SDY: Flawed Holding Strategy Resulting In Underperformance

Jun. 02, 2024 9:10 AM ETSPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)SCHD, FDVV
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • SDY is a dividend-based ETF that provides exposure to some of the best dividend paying companies in the world. However, this strategy of stock selection is flawed.
  • The ETF focuses on companies that have paid at least 20 years of consecutive dividends. However, the focus on past performance ignores future growth potential.
  • While SDY has a reasonable expense ratio and a solid dividend growth rate, there may be better alternatives for higher total return and dividend income growth.
  • SCHD and FDVV are both better peer dividend funds that offer either a higher dividend growth potential or higher total return through a better selection of holdings.
  • The dividend yield is underwhelming and requires a long term commitment to achieve a higher level of dividend income.

A piggy bank filling up with coins

Richard Drury

Overview

We are living in one of the best times to be an investor. There is an abundance of ETFs that follow whatever strategy you want. When it comes to dividend-based ETFs, there are a ton with varying strategies and

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.59K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News