JHVEPhoto

At the start of the year, I believed that Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was rolling into 2024. The company has seen a real debt overhang following the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber, impacting the business and investment case for quite a while now.

The lack of performance has attracted activist investor Elliott Management to drive for changes, focusing on portfolio optimization, margin expansion and debt reduction. While plans have been made, have been announced and started, the emerging green shoots still have to show up in the tangible results. For now, I see absolutely no reasons to alter a neutral but cautious stance here, awaiting some real progress.

About Goodyear

Goodyear acquired Cooper Tire in a $2.8 billion deal in 2021, as the addition of the then 5th largest North American tire producer would grow its market share and pro forma sales to $17.5 billion (based on the 2019 numbers, as the 2020 numbers were highly distorted by the pandemic).

Shares of Goodyear actually rose 20% on the back of the deal announcement to $17 per share, as investors liked the rationale as well as projected $165 million in synergies, all of which looked quite optimistic, I must say.

The transaction closed in the summer of 2021, as the company grew sales by 38% that year to $17.5 billion, with earnings power posted around $2 per share. After a strong recovery in 2021, the following year was much more sluggish, which caused a $20 share late in 2021 to fall to the low teens in the year thereafter. Needless to say, this was highly disappointing, as this was a $70 stock in the 1990s already!

While the company grew 2022 sales to $20.8 billion, aided by inflationary pressures, the company posted GAAP earnings of just $202 million, equal to $0.71 per share, as net margins came in at less than 1%. The tiny margins and debt overhang triggered Elliott Management to get involved with the business in the spring of last year.

That was badly needed as 2023 sales were trending down, but moreover, the company was starting to post substantial losses, as these losses and poor cash flow conversion pushed up net debt to $7.7 billion. Even if the business excludes many "one-time" items, adjusted losses still totaled $0.28 per share for the first nine months of 2023.

Pressured by Elliott and the poor results, the company announced the Goodyear Forward Plan last November, which included the sale of non-core assets (the Chemical business), the Dunlop brand and off-the-road tire business. With some $2.5 billion in sales leaving the door, the idea was to be able to reduce leverage by $2 billion. Other actions included a generic cost saving program and focus on growth of the core business, all action designed to boost segment margins to 10% by 2025, which looked quite ambitious, all while the company hired a new CEO as well.

With margin expansion seen and leverage expected to come down, execution of this plan should in theory allow for earnings power around $3 per share, as Elliott believed that this could result in a >$30 stock at the time of realization. The issue is that much execution risks were seen in this plan, as this was merely paper at the start of the year, making me cautious to jump into the story.

Proof Is In The Eating Of The Pudding

A $14 stock in January has now fallen to $12, after shares have traded in a $12-$14 range so far this year.

In February, shares plunged from $14 to $12 upon the release of the 2023 results, but moreover commentary on 2024. Full-year sales were down 3% and change to $20.1 billion, as the company posted a large GAAP net loss of $689 million, equal to $2.42 per share, as after many adjustments the company squeezed out earnings of $0.21 per share on an adjusted basis. Net debt was reported at $6.7 billion, at par with the same period a year before.

The $1 billion in anticipated costs savings (at a run rate) as of end 2025 are expected to yield $300 million in savings in 2024. Commentary about the first quarter was not comforting, with tire volumes seen down 2%. While some initial cost savings effects were seen, as well as benefits were projected from lower inflation, the overall commentary did not sound too upbeat.

In May, the company posted first quarter sales down 8% to $4.5 billion, with tire units volumes down to about 40 million, with some headwinds coming from a fire in one of its European plants. Deflationary pressures made that gross margins rose by more than three points to 18% of sales, but on the bottom line a net loss of $57 million appeared, equal to $0.20 per share.

After some adjustments, the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, but the frequency and size of adjustments here reminds me of Alcoa in the past. In what is seasonally a weaker quarter in terms of cash flow generation, net debt ticked up to $7.4 billion.

This debt load remains a modest in relation to the market value of the firm, with the 286 million shares commanding a mere $3.4 billion equity valuation here, less than half of the debt.

What Now?

Truth be told is that while the ambitions are good and the company claims that it is upping its cost savings target to $375 million this year, the reality is that the bottom line remains a very mixed bag. Moreover, no tangible news on the divestment plans was delivered, making this largely a wait-and-see story.

While expectations have come down a bit further, amidst the continued declines in the share price, the truth is that while some green shoots are seen, I remain far from convinced about the investment case. Consequently, I see absolutely no reasons to fire up my tires here.