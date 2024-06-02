3 Biotech Names Under $10 I Own

PM Images

Today, I thought I would do something a bit different from my usual deep dives around biotech and biopharma stocks to kick off June. In today's piece, we will look at three biotech names I own in my own portfolio that currently trade under ten bucks a share.

Seeking Alpha

Let's start with Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) which closed Friday just under that threshold. FOLD has been a wonderful, covered call trade in recent years as the stock has been ranged bound. The equity currently sits right near the bottom of that range, and I have increased exposure to the shares via some additional covered call orders late in May.

This rare disease focused biotech stock has a market capitalization of approximately $2.9 billion and ended the first quarter of this year with some $240 million of net cash on its balance sheet. The company's franchise product is called Galafold, which is an oral medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant. The company also recently launched Pombiliti + Opfolda, which was approved in the fourth quarter of last year to treat adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD).

The launch of Pombiliti + Opfolda is off to a solid start with $11 million of net product revenues booked in the first quarter. Galafold is seeing 15% growth and is right at $100 million a quarter in net product sales. Management has stated these two products should have combined peak sales of at least $1.5 billion and the company should achieve profitability for the first time in FY2025.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Wells Fargo just initiated the shares as a new Buy with an $18 a share price target. Wells' analyst "believes that the market is overlooking the long-term potential of Pombiliti + Opfolda, particularly as it is well-positioned in a segment with significant business opportunity and is expected to continue growing revenue."

Seeking Alpha

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) also has been a solid, covered call holding over the past few years as the stock also has been largely range bound. The stock currently trades around $8.50 a share with a market capitalization of just over $450 million.

Company Presentation

Voyager is an early-stage gene therapy concern. It is developing pipeline candidates using its proprietary TRACER platform that produces compounds that are capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Using a minimally invasive method -systemic intravenous injection, they can deliver therapeutic molecules of interest to the neurone and glial cells.

Company Website

The company's IND application for VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, got greenlighted by the FDA earlier this year. Management has guided it expects three other IND applications to be approved in 2025. The company is well-funded, with some $400 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet as of the end of the first quarter (representing nearly all of the stock's current market cap).

Company Website

As importantly, the company's technology platform has drawn the interest of numerous well-known collaboration partners including Novartis AG (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). Six analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Robert W. Baird reiterated Buy ratings on stock after Voyager posted its Q1 results in mid-May. Price targets proffered range from $14 to $30 a share. The combination of several partnerships, a large cash balance, strong analyst firm support, and myriad candidates in early-stage development merits a small 'watch item' holding on VYGR.

Seeking Alpha

Finally, we have Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) which has been somewhat of a frustrating name to own, which has been mitigated largely by having the stock within covered call positions that I have 'rolled' over several times. The shares currently trade just over five bucks a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $775 million. The company ended the first quarter with no debt and approximately $320 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company recently laid off 25% of its staff to reduce operating costs significantly and achieve positive cash flow by the end of this year.

2024 Company Presentation

Aurinia's main asset/value lies in the first FDA-approved oral therapy for lupus nephritis called LUPKYNIS which was greenlighted in 2021. It also recently got a favorable ruling from the FDA, which should boost sales traction.

2024 Company Presentation

In early May, the company posted Q1 results showing revenues rising just over 46% on a year-over-year basis to just over $50 million. This easily bested expectations, as did bottom-line results. Management has guided to FY2024 revenues of between $200 million to $220 million, after posting just over $175 million in sales in FY2023.

2024 Company Presentation

In addition, the company is on its way to profitability. After losing 54 cents a share in FY2023, the current analyst firm consensus sees 7 cents a share of profit in FY2024 and 47 cents a share of earnings in FY2025. Leerink Partners ($15 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($13 price target), and RBC Capital ($8 price target) all reissued Buy ratings on AUPH following Q1 numbers and Bloom Burton ($8 price target) upgraded the stock from Hold to Accumulate.

In addition, Aurinia has had three consecutive bullish articles (I, II, III) posted on it here on Seeking Alpha over the past six weeks. Finally, there has been off and on again buyout speculation around Aurinia over the past couple of years. Nothing has come of these rumors to date, but perhaps one day there will be some fire behind this smoke.

And those are a few biotech names under $10 a share I think merit some consideration as we kick off a new month and head deeper into summer.