Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since my last article on Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), so far the thesis has evolved as expected. I was projecting a 24% stock price increase for the full year 2024. In the first five months of the year, the stock has already risen by 15.6% with fundamentals backing up the share price increase.

Data by YCharts

While many companies struggle with rising interest expenses and shrinking net income margins in a high-interest rate environment, especially if it lasts enough time to roll over most of the debt, Markel continues to improve its profitability.

After the deep dive article written not long ago, where I covered Markel's background, its business model, management, and main risks, in this article I focus on the latest results in the different areas of the business (Insurance, Investments, and Markel Ventures).

Q1 Results Overview

Markel has reported a great start to the year, achieving year-over-year top-line growth in each of the three engines.

The insurance segment improved compared to the previous quarter and the strategic actions are starting to bear its fruits. Markel Ventures experienced moderate revenue increases and higher operating margins. In the investment segment, the company is benefiting from higher interest rates as the longer-term debt rolls over, and the public equity portfolio had a 9.8% return during Q1 due to the overall equity market appreciation.

On capital allocation, Markel accelerated its share buyback nearly doubling its purchases to $161MM compared to $82MM a year ago:

We started to repurchase shares in meaningful quantities in 2022 as we believed the share price traded at a significant discount to our calculation of what we thought a share of Markel was worth. In 2023, we thought that gap widened, so we bought more shares than we did in 2022. In the first quarter of 2024, we thought the gap widened more, so we bought more. (Tom Gayner, CEO. Q1 2024 Earnings Call)

Insurance: Improving Results

The overall insurance market continues to feel the effects of higher inflation, with rates increasing in most of the sectors, though at a slower pace than a year ago.

In this environment, Markel has actively managed its product portfolio to take corrective actions in the less profitable lines and focus on the more profitable ones.

The key takeaways from the Q1 results in the insurance segment are:

Revenues: Gross written premium volume increased by 4% and insurance revenues rose by 9% YoY.

Gross written premium volume increased by 4% and insurance revenues rose by 9% YoY. Profitability: Significant improvement in the combined ratio (95% compared to 98% during 2023), reflecting the underwriting actions' effectiveness.

Significant improvement in the combined ratio (95% compared to 98% during 2023), reflecting the underwriting actions' effectiveness. Operating income: Generated $135MM from insurance operations (-23% YoY).

Generated $135MM from insurance operations (-23% YoY). Portfolio adjustment: Exited certain products totaling 2% of the insurance operations.

Exited certain products totaling 2% of the insurance operations. Reserves: Favorable development of prior year loss reserves ($77MM versus $71MM in Q1 2023).

As shown in the chart below, the first quarter of the year tends to be the weakest, but the company has a positive trend in premiums and annuity revenues with a 12% CAGR growth over the past 5 years.

Tomas Riba (Data from Markel Group's Reports)

When we get into the details, we can see an 11% underwriting profit growth in the insurance segment due to higher gross premium volume across most product lines, especially within property and inland marine, personal lines, and commercial professional liability products.

While inflation affected Markel's insurance business negatively during the past due to higher costs on claims and the need to increase reserves, when rates have been adjusted and inflation eases, the company can enjoy higher rates and premiums collected.

We continue to see ongoing modest rate increases across our diversified product portfolio. Property continues to see meaningful rate increases, although at a more moderate level than a year ago. In our casualty lines, we are achieving high single-digit, in some cases, low double-digit rate increases across most of our product classes. Rates remain in line or better than our view on loss trends. (Jeremy Noble, President of Insurance Operations. Q1 2024 Earnings Call)

The combined ratio slightly improved YoY due to a favorable development on prior accident years' loss reserves.

Markel Group Q1 2024 Earnings Report

Compared to last quarter, the improvement is more significant and could be an indicator that the actions announced by management are bearing fruit. These actions included changes to personnel, exiting unprofitable segments, reducing concentration, rate adjustments, and reviewing terms and conditions and limits.

