run

Citigroup just beat on the top and bottom line by a large amount. The street was looking for $1.17 of EPS, and Citigroup produced $1.58, which was a $0.41 beat. Citigroup also beat the consensus revenue estimates by $700 million, as they generated $21.1 billion of revenue in Q1. Keep in mind that Citigroup generated these numbers while going through a major internal restructuring. Citigroup originally discussed eliminating around 5,000 positions when they delivered Q4 2023 earnings in January, and now they are expecting that 7,000 positions will be eliminated, which will reduce expenses by roughly $1.5 billion. Despite restructuring, Citigroup produced $3.4 billion in net income during Q1, while their revenue increased 3% YoY after excluding the divestitures. Citigroup estimated that its CET1 capital ratio was roughly 13.5%, which was around $13 billion above its regulatory capital requirements of 12.3%. Citigroup is becoming leaner with fewer layers within the decision-making process while still maintaining its liquidity requirements and without sacrificing profitability.

For too long, Citigroup has traded at a discount on its book value and tangible book value. Over the past decade, Citigroup has grown its book and tangible book value without being rewarded. When I look at the other large financial institutions in the United States, they all trade at a premium to book value, yet Citigroup hasn't traded at a premium in several years. Some of the bears have indicated that the quality of Citigroup's assets aren't as strong as the other big banks, yet year after year, its book value just continues to grow while they rake in billions in profitability. I think Citigroup is significantly undervalued, as I will outline in my next section, but when I compare the current price of $62.31 to its book and tangible book value, there's more room for it to appreciate. Citigroup is trading at a -28.10% discount to tangible book value and -37.11% to book value. I believe that shares of Citigroup should trade at a premium to book value the way that its peers do as they have proven they are willing to make the difficult decisions to strengthen their business.

Citigroup continues to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks, as they returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q1. Citigroup repurchased around 4 million shares in Q1 while paying a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share. I am expecting Citigroup to increase their dividend in Q3, as that is when they increased it last year. The street is expecting that Citigroup will generate $5.89 of EPS in 2024, then $7.18 in 2025, and $8.77 in 2026. They are buying into the turnaround plan, and if Citigroup continues to execute, there is no reason why they can't continue to grow the dividend while repurchasing shares. Next year, earnings are expected to grow by 21.97% YoY and by another 22.14% YoY in 2026. We could get back to a large dividend growth phase as we saw pre-pandemic, and that would be bullish in my opinion. Citigroup has a low dividend payout ratio at 36.05% of its 2024 forward EPS, and there is certainly room to reward shareholders through additional capital allocation. I think Citigroup will continue to make progress on the turnaround and eventually the market will come around as this is the only large money center still trading at a discount to book.

Citigroup still looks attractively valued compared to its peers

I compared Citigroup to Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to see if it still looked undervalued to its peers. I use several metrics to compare banks, such as looking at the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) and discount to book value to determine if there is still a value play in these companies.

The LDR ratio is important to me because I don't want to see the loans written by a financial institution exceed its deposits. In the event that individuals move their capital out of the bank or use a portion of their capital for purchases, such as a down payment, I want to see that there is a cushion between the loans made and the deposits taken in. Citigroup still has the lowest LDR ratio at 0.50, while the peer group has an average LDR of 0.59. From a liquidity perspective, Citigroup's loans are well covered by its deposits.

From a valuation perspective, I like to look at the forward P/E ratio and if the bank I am looking at is trading at a premium or discount compared to its book value. Banks traditionally trade at low P/E's this is why I also look at the discount ratio on book value. Today, the peer group trades at an average 2024 forward P/E of 11.60, while the largest premium has been given to JPMorgan Chase at 12.55 times 2024 earnings. Citigroup is trading at the lower end of the range at 10.60 times 2024 earnings. If you follow the banking sector just a little, it shouldn't come as a surprise that JPMorgan Chase trades at the largest premium to book value. JPMorgan Chase closed at $202.63 and trades at an 89.71% premium to its book value. The peer group trades at a 26.05% premium to book value, and Citigroup is the only one that trades at a discount. Investors are still able to purchase Citigroup at a -37.11% discount to book value, while every other peer in this group trades at a premium.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Banks typically distribute cash to their investors in the form of dividends. The peer group has an average dividend yield of 3.05% and a payout ratio to earnings of 34.62%. Citigroup has a 3.4% yield, which is the 2nd highest in the group, and a 36.05% payout ratio. There is a lot of room for Citigroup to raise the dividend or conduct buybacks, as they are paying out less than 50% of their earnings in the form of dividends.

Conclusion

I'm not giving up on Citigroup, and I plan on riding shares higher. I think there is still an opportunity to generate appreciation while collecting a moderate dividend yield. Citigroup still trades at a discount to book, while the analysts expect EPS growth over the next several years. Citigroup continues to be a profit center while rightsizing its business and creating efficiencies throughout the organization. Eventually, I think we will see Citigroup's shares exceed $80 and make their way toward the triple digits. A lot of investors are willing to pay a large premium for JPMorgan Chase, but I would rather buy Citigroup at a discount to book, while getting a larger dividend yield and a better LDR ratio. Investing in Citigroup isn't for the faint of heart, but I think the risk-reward scenario is more enticing than investing in the other banks today, especially when momentum is on Citigroup's side.