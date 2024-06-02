Sundry Photography

Cloudflare Stock Fell Deep Into A Bear Market

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) investors have suffered a massive valuation de-rating, as NET stock fell almost 45% from its February 2024 highs through its lows this week. Therefore, calling it a mere bear market decline is likely an understatement, given the extent of NET's plunge. While NET has historically been a volatile stock (as seen in its price action), the recent battering likely took Cloudflare investors by surprise. I urged investors to be cautious about NET stock in my previous update in October 2023. Even though Cloudflare stock surged to a high in early February 2024, the subsequent bursting of its bubble has vindicated my circumspection. Accordingly, NET has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my Hold rating in October last year.

Cloudflare's Q1 earnings release in early May 2024 was solid, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Notwithstanding its stellar performance, Cloudflare's disappointing forward guidance justified the market's caution. Given NET's high-growth valuation, investors have the right to demand management to continue outperforming by a fair distance. A failure to do so could lead to significant downside volatility, as experienced by Cloudflare investors recently.

Software Stocks Fell Further Due to Salesforce's Weak Guidance

As a result, the caution in commercial and enterprise spending experienced in early 2024 seems to have persisted. Salesforce's (CRM) stunning revenue growth guidance at Salesforce's recent Q1 earnings release heaped more pain on NET investors as Cloudflare stock revisited levels last seen in November 2023. Therefore, I assessed a broad de-rating across software stocks attributed to Salesforce's tepid outlook. The market seems overconfident about near-term AI monetization reaching enterprise software companies partaking in the AI growth upcycle. Consequently, CRM's performance has brought that harsh reality back to SaaS investors, suggesting a bifurcation between software and pure-play AI infrastructure plays like Nvidia (NVDA) or Supermicro (SMCI). Despite that, pure-play AI companies like Palantir (PLTR) and C3.ai (AI) have held up relatively well, suggesting a more narrow AI monetization growth inflection.

Cloudflare's multi-cloud approach has led to a strong adoption among AI startups. Accordingly, Cloudflare telegraphed that "78% of the top 50 GenAI companies are leveraging Cloudflare for production use" at Cloudflare's recent Investor Day. Despite that, Cloudflare management reminded investors that it's challenging to assess the AI inference opportunity in the near term that Cloudflare is targeting. Accordingly, management emphasized the "difficulty in predicting revenue from inference workloads."

As a result, I assess that Cloudflare's prudence in not overhyping its AI growth inflection could keep investors on the sidelines as they reallocate to other pure-play AI software companies. As seen in NET's decline this week, Salesforce's tepid forward outlook could intensify that caution further. I assess that investors have likely lowered their optimism further, helping to take some AI FOMO out of NET.

Cloudflare's AI Inferencing Opportunity Intact

Cloudflare globally distributed network (Cloudflare filings)

Notwithstanding my caution, Cloudflare remains well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term AI inference opportunity, given its globally distributed infrastructure. As a result, Cloudflare's platform helps developers focus on building wonderful products and applications without worrying about the scalability and reliability of their network.

Cloudflare's distributed network aims to maintain lower latency by keeping data "close to the end user." As a result, it helps developers to scale AI efficiently. In addition, developers can leverage the computational benefits of inferencing at the edge and potentially achieve the requirements and security of managing data locally.

Cloudflare's architecture (Cloudflare filings)

Bolstered by Cloudflare's R2 storage and serverless AI architecture, it provides a full-stack approach for customers to scale inference efficiently on Cloudflare's platform. Therefore, it should provide confidence that Cloudflare's guidance could be revised upward when the company can prove a more evident trajectory toward AI inferencing monetization.

NET Stock No Longer That Expensive

NET Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, NET's valuation has improved markedly. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned it a "C-" valuation grade, suggesting it's no longer that expensive. Six months ago, it was rated an "F" grade, indicating a substantial improvement in its valuation assessment. Therefore, the market seems to have de-rated NET, although it still boasts a best-in-class "A" growth grade.

Wall Street still expects Cloudflare to deliver revenue growth of nearly 28% in FY2024, with an adjusted operating margin of 9.8%, close to the company's guidance of 10%. As a result, Cloudflare's improved profitability outlook should underpin the confidence in Cloudflare's scalability, even as it suffers near-term negative sentiments related to AI monetization headwinds.

In addition, NET's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 1.65 is more than 15% below its tech sector median, corroborating my observation of a relatively reasonable valuation. Investors must be thinking: what about the forward P/E? Does it still justify a buy rating? It's critical to consider why focusing on NET's forward adjusted P/E of 110x isn't enough to understand the robust growth potential of NET, which is still expected to grow at a nearly 30% clip in 2024.

As a result, considering PEG is more appropriate for high-growth stocks ("A" growth grade) to better assess NET's underlying growth potential. Hence, I urge investors to focus on the right growth-adjusted valuation metric to assess NET's thesis accordingly. Therefore, NET isn't as aggressively valued as some bearish investors would have determined without using PEG as the primary valuation consideration.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NET has plunged into a deep bear market, with no signs of a bullish reversal yet. This week's further decline unhinged a potential consolidation zone above the $70 level, as NET closed the week at $67.7.

Recovering the $70 level is critical to maintaining NET's uptrend bias, suggesting further near-term downside cannot be ruled out. Notwithstanding my caution, I assess that the buying opportunity on NET has improved markedly, as the market likely downgraded its sky-high expectations on high-growth SaaS plays.

As a result, the market's pessimism on NET (deep bear market) has likely reflected a cautious second half, bolstering the potential for Cloudflare to outperform subsequently.

With that in mind, I consider it timely to turn more bullish at the current levels, even though investors are encouraged to add progressively.

Notwithstanding my optimism, investing in high-growth stocks always involves the possibility of disappointing forward guidance. Persistent macro headwinds could persist, further delaying the recovery in enterprise spending and impacting Cloudflare's bullish thesis.

In addition, Cloudflare also faces significant competition against its hyperscale peers, seeking to attract more AI companies with their full-stack platform for AI training and inference. As a result, more intense competition could delay Cloudflare's ability to deliver profitable growth consistently. These are significant risk factors to consider as they could impact Cloudflare's growth thesis, affecting a further valuation re-rating. If Cloudflare's forward guidance were to be impacted, it could lead to further near-term downside.

With that in mind, I've assessed the risk/reward for NET at the current levels as still constructive, given its improved valuation. Coupled with the recent downside attributed to Salesforce's tepid guidance, NET's valuation suggests the market has already baked in pessimism, highlighting an improved risk/reward at the current levels.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