In the reinsurance segment, Markel decided not to renew some of the professional liability contracts and exited the retail primary casualty, risk-managed architects and engineers, and intellectual property lines due to its low profitability.

These adjustments led to a 7% decrease in reinsurance net written premiums and higher prior accident years loss reserves, increasing the combined ratio to 95.3% from 90.6% a year ago.

In program services and other fronting, where Markel generates fee income for fronting insurance and reinsurance for other carriers, operating income increased by 30% YoY, totaling $28.5MM.

The 23% YoY decline in the overall insurance operating income was mainly due to the decrease in the reinsurance segment, adjustments in Markel CATCo Re loss reserves, and an $18MM loss adjustment expense related to asbestos and environmental exposures.

Overall, the combined ratio stands at its long-term average (95.5%, 20-year average) with significant improvement compared to the previous quarters. While I believe there is still room for improvement, the company is taking the right steps to achieve a superior combined ratio in the coming years.

Investments: Higher For Longer Benefits Markel

As interest rates remain at their highest point in decades, Markel's float becomes more valuable, benefiting from higher yields in the fixed maturity portfolio, short-term investments, and cash equivalents.

Tomas Riba (Data from Markel Group's Reports)

As shown in the chart above, short-term investments ($2.6B) and cash and equivalents ($3.6B) have already increased their profitability. However, the fixed maturity portfolio ($14.5B) presents lower volatility and takes longer to replace lower-yielding securities with higher-yielding ones.

Markel Group Q1 2024 Earnings Report

In Q1, the company increased by $333.2MM its fixed maturity securities portfolio and generated $119MM in interest. When adding up the interests from short-term investments, cash and equivalents, and dividends, the net investment income totaled $218MM, making an impressive 37% YoY growth.

As interest rates remain at current levels, Markel continues increasing the income generated through its fixed portfolio. Even with potential interest rate cuts, the fixed maturity yield should move to the 3.5% to 4% range during 2024.

Markel's public equity portfolio generated $902MM during Q1 (compared to $373MM a year ago), resulting in a 9.8% return. The equity portfolio's value increased to $10.5B with net buys of $86MM.

While this part of the business should be viewed from a long-term perspective since quarterly performance is volatile, in the first quarter the performance was slightly behind the S&P500 (SPY) by 300 basis points. The most notable position increases have been Deere & Co. (DE), Watsco (WSO), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Co. (LOW), and Marsh and McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC).

Despite benefiting from the rising trend in the equity market, I believe this quarter's performance has been way above average and I wouldn't expect this outstanding performance to continue in every quarter. Instead, I expect the long-term average that Markel has historically generated in its equity portfolio, which is at 12.6% (20-year average).

Markel Ventures: Organic Growth and Higher Margins

Before delving into Markel Ventures performance, it is important to note that starting this quarter, the company is reporting its Markel Ventures results excluding amortization of intangible assets, which is the method we proposed in our last Markel's write-up and I believe it reflects better the profitability of this area of the business.

While I am glad the company is starting to use this new metric, it is not disclosing anymore the portion of the intangible asset amortization corresponding to Markel Ventures, making it harder to determine the price paid for acquired businesses. Although we can't get this information on a quarterly basis for now, I hope it will be disclosed in the full-year 2024 report.

In Q1, the Markel Ventures group of companies increased their revenue by 3% and operating income by 13%. The higher margins were mainly driven by declines in the cost of materials, freight, and labor in the consumer and building products businesses.

These increases were partially offset by the impact of lower revenues and operating margins at one of the construction services businesses due to decreased demand and delayed shipments at one of the equipment manufacturing businesses.

Revenues grew in both lines, products (4%) and services (2.3%), with no new platform acquisitions during the quarter. However, Costa Farms expanded its business by acquiring Battlefield Farms Inc., a grower from Virginia that will increase Costa Farm's market share and geographical presence.

While the exact amount paid on the acquisition has not been disclosed, the company accounted for $49MM in acquisitions, net of cash acquired. I view this investment as highly positive given the disciplined approach from Markel Ventures management regarding acquisitions (no new platform has been acquired since 2021) and the potential diversification from the construction segment.

