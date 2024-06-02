Sorapop/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) heads into another quarterly report with more hope for a business turnaround. The electronic signature company expects a pickup in the AI product portfolio to drive growth in FY25. My investment thesis is Bullish on the cheap stock, especially on this recent dip heading into FQ1'25 earnings.

Finding The Bottom Of The Cycle

DocuSign has started perking up with the strong billings growth in FQ4'24 and potential signs AI will contribute to drive growth opportunities in the agreement management business. Investors will be looking for solid signs of projected strong billings growth in FQ2 when the company reports on Thursday after the market close.

When the company reported FY24 results 3 months ago, DocuSign reported a jump in billings growth to end the year. The January quarter billings jumped 13% YoY, but the e-sign company guided only minimal growth for the current April current.

The company attributed a portion of accelerated billings growth to strong renewals, including some pulled forward from large customers billed early. DocuSign suggests usage continues to increase despite general weakness in the primary housing market.

The billings guidance for FY25 is ~$3.0 billion, only 3.5% growth from the $2.9 billion just reported for FY24. The guidance wasn't supportive of the expected turnaround or any boost from AI.

If DocuSign can confirm a bottom in the business, the stock could start building some momentum. Otherwise, billings growth of only 3% just isn't very interesting.

The company provided the following numbers for FQ1'25 as follows:

Total revenue $704 to $708 Subscription revenue $686 to $690 Billings $685 to $695 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0% to 82.0% Click to enlarge

As mentioned above, all eyes are on the billings numbers. Last FQ1, DocuSign generated billings of $675 million and anything around the midpoint and below is virtually flat growth and signals the business isn't turning around following the replacement of the CEO in 2022.

AI is the next opportunity to build some momentum in the agreement management concept. Customers need better ways to monitor a vast array of contracts, and AI assistance is a great opportunity.

DocuSign recently acquired Lexion, a provider of AI-powered agreement management software, for $165 million in cash. The company has a large cash balance and generates strong cash flows, so the cash outlay is a drop in the bucket. The key is whether Lexion as the AI innovation to drive faster growth in Intelligent Agreement Management, or IAM.

Limited Downside Risk

The prime reason the buyout offer wasn't appealing was the valuation and limited downside risk at the current levels. DocuSign trades at nearly $55, which is only 17x FY25 EPS targets of $3.24.

The company produced nearly $1 billion in free cash flow last fiscal year, so selling the stock with a market cap of $11 billion isn't rational. Not to mention, DocuSign ended the last quarter with a cash balance of $1.2 billion and paid off all outstanding debt in the last quarter.

The AI opportunity and an existing total TAM of $50 billion for a company with a $3 billion revenue base is very attractive. Especially considering DocuSign has lowered costs and forecasts a 27%+ operating margin for FY25, leading to ~$800 million in annual free cash generation.

The macro environment isn't helping the end user demand for software. The opportunity remains to own DocuSign based on a strong cash flow business with the opportunity to capture the additional market share and grow the agreement management market with AI solutions.

Wall St. analysts aren't bullish on the stock, with 16 Hold ratings and only 6 Strong Buy/Buy ratings. The lack of bullish analysts can provide a contrarian indicator.

Corporations don't appear to be spending aggressively on AI software, so DocuSign isn't likely to drive substantial upside to original billings targets. Lately though, the company has provided conservative guidance suggesting some upside to estimates. The real focus is whether FQ1'25 billings growth is the bottom of the current long cycle to the bottom. .

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign would appear to have a solid catalyst with AI-powered software solutions. The market isn't positive on the opportunity ahead, while the downside risk appears limited with the strong cash balance and cash flow generation.

DocuSign isn't likely to rocket ahead anytime soon, but the stock is postponed for a move in the next year.