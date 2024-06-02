Portra/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:UTI) has emerged as an impressive growth story, capturing strong demand for career programs in various technical fields. Shares are up more than 140% over the past year amid accelerating earnings.

Indeed, we highlighted many of these trends with a bullish take when we last covered UTI last November. Our update today looks at the recent developments and where we see the stock headed next.

What we like about UTI is that its leadership in this segment of adult education may be immune to the rise of artificial intelligence. Jobs like auto maintenance, HVAC repair, or even the field of nursing will continue to play an important role in the economy. UTI is well-positioned to benefit from that dynamic with several long-term growth tailwinds.

Data by YCharts

UTI Earnings Recap

UTI reported its fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.14, up from $0.04 in the period last year, but also missing the consensus estimate by a penny. Revenue of $184 million increased by 12.5% year-over-year, with this quarter being the first period with a full-year comparison since the company closed its acquisition of "Concorde" in December of 2022.

In many ways, the deal that year was a game-changer as it marked the company's expansion from just its traditional transportation sector training and skilled trades into healthcare vocational programs. Concorde's contribution has been a big part of the growth momentum alongside a broader effort to expand the overall curriculum offering.

source: company IR

UTI has added campuses in new cities, which translates into higher capacity for more students. In Q2, the combined group welcomed 5,480 new student starts, representing an 18.5% growth from the prior year period. That theme is also evident as the adjusted EBITDA of $47.1 million this quarter increased by 40% from Q2 2023.

With the trends surpassing prior expectations, management took the opportunity to hike full-year guidance. UTI now expects 2024 revenue between $720 and $730 million, up around 19% from 2023, driven by a forecasted 15% increase in new student starts.

The path for earnings and adjusted EBITDA is even stronger. The company sees EPS between $0.68 and $0.73, more than 5 times the $0.13 last year. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA between $103 million, if confirmed, would be a 60% increase from 2023.

source: company IR (annotation by author)

Can the UTI Rally Keep Going?

From a high-level perspective, the attraction of Universal Technical Institute as an investment is the outlook for job growth in areas like transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare.

As we mentioned, careers involving dental hygienists, medical assistants, aircraft technicians, welding, and auto repair are roles that simply can't be replaced by a computer. That means the programs offered by the company will be in high demand because that's where the jobs are.

source: company IR

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, hundreds of thousands of job openings are expected annually through the next decade in the areas UTI focuses on. Naturally, the company benefits from this dynamic as a pipeline of new students that will require the necessary training.

source: company IR

All that being said, the only hesitation when looking at the stock today as an investment is a sense that many of the near-term positive operating and financial trends have already been priced in.

With shares more than doubling over the past year, UTI is hardly a secret and the market will be looking for what comes next.

Notably, shares are trading at an EV-to-forward EBITDA ratio of 8.5x. While that multiple on its own can be seen as a reasonable valuation for any stock, the level is up from an average closer to 5x between 2022 and 2023.

What's different today is that UTI now trades at a premium to its peer and competitor Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC), trading at around 7.6x by the same metric, which has a similar business model and benefits from several of the same tailwinds.

In this case, UTI is delivering stronger earnings growth, but LINC has the advantage of a cleaner balance sheet with no outstanding debt. In contrast, UTI has a current gross leverage ratio of around 2x, which is a sustainable level but does impact valuation.

It's unclear how much room there is for UTI's earnings multiple to expand from here. On this point, we can also consider some of the risks facing the company.

A scenario where economic conditions deteriorate, hitting consumer spending and the labor market overall, would likely pressure demand for these types of educational programs. Weaker than expected results going forward, keeping an eye on performance measures like new student starts, could open the door for shares of UTI to face a new round of volatility.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Universal Technical Institute as a high-quality small-cap. Even with the stock already up significantly over the past year, a cautiously bullish outlook from the current level is warranted.