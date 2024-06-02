bjdlzx

(Note: ARC Resources is a Canadian company that reports using Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Overshadowing the usually good quarterly reports of ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is the company guidance that an unusually large amount of production will come online at the beginning of fiscal year 2025. Attachie Phase 1 will have first oil towards the end of the year, with full production expected in the first quarter of 2025. Management is expecting a roughly 10% increase in production over the current fiscal year as a result. This news may well dominate the stock price action in the second half of the year unless another more significant event occurs that affects the company.

Attachie Phase 1

A previous article had mentioned the unusual profitability of these wells due to the significant amounts of condensate produced. Canada frequently has to import condensate to meet its needs. Therefore, condensate often sells at a premium to light oil. Now management is bringing online a major project with still more significant condensate production. Profits are likely to take a decent sized jump in the next fiscal year.

ARC Resources Attachie Phase 1 Update (ARC Resources Corporate Update May 18, 2024)

When complete, the project is expected to produce about 40,000 BOED. The wells themselves have a fairly significant production rate, as shown below.

ARC Resources Summary Of Attachie Well Performance Characteristics (ARC Resources Corporate Presentation May 18, 2024)

Probably the most significant figure is the total condensate production at 20 months. In very approximate terms, that production heads past 200,000 barrels of condensate. Under many industry pricing conditions, that will be a very profitable well.

Initially, this project is going to aid what has been a superior track record with yet another above-average profitability project.

ARC Resources Attachie Project Profitability Performance Guidance (ARC Resources Corporate Presentation May 18, 2024)

The payback period is very attractive for such a large project. The slide before demonstrates that these wells will be producing far beyond that payback period. Naturally, management focuses upon the first roughly 9 years, with production in about 8 of those years.

After that, "everything" is likely paid for a few times over and the project will likely be run for cash flow or sold if the selling price includes enough future proceeds. ARC Resources is generally not a company that keeps projects "to the end".

Sales Amounts

Despite the fact that the crude oil and condensate portion of the production is roughly one-quarter of production, the sales of the more valuable condensate and light oil is most of the sales dollars. This blunts the effect of low natural gas prices.

ARC Resources First Quarter Sales By Product (ARC Resources First Quarter Reports Filed With Sedar)

Note that this company, like many natural gas producers, will bring on natural gas production in the fourth quarter to take advantage of the prices available during the important heating season.

Therefore, a first quarter decline in production from the fourth quarter is not unexpected. Sometimes the Canadian winter will aggravate the decline by posing some unexpected challenges.

Likewise, the second quarter is often the time for turnaround projects due to Spring Breakup. Spring Breakup often limits the operating choices available until sometime in the summer. Spring Breakup is often followed by a (usually) short fire season that likewise causes operational challenges as well. The first season last year was unusually long.

ARC Resources Production Trend (ARC Resources First Quarter Reports Filed With Sedar)

Many of the wells drilled have acceptable flow rates just from the natural gas portion of the production. The light oil and condensate are "icing on the cake" which turns at worst a marginal situation into a very profitable one. Some of these wells appear to be very profitable just from the natural gas production alone.

As an aside, ARC is yet another company that realized a roughly 50% premium price to their AECO benchmark for natural gas. The natural gas sales strategy also contributes to a relatively strong profit performance for this company compared to competitors.

It is an example as to how this management goes the extra mile. Management already gets good results from the relatively large amount of condensate in the sales mix. But they do even more by getting a premium price for the natural gas.

Earnings Trend

The operating netback was relatively unchanged, despite the comparatively weak pricing compared to the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023. This is because the average selling price remained relatively unchanged.

ARC Resources Earnings Trend (ARC Resources First Quarter Reports Filed With Sedar)

As the trend clearly shows, much of the growth expenditures show up as production increases in the second half of the fiscal year.

Now the Attachie project may appear to change that with full production scheduled to affect the first quarter. But that is only due to the size of the project and hence the time needed to get the whole project producing. If the project consisted solely of wells, the startup would likely happen solely in the second half of the fiscal year.

The other thing to notice is how well cash flow holds up despite the earnings crash in the first quarter. This is a company that combined with Seven Generations in fiscal year 2021 in the hopes that the increasing percentage of oil and condensate production would allow a much better performance in a situation like fiscal year 2020. Personally, I am hoping that we do not have to find out.

Summary

ARC Resources is bringing a major project online that will produce roughly about 10% production growth in fiscal year 2025. The project itself may have an oversized effect on earnings if the production mix is more valuable than the current corporate production mix to result in a significant boost to company profitability.

ARC Resources is Canada's largest condensate producer. That is significant because condensate receives a premium to light oil prices in Canada. ARC is therefore in the position of producing and selling significant amounts of a product that commands a higher price than light oil.

Since the per barrel costs are very similar to a lot of natural gas producers, this has made for a very profitable company.

ARC is a company that grows through share buybacks with an occasional opportunistic acquisition (like Seven Generations in fiscal year 2021), and the periodic addition of major projects. When this strategy is combined with the dividend, the total return for this investment grade company is in the teens.

That makes this investment idea a strong buy consideration because a lot of large companies do not offer this large a return with an investment grade rating. Nor do many companies have the profitability that the condensate production brings to the company.

Risks

Any upstream producer is subject to the volatility and low visibility of commodity prices. Here there is an additional risk in that the premium obtained by selling condensate can narrow (or worse) in a cyclical downturn when commodity prices are weak. This is particularly true if there is a recession or worse affecting the North American economy.

Financially, the debt ratio is usually one of the lowest I follow, and the company does have an investment grade rating. That lowers a lot of upstream financial risks that usually accompany smaller competitors or financially weaker competitors. Here, the availability to float debt is not an issue.

The other consideration is that low debt companies rarely get into serious trouble. Therefore, the loss of principal long term is less of an issue. Instead, these companies often get as many chances as they need to succeed and grow long-term.

This natural gas producer is expected to benefit from the ability of North America to increasingly be able to export natural gas. North America could join the usually far stronger world pricing market as a result. That would benefit this low-cost producer immensely. However, the timing of all of that is uncertain. Because the industry is low visibility. Unforeseen events can delay all that wonderful stuff beyond an anticipated time frame. The market could even sustain a commodity price drop that would change the future outlook completely.

The loss of key personnel would likely have a material effect on the company's future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.