Markel Group 2023 Annual Report

Overall, the Markel Ventures companies generated $1.14B in revenues and $103MM in operating income during Q1, compared to $92MM in operating income a year ago.

Capital allocation: Reducing Share Count

During Q1, Markel accelerated its stock repurchases, spending nearly $161MM, its second-highest quarter on share buybacks after Q4 2023.

Tomas Riba (Data from Markel Group's Reports)

Despite the increase in share price, I believe the stock is still undervalued as we will see later, and as a Markel shareholder, I am glad the company is reducing the share count at a faster pace.

Excluding the equity portfolio appreciation, the company generated $456MM during Q1 ($135MM from its insurance operations, $103MM from Markel Ventures, and $218MM from interest), and made the following investments:

$333.3MM in fixed-maturity securities.

$161MM in share buybacks.

$86MM in equities.

~$49MM in the Markel Ventures acquisition.

From how Markel allocated its cash from operations, we can infer that the company sees good opportunities in current fixed-income yields and the valuation of its own stock, and might find it less attractive deploying capital in the equity market and private companies given the current valuations.

From roughly 14 million outstanding shares as recently as February 2019, we ended the first quarter with 13 million. And as we speak now, we are below that milestone. As a shareholder myself, with the majority of my net worth in Markel stock, that seems like a good thing to me. If we continue to earn the sort of returns that we are now and if the marketplace continues to assign a meaningful discount to our shares, at our current rate of repurchases, we'll get the share count down to 1 in a little over 30 years. I suspect the market will catch on before we get to that point. (Tom Gayner, CEO. Q1 2024 Earnings Call)

Expected Growth and Valuation

So far, nothing has changed regarding the expectations outlined in my previous article and I remain as convinced as ever in the investment thesis. The insurance business keeps growing and the combined ratio is returning to the long-term average, the float is generating higher yield, and the Markel Ventures group of companies keeps compounding its cash flows through opportunistic acquisitions.

Given the nature of Markel's business and the volatility on the equity portfolio, I'll avoid using GAAP metrics and will evaluate the company by the income generated in each area of the business.

For the equity portfolio, I use the 20-year average since it is more conservative than the last 10-year average (14.3%) and includes the 2008 financial crisis.

Tomas Riba

For the insurance segment, I assume a 95% combined ratio and a 12% volume growth. I expect interest income to continue increasing as the longer fixed-maturity securities are reinvested at higher yields. After 2025, the growth rate should be lower in this segment as interest rates decrease and should come from volume (5% yearly growth).

In Markel Ventures, which has been the fastest growing area of the company during the latest years, I expect a 10% YoY growth, below its long-term average due to margin normalization.

If the share count continues to decrease at the current pace (2.3% per year), and the company returns to its historical valuation multiples, I project another 6-7% share increase for 2024 and a 16% CAGR over the following years.

Currently, Markel is trading at 9x its 2024 estimated earnings, and if the valuation does not increase in the coming years, the stock would deliver a 13% CAGR, which is still a decent return for a well-diversified company that can provide some defensiveness to the portfolio given the countercyclical performance of the insurance business (Bergman, J., 1997. Which industries are sensitive to business cycles?) and the fixed maturity portfolio.

Conclusions

The first quarter results surpassed my expectations on the insurance side of the business, which still has room for improvement. The results from the recently announced portfolio management actions are already bearing fruit and the combined ratio is returning to the long-term average.

In the Markel Ventures and Investments segments, the results have been outstanding, with increasing operating margins and higher income from fixed-maturity securities.

Given the current interest rate environment and the "higher for longer" policy, Markel will continue increasing its yield on the fixed-income portfolio as old debt matures and is reinvested into higher-yielding securities.

All in all, the recent performance of the company reinforces the investment thesis outlined a few months ago. I consider Markel a company worth owning, as I expect it to outperform the market during 2024 and deliver a 16% CAGR over the following years, making it a strong buy.